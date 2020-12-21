Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CEE MARKETS-FX, stocks drop sharply on virus worries

By Reuters Staff

    PRAGUE, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Poland's zloty dropped on Monday
to its lowest level since early November while stock markets in
central Europe were on course for their biggest one-day fall
since at least October as a new coronavirus strain in Britain
rattled markets.
    The United Kingdom stood shut off from the rest of Europe on
Monday after much of the continent cut transport ties with it
over fears of the new fast-spreading strain.
    News of the new variant, possibly up to 70% more
transmissible than the original, shook markets and pushed stocks
in central Europe sharply lower.
    Warsaw had dropped 4.5% by 1041 GMT and Budapest
 was down 2.7%, both showing their biggest one-day drops
since the end of October. Prague fell 3.7%, on course for
its biggest one-day drop since June.
    On currency markets, the zloty lost 1.0% to 4.525
to the euro, one trading day after the Polish central bank
stepped into markets to weaken the currency in a move that led
to its biggest daily drop since September.
    Polish rate setter Eryk Lon confirmed on Monday the central
bank had intervened.
    The zloty stayed under pressure with the rest of the region
amid the risk-off mood on Monday. Hungary's dropped
1.0% to 361.35 per euro and the Czech crown retreated
0.6% to 26.34. Romania's leu held steady.
    "The attempt in Poland to weaken the zloty has had a bit of
an effect on other markets, dragging the forint along, although
it must be added that trading is extremely thin so any effect is
outsized," a Budapest dealer said. 
 
                   CEE      SNAPSHO   AT                      
                   MARKETS  T        1141              
                                     CET               
                                                              
                   CURRENC                                    
                   IES                                 
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                            bid      close    change   in 2020
 EURCZK  Czech     <EURCZK  26.3400  26.1720   -0.64%   -3.45%
 =       crown     =>                                  
 EURHUF  Hungary   <EURHUF  361.350  357.880   -0.96%   -8.36%
 =       forint    =>             0        0           
 EURPLN  Polish    <EURPLN   4.5245   4.4782   -1.02%   -5.93%
 =       zloty     =>                                  
 EURRON  Romanian  <EURRON   4.8675   4.8685   +0.02%   -1.63%
 =       leu       =>                                  
 EURHRK  Croatian  <EURHRK   7.5380   7.5345   -0.05%   -1.23%
 =       kuna      =>                                  
 EURRSD  Serbian   <EURRSD  117.500  117.600   +0.09%   +0.06%
 =       dinar     =>             0        0           
         Note:     calcula                    1800            
         daily     ted                        CET      
         change    from STOCKS                                     
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                                     close    change   in 2020
 .PX     Prague              972.35  1009.23   -3.65%  -12.84%
                                          00           
 .BUX    Budapest           40491.4  41614.9   -2.70%  -12.13%
                                  8        2           
 .WIG20  Warsaw    <.WIG20  1864.05  1952.54   -4.53%  -13.30%
                   >                                   
 .BETI   Buchares           9528.48  9660.04   -1.36%   -4.50%
         t                                             
 .SBITO  Ljubljan  <.SBITO   890.13   895.85   -0.64%   -3.86%
 P       a         P>                                  
 .CRBEX  Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1703.49  1723.39   -1.15%  -15.56%
                   >                                   
 .BELEX  Belgrade  <.BELEX   712.48   714.16   -0.24%  -11.13%
 15                15>                                 
 .SOFIX  Sofia     <.SOFIX   443.48   442.30   +0.27%  -21.94%
                   > BONDS                                      
                            Yield    Yield    Spread   Daily
                            (bid)    change   vs Bund  change
                                                       in
         Czech                                         spread
         Republic                                      
 CZ2YT=    2-year  <CZ2YT=   0.1260  -0.0120   +086bp    +1bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ5YT=    5-year  <CZ5YT=   0.7800  -0.0770   +155bp    -5bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ10YT            <CZ10YT   1.2560  -0.0240   +186bp    +1bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
         Poland                                               
 PL2YT=    2-year  <PL2YT=   0.0570  -0.0300   +079bp    -1bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL5YT=    5-year  <PL5YT=   0.4040  -0.0930   +118bp    -6bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL10YT            <PL10YT   1.2170  -0.0500   +182bp    -1bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
                                                              
                   FRA                                        
                            3x6      6x9      9x12     3M
                                                       interba
                                                       nk
         Czech     <CZKFRA     0.39     0.46     0.61     0.35
         Rep       ><PRIBO                             
                   R=>                                 
         Hungary   <HUFFRA     0.68     0.69     0.70     0.75
                   ><BUBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Poland    <PLNFRA     0.20     0.20     0.20     0.21
                   ><WIBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Note: FRA quotes                                     
         are for ask                                   
         prices                                        
         ***********************************                  
         ***************************                   
                                                              
   

 (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Marton Dunai in Budapest
and Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw, Editing by
William Maclean)
