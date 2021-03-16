Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CEE MARKETS-FX virtually unchanged, Budapest stocks outperform

By Reuters Staff

    BUCHAREST, March 16 (Reuters) - Central European currencies
were mixed in thin trading on Tuesday and regional stocks
retreated from highs in the previous session, with Budapest
outperforming the region, helped by leading pharmaceutical
company Richter Gedeon. 
    On Monday, Prague's main share index tested 2021 highs and
Warsaw hit a two-month peak as central European equities started
the week on stronger ground on the back of global recovery
hopes, while currencies moved sideways.
    By 1020 GMT, Budapest's rose as much as 1.78% to an
almost two-week high of 44,490. Richter outperformed the wider
market by gaining 2.96%, which "was due to technical reasons," a
Budapest-based stock trader said.
    The Prague PX index shed 0.17% and Warsaw's blue-chip
 index was virtually unchanged. Widely seen as cheaper
than U.S. or other peers, central Europe's stocks have received
a boost in recent days after the $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus
package was approved.
    The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) offered to buy 2026/F,
2033/A, 2038/A and 2041/A bonds from banks on Tuesday.
    Results are due at 1200 GMT. Last week, the NBH adjusted its
bond-buying program, saying it would make purchases flexibly,
without limits on individual bond series in order to ensure
market stability.
    Traders said they did not expect NBH's step to be able to
counter the effect of rising core market yields on Hungary but
could help soften the impact.
    The forint edged down as far as 367.2 per euro in
early trade on Tuesday. Markets in Hungary were closed for a
national holiday on Monday, which resulted in an illiquid forint
market, Erste Bank wrote in a note.
    Elsewhere, Poland's central bank will publish net inflation
and current account data at 1300 GMT, with the latter expected
to show a large surplus.
    "In our opinion, the zloty will remain
concentrated around 4.59 per euro today, although today's
domestic data on a high current account surplus should
theoretically support the zloty strengthening," Bank Millennium
wrote in a note.
    
           CEE        SNAPSHOT    AT  1140                      
           MARKETS               CET                   
                      CURRENCIE                                 
                      S                                
                      Latest     Previous   Daily      Change
                      bid        close      change     in 2021
 Czech                  26.1990    26.1750     -0.09%     +0.11%
 crown                                                 
 Hungary               367.2500   367.5500     +0.01%     -1.23%
 forint                                                
 Polish                  4.5945     4.5915     -0.07%     -0.77%
 zloty                                                 
 Romanian                4.8865     4.8855     -0.02%     -0.44%
 leu                                                   
 Croatian                7.5770     7.5815     +0.06%     -0.39%
 kuna                                                  
 Serbian               117.4800   117.5800     +0.09%     +0.08%
 dinar                                                 
 Note:     calculated from                  1800 CET            
 daily                                                 
 change Latest     Previous   Daily      Change
                                 close      change     in 2021
 Prague                 1080.23  1081.5100     -0.12%     +5.17%
 Budapest              44365.10   43711.84     +1.49%     +5.36%
 Warsaw                 2002.27    2001.24     +0.05%     +0.92%
 Buchares              10800.59   10783.89     +0.15%    +10.15%
 t                                                     
 Ljubljan                996.14     994.19     +0.20%    +10.58%
 a                                                     
 Zagreb                 1881.95    1877.84     +0.22%     +8.20%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX15     741.93     749.21     -0.97%     -0.89%
           >                                           
 Sofia                   489.11     488.47     +0.13%     +9.29%
                                                                
                      Yield      Yield      Spread     Daily
                      (bid)      change     vs Bund    change in
 Czech                                                 spread
 Republic                                              
   2-year  <CZ2YT=RR     0.5960    -0.1230    +129bps     -12bps
           >                                           
   5-year  <CZ5YT=RR     1.4420    -0.0410    +209bps      -4bps
           >                                           
           <CZ10YT=R     1.8990    -0.0050    +224bps      +0bps
 10-year   R>                                          
 Poland                                                         
   2-year  <PL2YT=RR     0.0740     0.0120    +077bps      +1bps
           >                                           
   5-year  <PL5YT=RR     0.8640    -0.0230    +151bps      -2bps
           >                                           
           <PL10YT=R     1.5050    -0.0070    +185bps      +0bps
 10-year   R>                                          
           FORWARD                                              
                      3x6        6x9        9x12       3M
                                                       interbank
 Czech             <       0.43       0.63       0.91       0.36
 Rep       PRIBOR=>                                    
 Hungary           <       0.96       1.13       1.02       0.77
           BUBOR=>                                     
 Poland            <       0.24       0.25       0.31       0.21
           WIBOR=>                                     
 Note:     are for ask prices                                   
 FRA                                                   
 quotes                                                
 ****************************************************           
 **********                                            
    
    
    
    

 (Reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest, Anita Komuves in
Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra
Eluri)
