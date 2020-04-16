Bonds News
April 16, 2020 / 9:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

CEE MARKETS-FX recovers after negative overnight U.S. data

9 Min Read

    WARSAW, April 16 (Reuters) - Central European currencies
were little changed on Thursday, as hopes for the easing of
lockdown measures offset data from the United States that had
fuelled fears of a deep recession in the world economy,
dampening risk appetite.
    U.S. retail sales fell the most on record last month and
manufacturing output fell by the most in 74 years. Millions more
Americans likely sought unemployment benefits last week, lifting
total filings for claims over the past month above 20 million.

    "The Czech, the Polish, the Hungarian currencies weakened
overnight... This is because of yesterday's data sets from the
U.S. This caused a relatively strong drop in market sentiment,"
said Peter Virovacz, Senior Economist at ING in Hungary.
    "Today it is relatively stable so it seems like the first
shock is now over and I believe, looking forward, the market
will now start to focus on the positives -- (U.S. President
Donald) Trump announced that they will try to ease the lockdown,
Germany will also ease the lockdown."
    At 0843 GMT the Hungarian forint was little
changed against the euro at 351.15 after weakening overnight.
The Czech crown was up 0.04% at 27.048 and the
Romanian leu was down 0.06% at 4.8344.
    The Polish zloty firmed a touch to 4.5376
    The Polish central bank launched another of its repo
operations on Thursday, offering to buy treasury bonds from
banks.
    The Czech Finance Ministry will auction short-term Treasury
bills on Thursday, coming off a Wednesday auction of 2-year
bonds that drew the highest demand ever for any paper.
    Investors have sought short-term paper in huge amounts amid
a Czech borrowing spree to finance its swelling budget deficit,
helped by expectations that the central bank will continue
cutting interest rates.
    Hungary's central bank will hold its 1-week deposit tender
later on Thursday. The NBH last week accepted 750 billion
forints ($2.27 billion) worth of funds from banks at a rate of
0.9%. The bank holds the deposit tender every Thursday.
    The NBH can raise the 0.9% rate on its new one-week deposit
tool if market conditions justify it, the bank's deputy governor
said last week, adding that the one-week deposit rate will be
the strongest interest rate in the future.
    The central bank raised its collateralised loan rates last
Tuesday and announced a bond-buying programme and massive
lending programme for companies to support the
coronavirus-stricken economy.
    Benchmark Polish 10-yields rose slightly after
having fallen sharply following the central bank's surprise rate
cut last week. At 0857 GMT they were up  basis point at 1.376%
    Czech 10-year yields rose about 23 basis points
to 1.643%
    Stocks rose in line with European peers, which got a boost
from falling coronavirus death tolls in Spain and Italy. 
    In Prague, the PV index rose over 3%, boosted by a 10%
gain for antivirus software maker Avast after
it reported first-quarter earnings without surprises and stuck
to its guidance.
    
    
                   CEE      SNAPSHO   AT                      
                   MARKETS  T        1050              
                                     CET               
                                                              
                   CURRENC                                    
                   IES                                 
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                            bid      close    change   in 2020
 EURCZK  Czech     <EURCZK  27.0390  27.0660   +0.10%   -5.94%
 =       crown     =>                                  
 EURHUF  Hungary   <EURHUF  350.500  351.200   +0.20%   -5.52%
 =       forint    =>             0        0           
 EURPLN  Polish    <EURPLN   4.5340   4.5393   +0.12%   -6.12%
 =       zloty     =>                                  
 EURRON  Romanian  <EURRON   4.8355   4.8343   -0.02%   -0.98%
 =       leu       =>                                  
 EURHRK  Croatian  <EURHRK   7.6070   7.6105   +0.05%   -2.12%
 =       kuna      =>                                  
 EURRSD  Serbian   <EURRSD  117.540  117.570   +0.03%   +0.03%
 =       dinar     =>             0        0           
         Note:     calculated from            1800            
         daily                                CET      
         change                                        
                                                              
                   STOCKS                                     
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                                     close    change   in 2020
 .PX     Prague              852.11  825.110   +3.27%  -23.62%
                                           0           
 .BUX    Budapest           33052.7  32710.5   +1.05%  -28.28%
                                  6        5           
 .WIG20  Warsaw    <.WIG20  1611.64  1606.21   +0.34%  -25.04%
                   >                                   
 .BETI   Buchares           8066.36  7964.04   +1.28%  -19.15%
         t                                             
 .SBITO  Ljubljan  <.SBITO   791.53   792.20   -0.08%  -14.51%
 P       a         P>                                  
 .CRBEX  Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1575.31  1577.39   -0.13%  -21.92%
                   >                                   
 .BELEX  Belgrade  <.BELEX   686.07   691.10   -0.73%  -14.42%
 15                15>                                 
 .SOFIX  Sofia     <.SOFIX   455.43   453.20   +0.49%  -19.84%
                   >                                   
                                                              
                   BONDS                                      
                            Yield    Yield    Spread   Daily
                            (bid)    change   vs Bund  change
                                                       in
         Czech                                         spread
         Republic                                      
 CZ2YT=    2-year  <CZ2YT=   0.9290   0.0310   +160bp    +0bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ5YT=    5-year  <CZ5YT=   1.0280  -0.1370   +165bp   -17bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ10YT            <CZ10YT   1.6460   0.2320   +208bp   +20bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
         Poland                                               
 PL2YT=    2-year  <PL2YT=   0.6550   0.0040   +133bp    -3bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL5YT=    5-year  <PL5YT=   1.0230  -0.0020   +164bp    -4bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL10YT            <PL10YT   1.3760   0.0100   +181bp    -2bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
                                                              
                   FRA                                        
                            3x6      6x9      9x12     3M
                                                       interba
                                                       nk
         Czech     <CZKFRA     0.35     0.35     0.41     0.98
         Rep       ><PRIBO                             
                   R=>                                 
         Hungary   <HUFFRA     1.20     1.07     1.07     1.10
                   ><BUBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Poland    <PLNFRA     0.40     0.34     0.33     0.70
                   ><WIBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Note: FRA quotes are for                             
         ask prices                                    
         ********************************************         
         ******************                            
                                                              
    

 (Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Anita Komuves in
Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague
Editing by Gareth Jones)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below