CEE MARKETS-FX, stocks regain some ground, markets fragile

* Currencies firm slightly, staying near multi-month lows * Equities mostly track cautious rebound in Western Europe * Hungarian bonds steady, but markets remain fragile * Poland, Hungary tension with Brussels not a key factor By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, June 26 (Reuters) - Most Central European currencies and stocks regained some ground on Tuesday after falling in the previous session as fears of a trade war between the United States and partners caused investors to shy away from riskier assets. Western European equities also rebounded and sentiment in Europe's emerging markets slightly improved, with a months-long dollar rally slowing, traders said. "It may be the eye of the storm, though," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. "The causes of why our markets got a beating (in the past months), like relatively low nominal interest rate levels, are here to stay." Hungary's 10-year government bond yield, trading flat at 3.59 percent on Tuesday, has risen by more than 1.6 percentage points from record lows set in January. A week ago the Hungarian central bank abandoned an earlier target to keep long-term yields relatively low and set a time-frame for keeping its benchmark, short-term interest rates at record lows. The forint has meanwhile been trading near record lows of 327 versus the euro that were first set in early 2015. Yields in interest rate swaps moved slightly lower on Tuesday, but government bond yields did not track the movement. The forint firmed 0.2 percent to 325.6 against the euro by 0846 GMT, while the zloty rose 0.1 percent to 4.3365, after setting a 15-month low in Monday's session. The Czech crown gained 0.2 percent, to trade at 25.915 versus the euro, drifting off eight-month lows set last week. Negative global sentiment towards emerging markets has kept it near those levels even though some investors expect the Czech central bank to lift interest rates further at its meeting on Wednesday. Political tensions between Brussels and the governments of Hungary and Poland are back on the table this week but are unlikely to overshadow the global factors. European Union ministers are due to discuss concerns over the rule of law in Poland on Tuesday. Some EU lawmakers urged the bloc on Monday to consider stripping Hungary of its voting rights to punish it for weakening the rule of law. Hungary and Poland have been key opponents in Central Europe of mass migration into the EU and policies backed by other EU members including Germany to share the burdens of migration across the bloc. CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 1046 CET OT CURRENCIES Latest Previo Daily Change us bid close change in 2018 Czech crown 25.915 25.959 +0.17 -1.50% 0 0 % Hungary 325.60 326.17 +0.18 -4.63% forint 00 50 % Polish zloty 4.3365 4.3427 +0.14 -3.71% % Romanian leu 4.6675 4.6670 -0.01% 0.21% Croatian 7.3820 7.4015 +0.26 0.62% kuna % Serbian 117.98 118.09 +0.09 0.36% dinar 00 00 % Note: daily calculated previo close 1800 change from us at CET STOCKS Latest Previo Daily Change us close change in 2018 Prague 1064.6 1066.4 -0.17% -1.26% 0 0 Budapest 35224. 35064. +0.46 -10.55 35 75 % % Warsaw 2167.2 2155.9 +0.53 -11.94 5 0 % % Bucharest 7977.5 7965.6 +0.15 +2.89 6 5 % % Ljubljana 885.41 886.75 -0.15% +9.80 % Zagreb 1832.4 1838.5 -0.33% -0.56% 6 1 Belgrade 727.89 729.03 -0.16% -4.20% Sofia 633.06 632.40 +0.10 -6.55% % BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic 2-year 1.069 -0.025 +175b -3bps ps 5-year 1.584 -0.009 +187b -3bps ps 10-year 2.194 -0.009 +185b -3bps ps Poland 2-year 1.651 0.026 +234b +2bps ps 5-year 2.554 0.046 +284b +3bps ps 10-year 3.24 0.083 +290b +6bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech Rep <PR 1.17 1.29 1.43 #N/A IBOR=> Hungary <BU 0.705 0.905 1.105 0.27 BOR=> Poland <WI 1.75 1.77 1.82 1.7 BOR=> Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices ********************************************************* ***** (Reporting by Sandor Peto Editing by Catherine Evans)