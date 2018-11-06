CEE MARKETS-High bond yields drop, Romanian central bank sees CPI fall

* Romanian central bank keeps rates on hold, sees CPI decline * Romanian, Hungarian bonds extend rally on liquid markets * Currencies ease slightly ahead of U.S. midterm election, Fed * Hungarian bonds yields also drop, Polish bonds flat (Adds comments from Romanian central bank, analysts) By Sandor Peto and Luiza Ilie BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Romanian and Hungarian government bond yields fell on Tuesday, bucking a rise across the European Union as the two country's central banks kept local markets awash in money. The Romanian bank (NBR) kept its 2.5 percent benchmark interest rates on hold as expected, and confirmed that it saw inflation falling towards the top of its 1.5-3.5 percent target range by the end of the year. The bank, like its Czech peer, has increased interest rates to fight inflation which runs around 5 percent, and after its last hike in May mostly kept liquidity in domestic markets tight. But it injected over 16 billion lei into markets through an auction last week, and a further 12 billion lei on Monday. That helped leu-denominated government bonds become an attractive buy, after a surge in U.S. Treasury yields a month ago also boosted yields in many emerging markets including Romania and Hungary. Romanian bond yields set multi-week lows on Tuesday, and the 10-year yield traded near its lowest levels in six months, around 4.7 percent. Inflation may decline slower than the NBR expects and the bank could continue monetary tightening in 2019, Erste Group analyst Eugen Sinca said in a note. "Once the ECB begins to contemplate rate hikes, the external environment will begin to play a greater role in the decisions taken by the NBR," he added. Central European currencies, including the leu, mostly eased slightly as investors held their breath ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections in the United States and the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting from Wednesday. Hungarian bond yields were fixed lower, with the 10-year yield dropping 9 basis points to 3.55 percent, after touching its lowest level in two months at 3.52 percent. Like Romanian peers, Hungarian yields have been falling since U.S. Treasury yields peaked last month. "The NBH (National Bank of Hungary) still maintains abundant liquidity in markets with its swaps," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. "Yields here (and Romania) have been higher (than elsewhere in Europe) and some foreign investors have fallen in love with Hungarian bonds again," the trader added. Foreigners' forint-denominated government bond holding has reached a 3-year high of almost 4 trillion forints . Polish yields, which are usually more stable and more willing to track German Bunds, were flat. The 10-year yield there, trading at 3.17 percent, has declined by only 15 basis points from its October peak, compared with almost 40 basis points shed by its Hungarian and Romanian peers. The Polish central bank is also expected to keep its interest rates on hold on Wednesday. "But if the (Monetary) Council will say that they are planning a rate hike in 2019, that would surprise the markets," said Mateusz Milewski, a dealer at mBank. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1617 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.8500 25.8120 -0.15% -1.19% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 322.0500 322.0100 -0.01% -3.46% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3085 4.3084 -0.00% -3.07% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6630 4.6610 -0.04% +0.36% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4375 7.4395 +0.03% -0.10% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.3900 118.3800 -0.01% +0.09% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1073.36 1072.440 +0.09% -0.45% 0 Budapest 37680.11 37794.87 -0.30% -4.31% Warsaw 2227.93 2233.74 -0.26% -9.48% Bucharest 8607.89 8573.48 +0.40% +11.02% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 797.99 799.74 -0.22% -1.04% > Zagreb 1776.39 1771.45 +0.28% -3.61% Belgrade <.BELEX1 741.91 740.93 +0.13% -2.35% 5> Sofia 594.29 596.67 -0.40% -12.28% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.6660 0.1210 +231bps +12bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8550 0.0050 +203bps +0bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1400 0.0090 +171bps +0bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5410 -0.0100 +218bps -1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.4410 0.0120 +261bps +1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.1910 0.0050 +276bps +0bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.05 2.20 2.35 1.97 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.33 0.59 0.94 0.16 Poland 1.77 1.80 1.87 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Alicja Ptak in Warsaw, Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Ed Osmond)