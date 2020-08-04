Bonds News
August 4, 2020 / 10:40 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

CEE MARKETS-FX up, mirrors euro gains; zloty shrugs off COVID-19 spike

Radu-Sorin Marinas

6 Min Read

    By Radu-Sorin Marinas
    BUCHAREST, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty and the Czech
crown led Central European currency gains on Tuesday, mirroring
the euro's firming against the dollar, while shrugging off a
spike in new coronavirus infections in the region's biggest
economy.
    The euro, which strengthened 5% at the dollar's expense last
month, inched up 0.2% on the day, with analysts predicting a
faster economic recovery of the euro zone compared with that of
the United States.
    The euro zone is Central Europe's main trading partner.
    "Equities in the U.S. yesterday ended up in green, so that
set up the mood for today, and the euro/dollar going higher also
helps. With euro/dollar going higher the zloty has really
strengthened," a Warsaw-based currency trader said.
    Poland on Tuesday reported another record daily increase in
new cases, with 680 infections, after a spike driven by
outbreaks amongst miners and after public gatherings. The new
record comes as Poland considers introducing stricter
restrictions. 
    By 0950 GMT, the Polish zloty and the Czech crown
 firmed by 0.45% each to 4.3980 and 26.1750
respectively. Hungary's forint inched up 0.1% at
344.67, while the Romanian leu lingered at 4.8350.
    The Hungarian central bank (NBH) said on Tuesday that it
planned to "jump-start" the green bond market in the country,
which will require a range of incentives by the bank and also
other regulators. 
    All stock indices rose in the region, with Prague
rising for a second consecutive session by more than 0.7%.
Warsaw and Bucharest's blue-chip index rose
0.5% each, while Budapest was up 0.4%.
            CEE         SNAPSHOT     AT  1140                   
            MARKETS                 CET                  
                        CURRENCIES                              
                        Latest      Previous   Daily     Change
                        bid         close      change    in 2020
 Czech                     26.1850    26.3000    +0.44%   -2.88%
 crown                                                   
 Hungary                  344.5000   344.8300    +0.10%   -3.88%
 forint                                                  
 Polish                     4.4030     4.4180    +0.34%   -3.33%
 zloty                                                   
 Romanian                   4.8340     4.8330    -0.02%   -0.95%
 leu                                                     
 Croatian                   7.4680     7.4743    +0.08%   -0.30%
 kuna                                                    
 Serbian                  117.5200   117.6200    +0.09%   +0.04%
 dinar                                                   
 Note:      calculated from                    1800 CET         
 daily                                                   
 change                                                  
                                                                
                        Latest      Previous   Daily     Change
                                    close      change    in 2020
 Prague                     898.58   892.1800    +0.72%  -19.46%
 Budapest                 34648.52   34620.25    +0.08%  -24.81%
 Warsaw                    1813.93    1804.38    +0.53%  -15.63%
 Bucharest                 8472.07    8431.74    +0.48%  -15.09%
 Ljubljana                  846.72     844.15    +0.30%   -8.55%
 Zagreb                    1579.44    1581.87    -0.15%  -21.71%
 Belgrade                   667.18     666.01    +0.18%  -16.78%
 Sofia                      436.05     436.59    -0.12%  -23.25%
                                                                
                        Yield       Yield      Spread    Daily
                        (bid)       change     vs Bund   change
                                                         in
 Czech                                                   spread
 Republic                                                
   2-year                   0.0890     0.0410   +080bps    +5bps
   5-year                   0.3740    -0.0060   +110bps    +1bps
   10-year  <CZ10YT=RR      0.8360     0.0090   +137bps    +3bps
            >                                            
 Poland                                                         
   2-year                   0.1340    -0.0060   +085bps    +1bps
   5-year                   0.6660    -0.0220   +139bps    -1bps
   10-year  <PL10YT=RR      1.2600    -0.0460   +180bps    -3bps
            >                                            
            FORWARD                                             
                        3x6         6x9        9x12      3M
                                                         interba
                                                         nk
 Czech Rep          <P        0.33       0.32      0.35     0.34
            RIBOR=>                                      
 Hungary            <B        0.61       0.60      0.60     0.60
            UBOR=>                                       
 Poland             <W        0.19       0.16      0.16     0.23
            IBOR=>                                       
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                                  
 quotes                                                  
 ******************************************************         
 ********                                                
 
 (Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by
Maju Samuel)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below