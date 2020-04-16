CEE MARKETS-FX recovers after negative overnight U.S. data

WARSAW, April 16 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were little changed on Thursday, as hopes for the easing of lockdown measures offset data from the United States that had fuelled fears of a deep recession in the world economy, dampening risk appetite. U.S. retail sales fell the most on record last month and manufacturing output fell by the most in 74 years. Millions more Americans likely sought unemployment benefits last week, lifting total filings for claims over the past month above 20 million. "The Czech, the Polish, the Hungarian currencies weakened overnight... This is because of yesterday's data sets from the U.S. This caused a relatively strong drop in market sentiment," said Peter Virovacz, Senior Economist at ING in Hungary. "Today it is relatively stable so it seems like the first shock is now over and I believe, looking forward, the market will now start to focus on the positives -- (U.S. President Donald) Trump announced that they will try to ease the lockdown, Germany will also ease the lockdown." At 0843 GMT the Hungarian forint was little changed against the euro at 351.15 after weakening overnight. The Czech crown was up 0.04% at 27.048 and the Romanian leu was down 0.06% at 4.8344. The Polish zloty firmed a touch to 4.5376 The Polish central bank launched another of its repo operations on Thursday, offering to buy treasury bonds from banks. The Czech Finance Ministry will auction short-term Treasury bills on Thursday, coming off a Wednesday auction of 2-year bonds that drew the highest demand ever for any paper. Investors have sought short-term paper in huge amounts amid a Czech borrowing spree to finance its swelling budget deficit, helped by expectations that the central bank will continue cutting interest rates. Hungary's central bank will hold its 1-week deposit tender later on Thursday. The NBH last week accepted 750 billion forints ($2.27 billion) worth of funds from banks at a rate of 0.9%. The bank holds the deposit tender every Thursday. The NBH can raise the 0.9% rate on its new one-week deposit tool if market conditions justify it, the bank's deputy governor said last week, adding that the one-week deposit rate will be the strongest interest rate in the future. The central bank raised its collateralised loan rates last Tuesday and announced a bond-buying programme and massive lending programme for companies to support the coronavirus-stricken economy. Benchmark Polish 10-yields rose slightly after having fallen sharply following the central bank's surprise rate cut last week. At 0857 GMT they were up basis point at 1.376% Czech 10-year yields rose about 23 basis points to 1.643% Stocks rose in line with European peers, which got a boost from falling coronavirus death tolls in Spain and Italy. In Prague, the PV index rose over 3%, boosted by a 10% gain for antivirus software maker Avast after it reported first-quarter earnings without surprises and stuck to its guidance. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1050 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2020 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 27.0390 27.0660 +0.10% -5.94% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 350.500 351.200 +0.20% -5.52% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.5340 4.5393 +0.12% -6.12% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.8355 4.8343 -0.02% -0.98% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.6070 7.6105 +0.05% -2.12% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.540 117.570 +0.03% +0.03% = dinar => 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change STOCKS Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2020 .PX Prague 852.11 825.110 +3.27% -23.62% 0 .BUX Budapest 33052.7 32710.5 +1.05% -28.28% 6 5 .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 1611.64 1606.21 +0.34% -25.04% > .BETI Buchares 8066.36 7964.04 +1.28% -19.15% t .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 791.53 792.20 -0.08% -14.51% P a P> .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 1575.31 1577.39 -0.13% -21.92% > .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 686.07 691.10 -0.73% -14.42% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 455.43 453.20 +0.49% -19.84% > BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 0.9290 0.0310 +160bp +0bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 1.0280 -0.1370 +165bp -17bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 1.6460 0.2320 +208bp +20bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 0.6550 0.0040 +133bp -3bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 1.0230 -0.0020 +164bp -4bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 1.3760 0.0100 +181bp -2bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FRA 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 0.35 0.35 0.41 0.98 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 1.20 1.07 1.07 1.10 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 0.40 0.34 0.33 0.70 ><WIBOR => Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ******************************************** ****************** (Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague Editing by Gareth Jones)