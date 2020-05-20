CEE MARKETS-FX move sideways, Czech bond sales ease

PRAGUE, May 20 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies tread water on Wednesday as investors weighed the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak amid doubts over the effectiveness of a potential vaccine, while the Czech Republic eased its barrage on debt markets. With countries in the region gradually emerging from months-long lockdowns, investors are expected to get a clearer picture of the overall hit to the economy in the coming period. Poland, which began lockdown down measures in mid-March, saw April corporate employment fall at its fastest rate since 2009, according to statistics office data. "The data turned out to be much worse than expected," said Piotr Piekos, senior economist at state Bank Pekao. "In April, we saw a decline of around 150,000 full-time jobs, which was an unprecedented scale." The zloty took the figures in stride, edging down about 0.1% on the day to 4.55 to the euro by 1038 GMT. Hungary's forint was mostly flat. On Tuesday, the Hungarian central bank (MNB) bought 15 billion forints ($47 million) worth of government bonds from local banks, the lowest since it launched weekly debt purchase tenders two weeks ago, bolstering the currency. "Latest data suggest that MNB may be slightly tapering its QE purchases already as better news has begun to arrive out of Germany and Europe, and Hungary itself is gearing up to ease its lockdown," Commerzbank wrote in a note. Prague led stock market gains, with anti-virus software maker Avast up 1.5% before going ex-dividend. Warsaw was near its highest level this month, although the rest of the region was mixed. The Czech Finance Ministry sold a combined 9.7 billion crowns ($386.78 million) of three bonds on Wednesday, lower than in previous sales although demand held up. The country has been on a recording borrowing spree with demand in debt markets strong amid central bank rate cuts. Yields had dropped going into Wednesday's auction. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1238 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2020 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 27.4400 27.4990 +0.22% -7.32% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 350.200 350.135 -0.02% -5.44% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.5520 4.5487 -0.07% -6.49% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.8410 4.8428 +0.04% -1.09% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.5760 7.5750 -0.01% -1.72% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.550 117.570 +0.02% +0.02% = dinar => 0 0 Note: calcula 1800 daily ted CET change from STOCKS Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2020 .PX Prague 874.46 868.920 +0.64% -21.62% 0 .BUX Budapest 35429.2 35452.2 -0.06% -23.12% 1 1 .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 1652.43 1640.18 +0.75% -23.15% > .BETI Buchares 8360.65 8383.11 -0.27% -16.20% t .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 815.95 815.84 +0.01% -11.87% P a P> .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 1580.27 1583.98 -0.23% -21.67% > .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 675.34 672.72 +0.39% -15.76% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 448.57 451.33 -0.61% -21.05% > BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 0.1190 -0.0220 +079bp -2bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 0.3960 -0.0250 +106bp -2bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 0.8080 0.0090 +128bp +2bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 0.5490 0.0030 +122bp +0bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 0.9250 -0.0010 +159bp +0bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 1.3770 -0.0090 +185bp +0bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FRA 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 0.21 0.23 0.28 0.34 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.87 0.83 0.79 1.01 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 0.40 0.35 0.35 0.68 ><WIBOR => Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ******************************************** ****************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest, and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)