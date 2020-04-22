Bonds News
April 22, 2020 / 9:48 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

CEE MARKETS-Government stimulus boosts stocks despite oil price plunge

Anita Komuves

7 Min Read

    By Anita Komuves
    BUDAPEST, April 22 (Reuters) - Central European stock
markets steadied on Wednesday after two days of losses, helped
by news of further economic stimulus packages and plans for
reopening business activity in some countries.
    Stock indexes across Europe edged higher as Italy looked set
to relax sweeping restrictions to contain the coronavirus. The
U.S. Senate approved a $484 billion fresh relief package on
Tuesday.            
    Governments in the CEE region also announced extending
stimulus measures, ramped up borrowing to finance costs and
signalled plans to gradually re-open their economies.
    Equities in the region firmed, led by Bucharest's blue chip
index, which added 1.8%.  
    Hungarian state owned bank MFB said on Wednesday that it is
going to launch a 1.49 trillion forint ($4.57 billion) financing
package for Hungarian businesses.
    Hungary will boost its forint-denominated bond issuance and
plans to issue up to 4 billion euros worth of foreign currency
bonds this year to finance an increased budget deficit, the
Government Debt Agency AKK said on Wednesday.
    Suzuki announced on Wednesday that it would re-start its
factory in Hungary on April 29. Hungary's largest carmakers last
week said that they plan to restart production gradually, but a
lockdown remains in place nationwide.   
    Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Sunday said that experts
expect the epidemic in Hungary to peak on May 3. 
    The Czech government also extended its emergency measures.
Support for businesses and workers hit by the economic fallout
of the novel coronavirus will rise to 1.19 trillion crowns ($47
billion), finance minister Alena Schillerova said, up from 1
trillion crowns announced earlier. 
    The Czech Republic holds a bond auction later on Wednesday,
including a new 20-year bond. Demand has been high for Czech
debt, even as the ministry launches a record borrowing spree,
with investors expecting the central bank to cut interest rates
further.
    The government on Monday raised its central state budget
deficit target by 50% to a record 300 billion crowns ($11.85
billion). 
    "In view of the high demand for Czech government bonds over
the past weeks it should not be difficult to finance this new
record deficit either," a note from Commerzbank said.
    Poland's Finance Ministry cancelled a bond tender.

    Currencies in the region were looking for direction after
losses in the previous session.
        

            CEE        SNAPSHOT    AT                         
            MARKETS               1033 CET            
                       CURRENCIE                              
                       S                              
                       Latest     Previous  Daily     Change
                       bid        close     change    in 2020
 Czech                   27.4660   27.4860    +0.07%    -7.41%
 crown                                                
 Hungary                354.3500  353.8600    -0.14%    -6.55%
 forint                                               
 Polish                   4.5324    4.5375    +0.11%    -6.09%
 zloty                                                
 Romanian                 4.8400    4.8390    -0.02%    -1.07%
 leu                                                  
 Croatian                 7.5680    7.5945    +0.35%    -1.62%
 kuna                                                 
 Serbian                117.4700  117.5800    +0.09%    +0.09%
 dinar                                                
 Note:      calculated from                 1800 CET          
 daily                                                
 change                                               
                                                              
                       Latest     Previous  Daily     Change
                                  close     change    in 2020
 Prague                   837.40  830.1600    +0.87%   -24.94%
 Budapest               31805.14  31582.31    +0.71%   -30.98%
 Warsaw                  1585.53   1573.44    +0.77%   -26.26%
 Bucharest               7861.82   7721.93    +1.81%   -21.20%
 Ljubljana                781.11    778.46    +0.34%   -15.63%
 Zagreb                  1544.10   1541.36    +0.18%   -23.46%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX15     687.16    690.63    -0.50%   -14.29%
            >                                         
 Sofia                    430.33    429.12    +0.28%   -24.26%
                                                              
                       Yield      Yield     Spread    Daily
                       (bid)      change    vs Bund   change
                                                      in
 Czech                                                spread
 Republic                                             
   2-year   <CZ2YT=RR     0.7440    0.0280   +143bps     +3bps
            >                                         
   5-year   <CZ5YT=RR     0.9490   -0.0290   +160bps     -4bps
            >                                         
   10-year  <CZ10YT=R     1.5120    0.1820   +197bps    +16bps
            R>                                        
 Poland                                                       
   2-year   <PL2YT=RR     0.6190    0.0000   +131bps     +0bps
            >                                         
   5-year   <PL5YT=RR     0.9850    0.0220   +163bps     +1bps
            >                                         
   10-year  <PL10YT=R     1.3500    0.0140   +181bps     -1bps
            R>                                        
            FORWARD                                           
                       3x6        6x9       9x12      3M
                                                      interban
                                                      k
 Czech Rep          <       0.27      0.26      0.31      0.97
            PRIBOR=>                                  
 Hungary            <       1.16      1.13      1.08      1.09
            BUBOR=>                                   
 Poland             <       0.32      0.32      0.32      0.70
            WIBOR=>                                   
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                                
 quotes                                               
 ***************************************************          
 ***********                                          
 
 (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan
Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below