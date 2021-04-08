Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CEE MARKETS-FX firms as global mood brightens

By Reuters Staff

    April 8 (Reuters) - Central European currencies gained on
Thursday, as sentiment was buoyed by a series of positive
signals for the global economy this week.
    Buffeted by concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic and rising
global bond yields, the region's currencies had a torrid time in
March. 
    However, they have recovered since then helped by a
consolidation in yields and a weaker U.S. dollar, with recent
global economic data on the labour market and the services
sector giving a further boost.
    "There is good sentiment around the world which is connected
with the record high of the Dow Jones and S&P, with
better-than-expected PMI for services here in Europe yesterday,
but also with a series of good readings from the United States,"
said  Mateusz Sutowicz, a financial market analyst at Bank
Millennium.
    PKO BP analysts said in a note the Polish zloty
had been supported by a change in language concerning the
currency in a central bank press release.
    The central bank said the pace of Poland's recovery would
depend on the zloty exchange rate, but removed a long-standing
reference to the dangers of a lack of "visible and more durable"
zloty adjustment to the pandemic and previous rate cuts.
    At 1010 GMT, the Polish zloty was 0.54% firmer
against the euro at 4.5516, the Czech crown had
strengthened 0.09% to 25.8210, while the Hungarian forint was
0.13% stronger at 358.70.
    Poland sold bonds worth a total of 5 billion zlotys in a
tender on Thursday. Benchmark Polish 10-year yields
were little changed at 1.564%
    "Over the next few days, the yields of 2-year bonds should
remain around 0.05%, while the yields of 10-year bonds should
remain close to 1.60%," PKO BP analysts said in a note.
    Czech 10-year yields fell 4.7 basis points to 1.897%.
     

                   CEE       SNAPSHO   AT                       
                   MARKETS   T        1210 CET           
                             CURRENC                            
                             IES                         
                             Latest   Previous  Daily    Change
                             bid      close     change   in 2021
 EURCZK=  Czech    <EURCZK=  25.8210   25.8450   +0.09%   +1.58%
          crown    >                                     
 EURHUF=  Hungary  <EURHUF=  358.700  359.1700   +0.13%   +1.12%
          forint   >               0                     
 EURPLN=  Polish   <EURPLN=   4.5516    4.5760   +0.54%   +0.17%
          zloty    >                                     
 EURRON=  Romania  <EURRON=   4.9225    4.9190   -0.07%   -1.17%
          n leu    >                                     
 EURHRK=  Croatia  <EURHRK=   7.5790    7.5765   -0.03%   -0.42%
          n kuna   >                                     
 EURRSD=  Serbian  <EURRSD=  117.530  117.5800   +0.04%   +0.03%
          dinar    >               0                     
          Note:    calculated from              1800            
          daily                                 CET      
          change Latest   Previous  Daily    Change
                                      close     change   in 2021
 .PX      Prague             1085.36  1087.820   -0.23%   +5.67%
                                             0           
 .BUX     Budapes            44131.9  44357.64   -0.51%   +4.81%
          t                        1                     
 .WIG20   Warsaw             1982.73   1998.73   -0.80%   -0.06%
 .BETI    Buchare            11240.8  11243.97   -0.03%   +14.64
          st                       8                           %
 .SBITOP  Ljublja  <.SBITOP  1008.50   1005.87   +0.26%   +11.95
          na       >                                           %
 .CRBEX   Zagreb             1879.77   1881.26   -0.08%   +8.08%
 .BELEX1  Belgrad  <.BELEX1   741.86    744.44   -0.35%   -0.90%
 5        e        5>                                    
 .SOFIX   Sofia               506.32    503.78   +0.50%   +13.14
                                                               %
                                                                
                             Yield    Yield     Spread   Daily
                             (bid)    change    vs Bund  change
                                                         in
          Czech                                          spread
          Republi                                        
          c                                              
 CZ2YT=R           <CZ2YT=R   0.6490   -0.1170   +136bp   -11bps
 R        2-year   R>                                 s  
 CZ5YT=R           <CZ5YT=R   1.4380   -0.0930   +210bp    -9bps
 R        5-year   R>                                 s  
 CZ10YT=           <CZ10YT=   1.8970   -0.0470   +222bp    -4bps
 RR       10-year  RR>                                s  
          Poland                                                
 PL2YT=R           <PL2YT=R   0.1020   -0.0100   +081bp    +0bps
 R        2-year   R>                                 s  
 PL5YT=R           <PL5YT=R   0.8770   -0.0640   +154bp    -6bps
 R        5-year   R>                                 s  
 PL10YT=           <PL10YT=   1.5640   -0.0030   +189bp    +1bps
 RR       10-year  RR>                                s  
                   FORWARD                                      
                             3x6      6x9       9x12     3M
                                                         interba
                                                         nk
          Czech                 0.45      0.65     0.91     0.36
          Rep      <PRIBOR=                              
                   >                                     
          Hungary               1.01      1.23     1.41     0.79
                                                         
          Poland                0.25      0.27     0.36     0.21
                                                         
          Note:    are for ask                                  
          FRA      prices                                
          quotes                                         
          *********************************************         
          *****************                              
 
 (Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Anita Komuves in
Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
