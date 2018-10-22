CEE MARKETS-FX, stocks higher after Italy relief

* FX, stocks gain on Italy relief * Polish regional elections disappoint ruling party PRAGUE, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Central European currencies headed higher on Monday as markets took some relief from Italy retaining a stable outlook from Moody's ratings agency after an expected downgrade. Stock markets in the region also rallied, led by a 0.3 percent rise for Prague. Budapest markets were closed for a holiday though the forint gained 0.1 percent to 323.00 to the euro in trading. Investors had worried that Moody's would not only downgrade Italy's sovereign rating to Baa3 - the lowest investment grade - but also set the outlook at "negative", increasing the risk of a junk rating for the euro zone's third largest economy. With central Europe tightly integrated economically and investors watching for any market effects from Italy's tensions with the European Union over Rome's expansionary budget spending, the region was able to gain some ground. The Czech crown was out front with a 0.2 percent rise to 25.832 to the euro at 1031 GMT, while Poland's zloty added 0.1 percent to 4.292. "The crown is more market-driven rather than reacting to fundamentals at the moment," a Prague-based trader said. In Poland, investors digested regional elections over the weekend in which exit polls showed the ruling eurosceptic Law and Justice (PiS) party posted limited gains but lost a high-profile race for Warsaw mayor. The result did not have a major impact on the market but may be felt later in the government's fiscal policy, increasing chances of a rise in spending down the line, analysts said. "We see local election results as neutral for the FX and bond market," Erste Group Bank analysts said in a note. "Ahead of parliamentary elections we may see further increase in social benefits as was the case in local elections...especially if the ruling party considers the local elections result as disappointing." CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1231 MARKETS CET CURRENCIE S Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 EURCZK= Czech 25.8320 25.8705 +0.15% -1.12% crown EURHUF= Hungary 323.0000 323.3950 +0.12% -3.74% forint EURPLN= Polish 4.2920 4.2973 +0.12% -2.69% zloty EURRON= Romanian 4.6670 4.6684 +0.03% +0.27% leu EURHRK= Croatian 7.4310 7.4329 +0.03% -0.01% kuna EURRSD= Serbian 118.4000 118.4500 +0.04% +0.08% dinar Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 .PX Prague 1083.00 1079.3000 +0.34% +0.45% .BUX Budapest 37185.93 37185.93 +0.00% -5.57% .WIG20 Warsaw 2199.85 2196.99 +0.13% -10.62% .BETI Bucharest 8604.37 8600.27 +0.05% +10.97 % .SBITOP Ljubljana 815.64 813.05 +0.32% +1.15% .CRBEX Zagreb 1783.04 1774.64 +0.47% -3.25% .BELEX15 Belgrade 739.45 738.95 +0.07% -2.68% .SOFIX Sofia 608.80 608.18 +0.10% -10.13% (Reporting by Robert Muller, Jason Hovet and Marcin Goclowski Editing by Mark Heinrich)