CEE MARKETS-Growth fears keep lid on currencies buoyed by CPI jump, dovish ECB

* CPI hits top of target range in Prague, above it in Bucharest * Currencies, government bonds firm as ECB comments hit euro * Fear of euro zone slowdown impacts limits CEE fx gains * Leu, Romanian bonds underperform after inflation jump (Recasts with ECB meeting, adds comments, Czech forecast) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, April 10 (Reuters) - Central European currencies mostly firmed on Wednesday after data for March showed that annual inflation is near the policy ceiling in most of the region's main economies. Dovish comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) also helped the region's currencies and government bond prices, though concerns over economic growth in Europe kept a lid on them. The region's main currencies are little changed so far this year as rising inflation would nudge them towards firmer levels. But a shift towards more dovish monetary policy in the euro zone and the United States is encouraging the region's central banks not to increase interest rates. The latest U-turn occurred in Hungary, where the central bank (NBH) raised one of its interest rates in late March, but dropped its earlier guidance for gradual monetary tightening. The change wiped out all of the forint's 2 percent gain relative to the end of 2018. The country's annual inflation had a bigger-than-expected increase to 3.8 percent, near the top of the NBH's 2-4 percent target range. Inflation data showed an increase to the top of the central bank's 1-3 percent target in the Czech Republic, and a further move above the target range in Romania where inflation rose to 4 percent. High rates maintain the possibility of monetary tightening, which could buoy the region's currencies against the euro which eased in its crosses as the ECB kept its loose policy, eyeing worsening economic data. But the gloom may spread as the euro zone is the main export market of Central Europe, which prevents strong currency gains, dealers said. "This is what keeps the forint in ranges: there are factors on both sides, and this entire year will be about that," one Budapest-based dealer said. The forint firmed 0.3 percent against the euro to 321.5 by 1344 GMT, still near Tuesday's 3-month low of 322.5. The crown and the zloty gained 0.1 percent, but the Czech unit retreated from a one-month high of 25.59 to 25.60. Government bond yields fell slightly across the region, tracking euro zone peers. Czech yields shrugged off a report on a government forecast that the state budget could shift to deficit from 2020. Romanian bonds underperformed regional peers, with the yield on the 10-year paper at a 10-week high, rising 6 basis points to 4.91 percent. The leu was flat at 4.7604. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1544 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.5970 25.6310 +0.13% +0.43% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 321.5000 322.4500 +0.30% -0.13% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2805 4.2867 +0.14% +0.21% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7604 4.7605 +0.00% -2.24% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4250 7.4300 +0.07% -0.20% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.9500 117.9300 -0.02% +0.30% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1088.18 1083.420 +0.44% +10.30% 0 Budapest 42084.64 42063.94 +0.05% +7.53% Warsaw 2384.86 2367.84 +0.72% +4.75% Bucharest 8316.58 8301.40 +0.18% +12.63% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 874.15 873.64 +0.06% +8.69% > Zagreb 1804.40 1796.87 +0.42% +3.18% Belgrade <.BELEX1 739.29 733.02 +0.86% -2.94% 5> Sofia 582.07 576.58 +0.95% -2.08% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.6840 -0.1760 +227bps -16bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.6920 -0.0060 +217bps +2bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.8330 -0.0220 +187bps +1bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6540 -0.0110 +224bps +0bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.2170 -0.0230 +269bps +1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.9050 -0.0160 +294bps +1bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.13 2.18 2.18 2.02 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.33 0.48 0.64 0.16 Poland 1.73 1.73 1.74 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Mike Harrison)