CEE MARKETS-FX retreat on euro strength, Poland seen holding rates

* Currencies give up some ground on hawkish ECB signal * Polish cbank seen holding rates, reaffirming loose policy * Crown sets 3-week high before retreat on rate hike expectations By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, June 6 (Reuters) - The zloty led a retreat of Central European currencies as the Polish central bank is expected to reaffirm its loose policy stance on Wednesday, while the European Central Bank gave hawkish signals. The euro jumped to a 10-day high against the dollar after ECB officials said an end to the bank's bond buying programme was plausible. A rally of the dollar, backed by a rise in U.S. interest rates, caused a sell-off in emerging markets last month, knocking assets in the European Union's eastern wing to multi-month or multi-year lows. The dollar's retreat on Wednesday did not help the region's currencies because less monetary stimulus and the prospect of higher rates in the euro zone make them relatively less attractive. Regional currencies have regained some ground this week as dollar bulls lost momentum and worries over political uncertainty in Italy and Spain abated, but retreated on Wednesday. The zloty eased 0.1 percent against the euro to 4.282 by 0823 GMT and the forint also eased slightly. Central bankers in both Poland and Hungary have signalled that interest rates could stay on hold at record lows for years and the Polish central bank is expected to repeat that after its meeting on Wednesday, analysts said. UniCredit analysts said in a note that the bank could send "dovish signals after inflation rebounded less than expected". They said the bank's forecasts may show higher inflation for the next 12 months due to a rise in crude prices and a weakened zloty. The bank's current forecast for inflation to peak at 3 percent in 2020, in line with core inflation, may be too optimistic, UniCredit said. "Rate hikes remain on the cards in the fourth quarter of 2019 if core inflation threatens to break out of the target range in the coming years," the analysts added. Poland's 10-year government bond yield rose 2 basis points to 2.23 percent, in line with their closely-watched U.S. peer. The Czech crown also retreated from a 3-week high touched in early trade, but remained a touch firmer from Tuesday, trading at 25.642 against the euro. The currency has been lifted by comments from Czech central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok who said on Tuesday that the bank may raise interest rates sooner than expected due to faster wage growth and a weaker-than-expected crown. Czech markets have priced in a rate hike for October, but the bank may increase its interest rates already at its August meeting where it is due to present its quarterly forecasts, a note from Komercni Banka traders said. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1023 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech 25.6420 25.6515 +0.04% -0.39% crown Hungary 318.8300 318.6850 -0.05% -2.48% forint Polish 4.2820 4.2783 -0.09% -2.47% zloty Romanian 4.6520 4.6520 +0.00% +0.60% leu Croatian 7.3880 7.3835 -0.06% +0.57% kuna Serbian 117.9400 118.0400 +0.08% +0.47% dinar Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1071.76 1073.240 -0.14% -0.59% 0 Budapest 36785.43 36677.56 +0.29% -6.58% Warsaw 2261.11 2255.95 +0.23% -8.13% Bucharest 8270.85 8250.17 +0.25% +6.67% Ljubljana 903.65 901.07 +0.29% +12.06% Zagreb 1832.81 1842.85 -0.54% -0.55% Belgrade <.BELEX15 744.78 746.20 -0.19% -1.98% > Sofia 635.64 633.77 +0.30% -6.17% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 1.0100 0.1250 +165bps +11bps > 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 1.4780 0.0670 +167bps +1bps > 10-year <CZ10YT=R 2.0290 0.0470 +161bps -1bps R> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.5860 0.0030 +223bps -2bps > 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.4180 0.0050 +261bps -6bps > 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.2260 0.0070 +280bps -5bps R> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep < 1.13 1.27 1.39 0.00 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.07 0.10 0.18 0.12 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.76 1.75 1.81 1.70 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************** ************ (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Agnieszka Bartezcko in Warsaw Editing by Alexandra Hudson)