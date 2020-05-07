CEE MARKETS-FX edges up on euro recovery, Czechs set to cut rate

By Radu-Sorin Marinas BUDAPEST, May 7 (Reuters) - Central European currencies edged up early on Thursday, mirroring a recovery of the euro, with the Czech crown likely to see little effect from an expected rate cut later in the day by the Czech central bank. The euro inched up after three days of losses, but traders remained cautious amid concern over the European Central Bank's stimulus scheme following a German court ruling this week. The euro zone is Central Europe's main trading partner. By 0920 GMT, the Czech crown had gained 0.2% to trade at about 27.09 per euro. The Polish zloty and the Hungarian forint were 0.1% up on the day. The Romanian leu was flat. "As today's step (by the Czech National Bank) is likely to be largely priced in, the effects on the crown are likely to be limited," analysts at Commerzbank said. "The CNB is likely to keep all doors open, with everyone likely to pay close attention to what it might have to say regarding the extended possibilities for asset purchases." The CNB cut rates by 125 basis points in two moves in March to bring the key rate to 1.00%, reversing more than two years of tightening. Some central bankers have talked about the CNB being able to eventually cut to technical zero - a level of 0.05% that it maintained in 2012-2017 as part of an ultra-loose policy. The Czech parliament approved a bill last month granting the monetary authority wider powers to buy assets in financial markets, although the bank has said it does not plan to use its new powers at the moment. Regional stocks rose in line with other emerging markets after stronger-than-expected Chinese export numbers boosted hopes China can rebound quickly and help revive global growth in the aftermath of coronavirus-related shocks. Prague led regional stocks higher together with Bucharest's with a 0.7% increase, followed by Warsaw with 0.6%. Budapest was down 0.2%. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1220 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 Czech 27.0910 27.1320 +0.15% -6.12% crown Hungary 350.6000 351.0000 +0.11% -5.55% forint Polish 4.5494 4.5557 +0.14% -6.44% zloty Romanian 4.8265 4.8280 +0.03% -0.79% leu Croatian 7.5660 7.5673 +0.02% -1.59% kuna Serbian 117.4700 117.5700 +0.09% +0.09% dinar Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 Prague 879.49 872.7100 +0.78% -21.17% Budapest 34407.80 34557.17 -0.23% -25.33% Warsaw 1575.96 1567.98 +0.51% -26.70% Bucharest 8161.52 8106.93 +0.67% -18.20% Ljubljana 796.57 797.83 -0.16% -13.96% Zagreb 1532.58 1538.99 -0.42% -24.03% Belgrade <.BELEX15 662.02 664.54 -0.38% -17.42% > Sofia 445.13 448.37 -0.72% -21.65% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 0.5320 0.0080 +127bp +0bps > s 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.7320 0.0010 +145bp +0bps > s 10-year <CZ10YT=R 1.1430 -0.1320 +165bp -13bps R> s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 0.5540 0.0130 +129bp +1bps > s 5-year <PL5YT=RR 1.0870 0.0290 +180bp +3bps > s 10-year <PL10YT=R 1.5670 0.0030 +207bp +0bps R> s FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep < 0.30 0.30 0.31 0.89 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 1.17 1.12 1.08 1.08 BUBOR=> Poland < 0.34 0.34 0.36 0.68 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes *************************************************** *********** (Additional reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest, Jason Hovet in Prague, Alan Charlish in Warsaw; editing by Larry King)