CEE MARKETS-German political crisis weighs, forint at record low

* German coalition crisis, global risk aversion depress assets * Forint at record low, Hungary's 10-year yield at 16-month high * Zloty near weakest level since 2016 on strong PMI, CPI drop * Market mulls effect of possible Hungary central bank tightening By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, July 2 (Reuters) - The forint hit a record low against the euro on Monday as fears of a growth slowdown in emerging economies as trade war fears rumbled on, and Germany's coalition crisis prompted yet more selling of Central European assets. Germany's ruling coalition got to the brink of collapse over the weekend amid a conflict over migration between Chancellor Angela Merkel and the Bavarian CSU party. The conflict weakens the euro, fuels capital flows into the dollar, also weighing on Central European assets, traders said, with Poland and Hungary under particular pressure. Hungary's 10-year government bond yield, trading at about 3.63 percent, was the highest since March last year and was approaching three-year highs. Some major emerging economies including Turkey and Russia released disappointing PMI manufacturing activity data on Monday, Capital Economics analyst Liam Carson said in a note. "The (PMI) survey data from Hungary and the Czech Republic were weak," he said, noting that Poland's June index, the highest showing in five months, was more upbeat. Poland's 54.2 PMI figure was followed by a report showing that inflation fell to 1.9 percent in June from 2 percent in May, just below analysts' forecasts and were seen as unlikely to affect central bank forecasts that interest rates will stay low for years. The zloty tested its weakest levels since 2016 against the euro and at 0902 GMT was down 0.3 percent at 4.3885. Regional assets have been under pressure for two months due to capital flows into the dollar and a U.S. interest rate rise. The Czech central bank raised interest rates last month to fight inflation by boosting the crown, and the Hungarian central bank (NBH) toned down its dovish rhetoric. Their moves, however, did not stop currencies sliding. Some investors were anticipating possible tightening as a result. The forint and the crown traded near psychologically important levels at 330 and 26 versus the euro, respectively, with the former near record lows and the Czech unit near nine-month lows. Hungarian traders were split over whether the central bank was willing to reverse its long-standing loose policy. "I do not see the benefits in keeping short-term rates low for an additional four or five months, while the long end of the curve is plagued by uncertainty," one Budapest based fixed income trader said. "There are lots of open questions, including where and when inflation will peak," he said. One currency dealer said "the forint may go to 335 or even 340 as long as interest rates are not increased", noting however that the currency's weakness was unlikely to push the NBH into a rate hike. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1102 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.9880 26.0020 +0.05% -1.72% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 329.9900 329.7500 -0.07% -5.78% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3885 4.3754 -0.30% -4.83% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6645 4.6655 +0.02% +0.33% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.3850 7.3845 -0.01% +0.61% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.8700 118.0000 +0.11% +0.53% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1065.85 1064.200 +0.16% -1.14% 0 Budapest 35801.25 36127.71 -0.90% -9.08% Warsaw 2124.07 2135.47 -0.53% -13.70% Bucharest 8054.06 8087.01 -0.41% +3.87% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 879.09 886.71 -0.86% +9.02% > Zagreb 1816.13 1816.49 -0.02% -1.45% Belgrade <.BELEX1 734.44 733.37 +0.15% -3.34% 5> Sofia 634.94 634.26 +0.11% -6.28% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.1430 0.0010 +183bps +1bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.5880 -0.0280 +188bps -3bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1620 -0.0490 +185bps -5bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6480 0.0170 +233bps +2bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5490 0.0080 +284bps +1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2310 0.0190 +292bps +2bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.17 1.29 1.43 1.16 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.72 0.94 1.18 0.26 Poland 1.75 1.78 1.83 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto Editing by Louise Ireland)