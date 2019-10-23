CEE MARKETS-FX gives back some gains after recent run

PRAGUE, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Most Central European currencies gave back some gains on Wednesday with Brexit jitters hanging over markets, cutting the risk appetite and limiting space for continued firming. After being beat down in previous months, the Polish zloty and Hungarian forint have led a rebound in central Europe in October, putting the currencies on course for their best month of 2019 at this point. But analysts and dealers have said that run could lose steam and possibly lead to a correction as global risks over trade wars and Britain's uncertain exit date from the European Union mix with some local worries and the start of slowing growth. On Wednesday, the zloty dipped 0.1% to 4.278 to the euro and the forint was down a tad at 329.00. The two currencies have gained 2.2% and 1.7%, respectively, since the start of October. "The room for further (zloty appreciation) ... is probably small," ING Bank Slanski in Warsaw said. "Markets have already valued the positive course of both the Brexit negotiations and the U.S.-China trade agreement. The issue of foreign currency mortgage loans in Poland remains an unsolved problem, however." The EU's top court ruled this month in favour of Polish consumers in a long running dispute over Swiss franc mortgages, which analysts warn could impact the market if banks start selling zlotys for francs to secure their portfolios. Some analysts, though, have said the risk is small. Elsewhere, stocks dipped although Hungary was closed for a holiday. Romania's leu was steady, with markets still keeping an eye on talks on the formation of a new government after a Social Democrat cabinet was toppled two weeks ago. The Czech crown lost 0.1% to the euro. The crown has also gained this month but mainly in the last week, helped by the central bank keeping alive a debate on a possible interest rate hike even as global central banks ease policy. It bid at 25.584 to the euro and was 0.5% stronger than its 90-day moving average of 25.72. The central bank's latest outlook assumes an average exchange rate of 25.2 to the euro in the fourth quarter. "Speculation that a November interest rate hike isn't entirely unrealistic may be behind (crown) appreciation. Delaying the threat of an uncontrolled Brexit could create space for such a step," Komercni Banka said in a note. "Our main scenario remains rate stability." While risks of an uncontrolled Brexit have fallen, analysts said, uncertainty prevailed. On Tuesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson paused legislation on his new Brexit deal following a parliamentary defeat for plans to pass the laws through a rushed timetable. It is now for the rest of the EU to decide whether a Oct. 31 deadline for Brexit should be pushed back to the end of January. CEE SNAPSH AT MARKETS OT 1059 CET CURREN CIES Latest Previo Daily Change us bid close change in 2019 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 25.584 25.562 -0.09% +0.48 = crown => 0 0 % EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 329.00 328.94 -0.02% -2.41% = forint => 00 00 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.2781 4.2720 -0.14% +0.27 = zloty => % EURRON Romania <EURRON 4.7605 4.7611 +0.01 -2.24% = n leu => % EURHRK Croatia <EURHRK 7.4400 7.4400 +0.00 -0.40% = n kuna => % EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.51 117.59 +0.07 +0.67 = dinar => 00 00 % % Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previo Daily Change us close change in 2019 .PX Prague 1053.9 1056.9 -0.28% +6.83 9 200 % .BUX Budapes 41845. 41845. +0.00 +6.92 t 95 95 % % .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 2202.7 2212.1 -0.42% -3.24% > 8 5 .BETI Buchare 9619.8 9623.4 -0.04% +30.2 st 6 2 9% .SBITO Ljublja <.SBITO 868.69 871.23 -0.29% +8.01 P na P> % .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 2005.2 2008.3 -0.15% +14.6 > 7 0 6% .BELEX Belgrad <.BELEX 745.40 747.37 -0.26% -2.14% 15 e 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 563.65 564.22 -0.10% -5.18% > BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republi c CZ2YT= <CZ2YT= 1.2450 -0.054 +191b -4bps RR 2-year RR> 0 ps CZ5YT= <CZ5YT= 1.0810 -0.084 +173b -6bps RR 5-year RR> 0 ps CZ10YT <CZ10YT 1.3910 -0.016 +180b +2bps =RR 10-year =RR> 0 ps Poland PL2YT= <PL2YT= 1.4920 0.0230 +216b +3bps RR 2-year RR> ps PL5YT= <PL5YT= 1.7150 -0.030 +237b -1bps RR 5-year RR> 0 ps PL10YT <PL10YT 1.9590 -0.023 +237b +2bps =RR 10-year =RR> 0 ps FORWARD RATE AGREEM ENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech <CZKFRA 2.26 2.23 2.18 2.18 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.27 0.33 0.31 0.21 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.73 1.69 1.66 1.71 ><WIBOR => Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes **************************************** ********************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Agnieszka Barteczko in Warsaw; Editing by Alison Williams)