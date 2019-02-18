Bonds News
CEE MARKETS-Hungarian assets firm mildly after S&P upgrade

Sandor Peto

    * S&P upgrade gives some support to Hungarian assets
    * Persistent Czech growth may strengthen crown-analysts
    * Romanian officials meet again over disputed bank tax

    BUDAPEST, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The forint and Hungarian
government bonds firmed slightly on Monday after Standard &
Poor's upgraded the country's sovereign credit rating late on
Friday.
    The price changes were modest as S&P's upgrade to 'BBB' from
'BBB-' was not a surprise. The main credit rating agencies have
lagged the financial markets in their assessment of Hungary's
economic prospects, dealers and analysts said.
    The forint firmed 0.1 percent to 317.99 against
the euro by 0917 GMT, one forint firmer than the past month's
average, while other Central European currencies were treading
water.
    Hungary's government bond yields dropped by 1-2 basis points
from Friday. The 10-year paper traded at 2.73 percent, down 2
basis points, while Poland's corresponding yield
edged up by 2 basis points to 2.69 percent. 
    "With the United States closed, activity is low, but when
America returns, we may see some further decline in yields," one
Budapest-based trader said.
    "Yields and swaps are still near the top of the past months'
20-25 basis point range, and a decline of about 10 basis points
is on the cards this week," the trader said.
    Fitch could also upgrade Hungary from 'BBB-' in a review due
on Friday, but "on Eurobond and CDS markets the one notch
upgrade looks well priced in," Raiffeisen analyst Gintaras
Slizhyus said in a note.
    Czech 10-year bonds traded higher by 4 basis
points at this year's highest levels at 1.85 percent.
    The crown traded flat at 25.697 against the euro,
near this month's highs. Faster-than-expected Czech economic
growth reflected in fourth-quarter data released last week could
boost the crown to 25.3 in the next weeks, the Raiffeisen note
said.
    The zloty, steady at 4.3309 near last week's 3-and-1/2-month
lows, could also get a boost from Polish wages, retail, output
and other data due this week, Warsaw-based Santander analysts
said. 
    "After... disappointing headlines for December, we expect
some improvement in the majority of domestic releases. This
should support the zloty and push yields up slightly," they said
in a note.
    Central European equities mostly rose as optimism grew in
global markets for progress in trade talks between the United
States and China.
    The positive mood also helped Bucharest stocks continue to
regain some ground after a sharp decline in the past two months,
with their blue-chip index rising by 1.1 percent.
    But worries persist over new taxes on Romanian banks and
energy companies launched this year.
    Romanian finance ministry and central bank officials are due
to hold a new round of talks about the controversial bank tax.  
 
    
            CEE       SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS             1017 CET            
                      CURRENCI                              
                      ES                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                      bid       close     change    in 2019
 Czech      <EURCZK=   25.6970   25.7000    +0.01%    +0.04%
 crown      >                                       
 Hungary    <EURHUF=  317.9900  318.4000    +0.13%    +0.97%
 forint     >                                       
 Polish     <EURPLN=    4.3309    4.3310    +0.00%    -0.95%
 zloty      >                                       
 Romanian   <EURRON=    4.7395    4.7392    -0.01%    -1.80%
 leu        >                                       
 Croatian   <EURHRK=    7.4045    7.4075    +0.04%    +0.07%
 kuna       >                                       
 Serbian    <EURRSD=  117.9200  118.0300    +0.09%    +0.32%
 dinar      >                                       
 Note:      calculated from               1800 CET          
 daily                                              
 change                                             
                                                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                close     change    in 2019
 Prague                1062.14  1058.230    +0.37%    +7.66%
                                       0            
 Budapest             40445.95  40179.84    +0.66%    +3.34%
 Warsaw                2333.64   2338.20    -0.20%    +2.50%
 Bucharest             7740.37   7657.08    +1.09%    +4.83%
 Ljubljana  <.SBITOP    835.53    833.84    +0.20%    +3.89%
            >                                       
 Zagreb                1764.24   1769.31    -0.29%    +0.88%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX1    682.89    697.78    -2.13%   -10.35%
            5>                                      
 Sofia                  576.43    577.24    -0.14%    -3.03%
                      BONDS                                 
                      Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                      (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year   <CZ2YT=R    1.9260    0.0990   +248bps     +9bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <CZ5YT=R    1.8050    0.0720   +219bps     +7bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <CZ10YT=    1.8820    0.0330   +178bps     +3bps
            RR>                                     
 Poland                                                     
   2-year   <PL2YT=R    1.5550   -0.1030   +211bps    -11bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <PL5YT=R    2.1740   -0.0010   +256bps     +0bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <PL10YT=    2.7100    0.0230   +261bps     +2bps
            RR>                                     
            FORWARD   RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                T                   
                      3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                    interban
                                                    k
 Czech Rep                2.08      2.11      2.13      2.01
            <PRIBOR=                                
            >                                       
 Hungary                  0.38      0.59      0.79      0.15
                                                    
 Poland                   1.73      1.71      1.71      1.72
                                                    
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                              
 quotes                                             
 *************************************************          
 *************                                      
 

 (Reporting by Sandor Peto
Editing by Gareth Jones)
