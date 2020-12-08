Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CEE MARKETS-Forint, zloty under pressure in EU budget row

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint slipped to an
11-day low on Tuesday and Poland's zloty also fell as a standoff
with the European Union over Budapest and Warsaw's threat to
veto the bloc's budget and recovery fund rattled markets.
    In Romania, the leu was steady, around 4.873 to
the euro, with investors watching political developments.
    Romanian prime minister Ludovic Orban resigned on Monday
after his Liberal party lost Sunday's election, but his centrist
camp appeared in pole position to form a coalition government
against the victorious opposition leftists. 
    But eyes were on Hungary and Poland after a senior EU
diplomat said the bloc needed a signal on Tuesday they would
drop their veto or the bloc would have to set things up without
them. Both upheld their veto on Monday evening.

    The forint fell 0.25% to 360.83 to the euro on
Tuesday, breaking to the weak side of its recent range between
356-360 and touching its lowest since Nov. 27.
    "The forint will keep moving in its downward trend," a
Budapest trader said. "Without the political risks, the forint
could have ended the year around 350 per euro."
    Budapest and Warsaw have objected to making the EU money
conditional on respect for the rule of law and democratic norms.
    With worries over the flow of funds amid the global
coronavirus pandemic, the risk has been bigger for Hungary
because its economy is smaller than Poland's. 
    A Reuters poll last week showed the forint lagging the zloty
and Czech crown next year as economies recover. The leu was also
seen weighed down by fiscal risks.
    The zloty was down 0.2% on Tuesday, at 4.48 to the
euro. Commerzbank said the forex market did not look to price in
continued deadlock over the EU budget and recovery fund.
    Budapest stocks rose slightly, untouched by the row.
    Elsewhere, Prague stocks rose while the crown
 gained 0.2%, to 26.445 per euro.
    Czech industry rose in October - when restrictions started
amid a large spike in COVID-19 infections - according to data
out on Tuesday. With lockdowns not hitting factories in this
second wave, analysts expect output will maintain some support.

                   CEE      SNAPSHO   AT                      
                   MARKETS  T        1042              
                                     CET               
                                                              
                   CURRENC                                    
                   IES                                 
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                            bid      close    change   in 2020
 EURCZK  Czech     <EURCZK  26.4450  26.5000   +0.21%   -3.83%
 =       crown     =>                                  
 EURHUF  Hungary   <EURHUF  360.830  359.920   -0.25%   -8.23%
 =       forint    =>             0        0           
 EURPLN  Polish    <EURPLN   4.4800   4.4698   -0.23%   -4.99%
 =       zloty     =>                                  
 EURRON  Romanian  <EURRON   4.8730   4.8735   +0.01%   -1.74%
 =       leu       =>                                  
 EURHRK  Croatian  <EURHRK   7.5390   7.5405   +0.02%   -1.24%
 =       kuna      =>                                  
 EURRSD  Serbian   <EURRSD  117.470  117.560   +0.08%   +0.09%
 =       dinar     =>             0        0           
         Note:     calcula                    1800            
         daily     ted                        CET      
         change    from STOCKS                                     
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                                     close    change   in 2020
 .PX     Prague              978.22  973.130   +0.52%  -12.32%
                                           0           
 .BUX    Budapest           39201.4  39198.3   +0.01%  -14.93%
                                  0        1           
 .WIG20  Warsaw    <.WIG20  1942.75  1958.53   -0.81%   -9.64%
                   >                                   
 .BETI   Buchares           9457.11  9493.39   -0.38%   -5.21%
         t                                             
 .SBITO  Ljubljan  <.SBITO   892.63   895.35   -0.30%   -3.59%
 P       a         P>                                  
 .CRBEX  Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1762.84  1758.09   +0.27%  -12.62%
                   >                                   
 .BELEX  Belgrade  <.BELEX   713.87   715.26   -0.19%  -10.95%
 15                15>                                 
 .SOFIX  Sofia     <.SOFIX   434.65   433.18   +0.34%  -23.50%
                   > BONDS                                      
                            Yield    Yield    Spread   Daily
                            (bid)    change   vs Bund  change
                                                       in
         Czech                                         spread
         Republic                                      
 CZ2YT=    2-year  <CZ2YT=   0.1240  -0.0230   +088bp    -2bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ5YT=    5-year  <CZ5YT=   0.8340  -0.0460   +162bp    -4bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ10YT            <CZ10YT   1.2890  -0.0260   +188bp    -2bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
         Poland                                               
 PL2YT=    2-year  <PL2YT=   0.0150  -0.0430   +077bp    -4bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL5YT=    5-year  <PL5YT=   0.4960  -0.0520   +128bp    -5bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL10YT            <PL10YT   1.3660  -0.0030   +196bp    +0bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
                                                              
                   FRA                                        
                            3x6      6x9      9x12     3M
                                                       interba
                                                       nk
         Czech     <CZKFRA     0.39     0.46     0.61     0.35
         Rep       ><PRIBO                             
                   R=>                                 
         Hungary   <HUFFRA     0.73     0.76     0.77     0.75
                   ><BUBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Poland    <PLNFRA     0.23     0.22     0.24     0.22
                   ><WIBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Note: FRA quotes                                     
         are for ask                                   
         prices                                        
         ***********************************                  
         ***************************                   
    

 (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest
and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; editing by Philippa Fletcher)
