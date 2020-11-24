Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CEE MARKETS-FX, stocks rally continues on vaccine progress

By Reuters Staff

    PRAGUE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Central European assets largely
gained on Tuesday, with the Czech crown near a multi-week high,
in a rally amid progress on COVID-19 vaccines and signs the
second wave of the pandemic in the region was ebbing.
    The region's currencies and stock markets have steadily
climbed in November as appetite for risk grows after a trio of
drugmakers reported high efficacy rates for their vaccines.
    Europe is fighting its biggest surge in infections since the
pandemic began in March, although the spread is starting to
stabilise or slow. 
    In the Czech Republic, one of Europe's worst-hit, the
government could get shops open again next week, possibly just
in time -- consumer and business confidence fell further in
November.
    The crown led gains on Tuesday, rising 0.3% to
trade around 26.25 to the euro by 0920 GMT, near its strongest
since early September. Prague stocks rose to their highest
since June.
    Analysts have warned, though, the rally for currencies could
soon faded. The crown has gained 4.8% since touching lows at the
end of October when COVID-19 infections soared. The Polish zloty
, which added 0.1% to 4.47 to the euro on Tuesday, has
risen 3.9% since late October. 
    "CEE currencies should trade sideways from current levels,"
Raiffeisen said, adding vaccine hopes are already mostly priced
in to markets.
    Hungary's forint has trailed this month, rising
1.2%. It weakened in the past two weeks as the country's
government battled other European Union states over the bloc's
next budget package. 
    Hungary, along with Poland, has blocked the deal so far,
unnerving investors. The zloty, though, has largely shaken off
the risk due to its larger economy.
    "Currencies in the region are moved by the pandemic now, but
the forint is not only sensitive to that but also to political
events," a Budapest-based trader said. "(The forint) is more
sensitive to the political events on the negative side."
                   CEE      SNAPSHO   AT                      
                   MARKETS  T        1020              
                                     CET               
                                                              
                   CURRENC                                    
                   IES                                 
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                            bid      close    change   in 2020
 EURCZK  Czech     <EURCZK  26.2500  26.3365   +0.33%   -3.12%
 =       crown     =>                                  
 EURHUF  Hungary   <EURHUF  360.750  361.115   +0.10%   -8.21%
 =       forint    =>             0        0           
 EURPLN  Polish    <EURPLN   4.4730   4.4760   +0.07%   -4.84%
 =       zloty     =>                                  
 EURRON  Romanian  <EURRON   4.8740   4.8733   -0.01%   -1.76%
 =       leu       =>                                  
 EURHRK  Croatian  <EURHRK   7.5630   7.5623   -0.01%   -1.55%
 =       kuna      =>                                  
 EURRSD  Serbian   <EURRSD  117.530  117.550   +0.02%   +0.03%
 =       dinar     =>             0        0           
         Note:     calcula                    1800            
         daily     ted                        CET      
         change    from STOCKS                                     
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                                     close    change   in 2020
 .PX     Prague              960.29  955.220   +0.53%  -13.92%
                                           0           
 .BUX    Budapest           38340.1  38319.0   +0.06%  -16.80%
                                  9        6           
 .WIG20  Warsaw    <.WIG20  1833.57  1832.04   +0.08%  -14.72%
                   >                                   
 .BETI   Buchares           9294.48  9173.76   +1.32%   -6.84%
         t                                             
 .SBITO  Ljubljan  <.SBITO   866.98   866.74   +0.03%   -6.36%
 P       a         P>                                  
 .CRBEX  Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1700.49  1696.08   +0.26%  -15.71%
                   >                                   
 .BELEX  Belgrade  <.BELEX   712.78   716.96   -0.58%  -11.09%
 15                15>                                 
 .SOFIX  Sofia     <.SOFIX   421.39   424.42   -0.71%  -25.83%
                   > BONDS                                      
                            Yield    Yield    Spread   Daily
                            (bid)    change   vs Bund  change
                                                       in
         Czech                                         spread
         Republic                                      
 CZ2YT=    2-year  <CZ2YT=   0.0960   0.0250   +085bp    +3bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ5YT=    5-year  <CZ5YT=   0.7630   0.0170   +152bp    +1bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ10YT            <CZ10YT   1.2140   0.0100   +178bp    +0bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
         Poland                                               
 PL2YT=    2-year  <PL2YT=   0.0330  -0.0090   +079bp    -1bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL5YT=    5-year  <PL5YT=   0.4500  -0.0340   +121bp    -4bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL10YT            <PL10YT   1.2340   0.0130   +180bp    +0bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
                                                              
                   FRA                                        
                            3x6      6x9      9x12     3M
                                                       interba
                                                       nk
         Czech     <CZKFRA     0.37     0.43     0.53     0.35
         Rep       ><PRIBO                             
                   R=>                                 
         Hungary   <HUFFRA     0.72     0.72     0.72     0.77
                   ><BUBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Poland    <PLNFRA     0.22     0.22     0.23     0.22
                   ><WIBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Note: FRA quotes                                     
         are for ask                                   
         prices                                        
         ***********************************                  
         ***************************                   
                                                              
 
    

 (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in
Budapest; editing by Larry King)
