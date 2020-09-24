CEE MARKETS-FX, stocks hit by global sell-off

WARSAW, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were mostly softer on Thursday, taking a hit from a global sell-off in risk assets fuelled by fears that rising numbers of coronavirus cases are slowing the global economic recovery. Europe has seen a surge in infections recently, with Poland reporting a new record daily number of cases on Thursday. In the Czech Republic, the surge in cases has been growing at the second-fastest rate in Europe when adjusted for population, behind only Spain. "The epicentre of negative effects of the second wave of the coronavirus is in Europe. CEE currencies must compensate for expected reduced demand from Europe given the worsening business sentiment there," said Piotr Bartkiewicz, an economist at Pekao SA. At 0905 GMT the Polish zloty was 0.38% softer against the euro at 4.5275, the Czech crown was 0.26% weaker at 27.01. The crown did not get any strong impulse from the Czech National Bank (CNB) on Wednesday after rate setters left the key rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected. The Romanian leu was little changed at 4.872. The Hungarian forint was 0.03% weaker at 365.40, after having firmed earlier in the session. "The forint could have stopped for a breather after falling more than its regional peers in the past few days," a Budapest-based trader said. "Also, the market is thinking that the central bank could raise the interest rate on its one-week deposit tender to protect the forint. If that does not happen, the forint could weaken back to levels of 366 and above." The central bank holds its weekly one-week deposit tender later today. The rate will be announced at 0950 GMT. Stocks fell, taking their cue from global markets that have been rattled by rising infection rates and fading hopes of fresh stimulus for the U.S. economy. The main indices in Prague, Budapest and Warsaw fell 0.3%-1.3%. Czech 10-year bond yields fell 2 basis points to 0.863%, while Polish 10-year yields fell almost 3 basis points to 1.335%. "...in the case of 10-year papers it will not be easy to break the 1.30% level, despite positive sentiment in the global debt market," PKO BP analysts in Warsaw said in a note. "Therefore, it seems more probable that the yields will return to 1.40% on the longer end of the curve." CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1105 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 EURCZK= Czech <EURCZK= 27.0100 26.9400 -0.26% -5.84% crown > EURHUF= Hungary <EURHUF= 365.400 365.3000 -0.03% -9.37% forint > 0 EURPLN= Polish <EURPLN= 4.5275 4.5102 -0.38% -5.99% zloty > EURRON= Romanian <EURRON= 4.8720 4.8714 -0.01% -1.72% leu > EURHRK= Croatian <EURHRK= 7.5510 7.5505 -0.01% -1.40% kuna > EURRSD= Serbian <EURRSD= 117.500 117.6000 +0.09% +0.06 dinar > 0 % Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 .PX Prague 858.80 861.6900 -0.34% -23.02 % .BUX Budapest 32103.0 32515.39 -1.27% -30.34 1 % .WIG20 Warsaw 1667.14 1685.40 -1.08% -22.46 % .BETI Buchares 9078.23 9110.46 -0.35% -9.01% t .SBITOP Ljubljan <.SBITOP 844.36 834.77 +1.15% -8.80% a > .CRBEX Zagreb 1638.03 1645.58 -0.46% -18.81 % .BELEX1 Belgrade <.BELEX1 690.45 688.57 +0.27% -13.88 5 5> % .SOFIX Sofia 424.37 425.11 -0.17% -25.31 % Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT=R 2-year <CZ2YT=R 0.0710 -0.0100 +079bp +0bps R R> s CZ5YT=R 5-year <CZ5YT=R 0.4760 -0.0850 +120bp -6bps R R> s CZ10YT= <CZ10YT= 0.8630 -0.0210 +138bp +0bps RR 10-year RR> s Poland PL2YT=R 2-year <PL2YT=R 0.0500 -0.0490 +076bp -4bps R R> s PL5YT=R 5-year <PL5YT=R 0.6450 -0.0260 +137bp +0bps R R> s PL10YT= <PL10YT= 1.3350 -0.0290 +186bp -1bps RR 10-year RR> s FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech 0.32 0.33 0.36 0.34 Rep <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.94 1.01 1.08 0.65 Poland 0.18 0.17 0.18 0.22 Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes ********************************************** **************** For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: All emerging market news Spot FX rates Eastern Europe spot FX Middle East spot FX Asia spot FX Latin America spot FX Other news and reports World central bank news Economic Data Guide Official rates Emerging Diary Top events Diaries Diaries Index (Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)