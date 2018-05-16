CEE MARKETS-FX, bonds rebound, Polish central bank holds fire

* Polish central bank chief reiterates loose policy stance * Zloty leads currency firming, Czech and Polish bond yields drop * Forint rebounds from 23-month low, but central bank is watched (Recasts with Polish central bank meeting, new comments) By Sandor Peto and Marcin Goclowski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, May 16 (Reuters) - Central European government bonds and currencies rebounded on Wednesday, losing their recent link with the euro/dollar as a sell-off in emerging markets lost steam. The Polish central bank kept interest rates on hold as expected and its governor, Adam Glapinski, reiterated that he saw no reason to change record-low interest rates until the end of 2019, and that he would expect "stability" also in 2020. The zloty led a firming of regional currencies and gained 0.3 percent against the euro by 1456 GMT, to trade at 4.2816, off a seven-month low reached at 4.302 on Tuesday. The region's currencies and government bonds took a beating in the past few weeks as a rally of the dollar and U.S. 10-year debt yields triggered a selloff in emerging markets. The dollar reached a five-month high against the euro on Wednesday, but Central European assets were not sold off this time, and Turkey's lira also rebounded from record lows. One Budapest-based dealer said the forint, which rebounded from a 23-month low touched at 317.75, to trade at 316.13, had probably got oversold. "I did not see stops knocked out, and if the market is short on forint, it will get saturated," the dealer said. Hungarian bonds have taken the hardest beating in the region in the past few weeks. The 10-year yield, after a half percentage point rise since the end of April, was steady on Wednesday, a touch above 3 percent, while the corresponding Czech and Polish yields eased slightly. Long-term bond yields rose across the region this month as the 10-year U.S. yield rose above the 3 percent resistance level, ignoring differences in monetary policy of central banks in the region. While the Czech and Romanian banks are in a rate hike cycle, their Hungarian and Polish peers have indicated that interest rates could stay at record low levels for years. "We still assume that inflation processes and wage pressure will intensify this year, but rates will stay unchanged until late 2019," BZ WBK analysts said in a note after the Polish central bank's news conference. One Budapest-based fixed income trader said a renewed forint weakening could also trigger further rises in long-term bond yields. "The question is whether the central bank cares about the forint's weakness and wants to do something about that," the trader said. Hungary's central bank, regarded as one of the most dovish in the world, will hold a rate-setting meeting next Tuesday. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1656 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.5230 25.5600 +0.14% +0.07% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 316.1300 316.7500 +0.20% -1.65% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2816 4.2947 +0.31% -2.46% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6335 4.6360 +0.05% +1.00% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.3840 7.3825 -0.02% +0.63% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.1200 118.1200 +0.00% +0.32% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1106.06 1106.300 -0.02% +2.59% 0 Budapest 37500.17 37663.78 -0.43% -4.77% Warsaw 2273.76 2276.45 -0.12% -7.62% Bucharest 8582.49 8680.35 -1.13% +10.69% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 897.04 889.51 +0.85% +11.24% > Zagreb 1844.19 1846.43 -0.12% +0.07% Belgrade <.BELEX1 741.97 740.26 +0.23% -2.35% 5> Sofia 642.57 643.17 -0.09% -5.15% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 0.7190 -0.0540 +127bps -4bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.3190 0.0260 +133bps +5bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.8450 -0.0450 +123bps -2bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6150 0.0150 +217bps +3bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5030 -0.0500 +252bps -3bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2790 -0.0060 +266bps +2bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.00 1.14 1.27 0.90 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.07 0.10 0.18 0.07 Poland 1.73 1.75 1.83 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto Editing by Gareth Jones)