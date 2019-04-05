Bonds News
CEE MARKETS-Forint, zloty decline amid mixed signals about growth

Sandor Peto

    * CEE currencies mixed amid growth warnings, good Feb data
    * Czech retail, Hungarian industry growth faster than
expected
    * Romanian interbank rate remains high, reflects tight
conditions 

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, April 5 (Reuters) - Central European currencies
diverged on Friday, with the forint and zloty falling while the
crown and the leu rose, amid mixed signals on the region's
economic growth outlook.
    Hungary's industrial output and Czech retail sales grew
faster than expected in February, underpinning expectations that
the region's economies continue to expand robustly.

    But Bulgaria cut its growth forecast for 2019, the Slovenian
central bank projected a slowdown in the first quarter and the
World Bank said Poland's growth could slow to 4 percent this
year.
    While domestic consumption remains a strong driver of growth
in the region, investors have looked with growing concern at
weak data from the euro zone, Central Europe's main export
market, in recent weeks.
    Hungary's central bank even dropped its hawkish bias last
week, sending the forint into a fall, saying that incoming
economic data would drive its policy moves.
    February data confirmed that industrial output remains
healthy, analysts said.
    But the forint is still driven by positioning
rather than by economic data, one Budapest-based dealer said.
    The forint continued to dance around the psychological level
of 320 against the euro, and the jury is out whether it will
again head towards multi-month lows beyond 322 or resistance
levels around 318, market participants said.
    While the zloty also eased 0.1 percent, the crown
 and the leu touched two-week highs, posting
minor gains.
    The Czech central bank said in minutes from its March 18
meeting that the prevailing view of its rate setters was of
there being no need to rush any further interest rates hikes,
following interest .
    But the consensus was that there was still room to increase
rates, while the uncertainty surrounding the crown exchange rate
remained high.
    A firmer crown would tighten monetary conditions, leading to
less need to increase interest rates.
    According to a Reuters poll of analysts, the only currency
in the regions that is expected to post meaningful gains over
the next year is the crown. It is seen firming about 2 percent
versus the euro.
    In Bucharest, the central bank said at its meeting on
Tuesday that it would act to tighten money market liquidity
while inflation remained above target.    
    Analysts in a Reuters poll projected 3.7 percent annual
inflation for December, above the bank's 1.5-3.5 percent target
range. 
    Tighter liquidity helps the leu which the bank keeps in a
quasi managed float.
    The Bucharest overnight interbank rate was bid
at 3.24 percent, staying near its highest levels in five years.
    
            CEE       SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS             1031 CET            
                      CURRENCI                              
                      ES                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                      bid       close     change    in 2019
 Czech      <EURCZK=   25.6520   25.6620    +0.04%    +0.21%
 crown      >                                       
 Hungary    <EURHUF=  320.4800  320.0500    -0.13%    +0.19%
 forint     >                                       
 Polish     <EURPLN=    4.2929    4.2895    -0.08%    -0.08%
 zloty      >                                       
 Romanian   <EURRON=    4.7476    4.7493    +0.04%    -1.97%
 leu        >                                       
 Croatian   <EURHRK=    7.4260    7.4300    +0.05%    -0.22%
 kuna       >                                       
 Serbian    <EURRSD=  117.7600  117.9400    +0.15%    +0.46%
 dinar      >                                       
 Note:      calculated from               1800 CET          
 daily                                              
 change                                             
                                                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                close     change    in 2019
 Prague                1086.73  1085.490    +0.11%   +10.15%
                                       0            
 Budapest             41831.78  41870.44    -0.09%    +6.88%
 Warsaw                2381.16   2388.59    -0.31%    +4.59%
 Bucharest             8182.01   8169.66    +0.15%   +10.81%
 Ljubljana  <.SBITOP    868.29    870.06    -0.20%    +7.96%
            >                                       
 Zagreb                1794.03   1795.46    -0.08%    +2.59%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX1    730.83    732.39    -0.21%    -4.05%
            5>                                      
 Sofia                  584.02    581.07    +0.51%    -1.76%
                      BONDS                                 
                      Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                      (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year   <CZ2YT=R    1.8080    0.1150   +239bps    +12bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <CZ5YT=R    1.7540    0.0200   +219bps     +1bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <CZ10YT=    1.8470   -0.0070   +184bps     -2bps
            RR>                                     
 Poland                                                     
   2-year   <PL2YT=R    1.6860   -0.1220   +227bps    -12bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <PL5YT=R    2.2630    0.0130   +270bps     +1bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <PL10YT=    2.9140    0.0000   +291bps     -1bps
            RR>                                     
            FORWARD   RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                T                   
                      3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                    interban
                                                    k
 Czech Rep                2.15      2.19      2.20      2.02
            <PRIBOR=                                
            >                                       
 Hungary                  0.33      0.47      0.60      0.17
                                                    
 Poland                   1.75      1.75      1.75      1.72
                                                    
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                              
 quotes                                             
 *************************************************          
 *************                                      
 
    
 (Reporting by Sandor Peto
Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)
