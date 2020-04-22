CEE MARKETS-Government stimulus boosts stocks despite oil price plunge

By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, April 22 (Reuters) - Central European stock markets steadied on Wednesday after two days of losses, helped by news of further economic stimulus packages and plans for reopening business activity in some countries. Stock indexes across Europe edged higher as Italy looked set to relax sweeping restrictions to contain the coronavirus. The U.S. Senate approved a $484 billion fresh relief package on Tuesday. Governments in the CEE region also announced extending stimulus measures, ramped up borrowing to finance costs and signalled plans to gradually re-open their economies. Equities in the region firmed, led by Bucharest's blue chip index, which added 1.8%. Hungarian state owned bank MFB said on Wednesday that it is going to launch a 1.49 trillion forint ($4.57 billion) financing package for Hungarian businesses. Hungary will boost its forint-denominated bond issuance and plans to issue up to 4 billion euros worth of foreign currency bonds this year to finance an increased budget deficit, the Government Debt Agency AKK said on Wednesday. Suzuki announced on Wednesday that it would re-start its factory in Hungary on April 29. Hungary's largest carmakers last week said that they plan to restart production gradually, but a lockdown remains in place nationwide. Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Sunday said that experts expect the epidemic in Hungary to peak on May 3. The Czech government also extended its emergency measures. Support for businesses and workers hit by the economic fallout of the novel coronavirus will rise to 1.19 trillion crowns ($47 billion), finance minister Alena Schillerova said, up from 1 trillion crowns announced earlier. The Czech Republic holds a bond auction later on Wednesday, including a new 20-year bond. Demand has been high for Czech debt, even as the ministry launches a record borrowing spree, with investors expecting the central bank to cut interest rates further. The government on Monday raised its central state budget deficit target by 50% to a record 300 billion crowns ($11.85 billion). "In view of the high demand for Czech government bonds over the past weeks it should not be difficult to finance this new record deficit either," a note from Commerzbank said. Poland's Finance Ministry cancelled a bond tender. Currencies in the region were looking for direction after losses in the previous session. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1033 CET CURRENCIE S Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 Czech 27.4660 27.4860 +0.07% -7.41% crown Hungary 354.3500 353.8600 -0.14% -6.55% forint Polish 4.5324 4.5375 +0.11% -6.09% zloty Romanian 4.8400 4.8390 -0.02% -1.07% leu Croatian 7.5680 7.5945 +0.35% -1.62% kuna Serbian 117.4700 117.5800 +0.09% +0.09% dinar Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 Prague 837.40 830.1600 +0.87% -24.94% Budapest 31805.14 31582.31 +0.71% -30.98% Warsaw 1585.53 1573.44 +0.77% -26.26% Bucharest 7861.82 7721.93 +1.81% -21.20% Ljubljana 781.11 778.46 +0.34% -15.63% Zagreb 1544.10 1541.36 +0.18% -23.46% Belgrade <.BELEX15 687.16 690.63 -0.50% -14.29% > Sofia 430.33 429.12 +0.28% -24.26% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 0.7440 0.0280 +143bps +3bps > 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.9490 -0.0290 +160bps -4bps > 10-year <CZ10YT=R 1.5120 0.1820 +197bps +16bps R> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 0.6190 0.0000 +131bps +0bps > 5-year <PL5YT=RR 0.9850 0.0220 +163bps +1bps > 10-year <PL10YT=R 1.3500 0.0140 +181bps -1bps R> FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep < 0.27 0.26 0.31 0.97 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 1.16 1.13 1.08 1.09 BUBOR=> Poland < 0.32 0.32 0.32 0.70 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes *************************************************** *********** (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)