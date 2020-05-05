CEE MARKETS-FX, stocks gain on risk appetite; Hungary eyes bond purchases

PRAGUE, May 5 (Reuters) - Central European currencies climbed on Tuesday after risk appetite strengthened on some global easing of lockdown measures, while Hungary's markets steadied as the central bank launched its bond-buying scheme. Stock markets climbed between 0.5% and 1.6%, with Prague leading gains as several countries including Spain, Italy, India and Malaysia tentatively eased lockdowns. The Prague market was boosted by a more than 7% jump in tobacco group Philip Morris CR after the Czech-based company proposed paying a dividend from last year's profit that amounted to an 11% yield against Monday's closing price. Also helping were gains in shares of MONETA Money Bank , up 2%, after the Czech lender reported first-quarter earnings and said it would return to dividend payments as quickly as possible. Investors were also eyeing Hungary, where the central bank announced its first government bond purchase tender on Tuesday, offering to buy three different government bonds from local lenders, but did not specify the amount of bonds it would buy at the inaugural tender. The bank, which has said it could buy up to 100 billion forints ($308.85 million) worth of bonds per week, has launched the purchases to drive down longer-dated government debt yields it considers too high. Yields were steady on Tuesday after climbing slightly recently. The Hungarian forint firmed 0.6% to 351.85 to the euro and the Polish zloty was up a third of a percent at 4.546 to the euro by 0841 GMT. The Czech crown gained 0.4% to straddle the psychological 27 per euro level ahead of a central bank meeting this week, where analysts expect the bank to cut rates for a third time since the novel coronavirus outbreak started in March. The central bank, which cut rates by a total of 125 basis points in March, is now expected to cut rates by 50 basis points at the policy meeting on Thursday. The outbreak and measures by countries to fight the spread have hammered central Europe economies, with analysts expecting a plunge in gross domestic product after several years of solid growth. Manufacturing surveys (PMI) across central Europe on Monday showed a grim picture, although some analysts see a bottom being reached as economies return to life. "We believe... April PMI will prove to be the very bottom as restrictions are slowly but surely being lifted, and we should therefore see some improvement in May already," Raiffeisen commented on the Czech data. The Czech Republic is readying itself for a new phase of reopening next week, while Slovakia is accelerating its reopening. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1041 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2020 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 26.9800 27.1000 +0.44% -5.74% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 351.850 354.060 +0.63% -5.88% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.5460 4.5612 +0.33% -6.37% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.8309 4.8301 -0.02% -0.88% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.5745 7.5795 +0.07% -1.70% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.580 117.580 +0.00% -0.01% = dinar => 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change STOCKS Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2020 .PX Prague 877.14 862.950 +1.64% -21.38% 0 .BUX Budapest 35028.2 34576.8 +1.31% -23.99% 4 4 .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 1609.16 1600.65 +0.53% -25.16% > .BETI Buchares 8086.47 7992.41 +1.18% -18.95% t .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 797.37 793.12 +0.54% -13.88% P a P> .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 1534.84 1525.46 +0.61% -23.92% > .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 656.61 665.81 -1.38% -18.10% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 448.02 447.74 +0.06% -21.14% > BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 0.6050 0.0630 +137bp +7bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 0.8590 -0.0120 +160bp -2bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 1.3330 0.0770 +186bp +5bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 0.5330 0.0330 +129bp +4bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 1.0680 0.0290 +181bp +2bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 1.5560 0.0210 +208bp -1bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FRA 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 0.30 0.29 0.33 0.90 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 1.18 1.12 1.09 1.09 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 0.27 0.27 0.28 0.68 ><WIBOR => Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ******************************************** ****************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)