CEE MARKETS-Hopes for upgrade, EU funds drive Hungarian yields lower

* Hungary's bond yields hit multi-month lows, auction is strong * Finance Minister says delayed EU funds can flow in soon * Hungarian wages, Polish retail data show strong growth * Polish shares give up some of Wednesday's strong gain (Adds Hungarian auction, new comments) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Hungarian government bond yields fell to multi-month lows as the year's penultimate bond auction drew strong demand on Thursday, amid optimism over European Union fund inflows for the rest of 2018 and hopes for a credit rating upgrade from Moody's. Two days after the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) kept the lowest central bank rate in the eastern wing of the European Union on hold at 0.9 percent, the country's bond yields were fixed lower by 4 to 7 basis points along the curve. The 10-year yield, at 3.37 percent, was the lowest since August, while the three-year yield fell to five-month lows and was fixed at 1.5 percent. The latter bond was sold at an even lower average yield, at 1.47 percent, at the auction where three- and five-year bonds were strongly oversubscribed. The government sold bonds worth 75.6 billion forints at two auctions, well above its original offer totalling 48 billion forints. Hungarian government bond yields have come down by about 50 basis points since early October, following a sharp rise when European bonds tracked a jump in the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield. In the subsequent retreat, Hungarian bonds narrowed their yield spread over Poland and Germany, with foreign investors boosting their Hungarian government bond holding to a three-year high of more than 4 trillion forints. Hungarian papers have also been helped by expectations for a pick-up in EU fund inflows, which could cut the government's financing needs, and hopes that Moody's will upgrade Hungary's credit rating in a review due on Friday, said Zoltan Torok, analyst of Raiffeisen in Budapest. Finance Minister Mihaly Varga told Reuters late on Wednesday the government had pre-financed over 1.5 trillion forints ($5.32 billion) worth of spending, of which only some 600 billion had been reimbursed so far and more could arrive by the end of the year. Torok said the NBH may start to tighten liquidity in interbank markets as early as next month, even though it expects annual inflation to retreat from October's 3.8 percent, the highest level in almost six years. Warsaw's blue-chip equities index reversed an early decline and firmed almost 1 percent. Polish shares and the zloty rallied in the previous session after the government changed tack on legal reforms that have fuelled a crisis in relations with the European Commission, and worries over a bank scandal eased. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1545 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.9950 25.9940 -0.00% -1.74% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 321.3000 321.4000 +0.03% -3.23% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2970 4.2986 +0.04% -2.81% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6585 4.6643 +0.12% +0.46% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4300 7.4323 +0.03% +0.00% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.4800 118.3900 -0.08% +0.02% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1063.37 1067.790 -0.41% -1.37% 0 Budapest 39314.22 39431.33 -0.30% -0.16% Warsaw 2237.61 2219.62 +0.81% -9.08% Bucharest 8525.11 8535.50 -0.12% +9.95% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 819.35 811.39 +0.98% +1.61% > Zagreb 1722.37 1733.14 -0.62% -6.54% Belgrade <.BELEX1 744.97 741.12 +0.52% -1.95% 5> Sofia 589.25 589.47 -0.04% -13.02% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.6100 0.0730 +224bps +7bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8460 0.0110 +207bps +1bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.0800 0.0060 +171bps +1bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5980 0.0200 +223bps +1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.4820 0.0320 +270bps +3bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2440 0.0340 +287bps +4bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.22 2.33 2.42 2.01 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.33 0.55 0.85 0.13 Poland 1.77 1.80 1.86 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes