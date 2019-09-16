CEE MARKETS-FX down, waiting on Fed, econ data after Saudi attacks

Bonds News
    PRAGUE, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Central European currencies edged lower on Monday with markets
cautious after global oil prices spiked following attacks on crude facilities in Saudi Arabia,
although losses were limited with expectations the region's growth and rates can add support.
    Global markets got some relief in early trading on Monday after the weekend attacks when oil
producer Saudi Aramco assured some clients there would be no shortage in supplies. But
international benchmark Brent crude was still up 8%.
    The Hungarian forint lost up to 0.3% and was bid at 331.90 to the euro by 0852
GMT, leading the region's losses, but the battered currency stayed well off a record low of
333.46 hit last week.
    The Czech crown, Polish zloty and Romania's leu dipped around
0.1%.
    Stock markets in the region were mixed, with Warsaw's blue-chip WIG20 down 0.4%
while Prague was propped up by gains for its biggest stocks CEZ and dual-listed Erste
Group Bank.
    Analysts said the region was buoyed by a steady euro/dollar and investors were looking ahead
to a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting this week where policymakers look likely to cut interest rates
again amid escalating global trade tensions. 
    Further Fed easing would follow a European Central Bank rate cut last week and new stimulus
measures. With central Europe's rate setters in wait-and-see mode thanks to economies still
outpacing the euro zone due to strong domestic demand, analysts say the expected Fed action
would give a boost to currencies this week via a weaker dollar. 
    "(The region's currencies) should be rather stable," said Jan Vejmelek, chief economist and
head of research at Komercni Banka. "Interest rate differentials can be a key driver."
    "The region is still doing quite well (in its economies)," he added.
    Poland, the region's biggest economy, sees a string of data releases this week, starting
with net inflation data on Monday. 
    PKO analysts said other releases will continue to point to a good consumer mood.
    "Monday data will indicate a stabilisation (or even perhaps acceleration) of core inflation
in August, showing that costs and demand pressure together is increasingly affecting domestic
price growth," PKO said.
    Polish 10-year bond yields were bid 9 basis points up.

 (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Agnieszka Barteczko in Warsaw; Editing by Kim Coghill)
