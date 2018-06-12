CEE MARKETS-Hungarian bond yield rises as regional inflation picks up

* Hungary's 10-year bond yield sets 13-month high * Romanian inflation surprises, rising to 5-year high * Fed and ECB meetings, if hawkish, could increase pressure By Sandor Peto and Luiza Ilie BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, June 12 (Reuters) - Hungary's 10-year government bond yield hit 13-month highs on Tuesday as a series of higher-than-expected inflation data from Central Europe caused worries over the country's ultra loose monetary policy. Possible hawkish comments from Federal Reserve and European Central Bank (ECB) meetings later this week may put additional pressure on the region's assets, traders said. The Hungarian central bank (NBH) is regarded as one of the most dovish monetary authorities in the world. It has promised to keep interest rates low for years. Its base rate, a short-term interest rate, is at a record low. Its pledge to fuel demand for long-term government papers via its swap facilities helped the 10-year yield fall to levels more than 100 basis points below its better-rated Polish peer by early 2018. But the yield surged amid a rally of the dollar and U.S. debt yields in May, rising more than 20 basis points in the past three sessions to about 3.3 percent by Tuesday, trading 2-3 basis points above the Polish level. "The rise in inflation (across the region) raises questions, and we see a repricing of various parts of the curve," one Budapest-based trader said. "The central bank has been able to guide market expectations well for years... Amid much more messy conditions, it is hard to see into their thinking now," the trader added. Hungary's annual inflation was just above expectations in May at 2.8 percent, still below the 3 percent target. But concerns are rising about how the NBH can resist the tide if the Fed and the ECB rewind their earlier policy stimulus faster than expected, and inflation rises more than forecast. Czech inflation in May also surprised to the upside on Monday, rising above the Czech central bank's 2 percent target, boosting the odds that it will increase its interest rates further as early as August. The crown firmed somewhat to 25.635 versus the euro on Tuesday, bucking a slight weakening of the region's main currencies, but it is still less strong than the CNB had forecast. The leu also eased slightly even though Romania reported a rise in its May annual inflation to a new 5-year high of 5.4 percent on Tuesday, above expectations. The region's highest inflation is unlikely to force the Romanian central bank (NBR) to rush into a rate hike at its next meeting on July 4 as a high base is likely to push it lower later this year. But coupled with slowing economic growth and a rise in the trade deficit, high inflation is expected to lead to a rate hike later this year. "We continue to see it (inflation) above the NBR's target in December," Erste analyst Eugen Sinca said in a note. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1103 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.6350 25.6500 +0.06% -0.36% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 321.7000 321.4000 -0.09% -3.35% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2785 4.2680 -0.25% -2.39% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6600 4.6580 -0.04% +0.42% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.3780 7.3793 +0.02% +0.71% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.0800 118.1000 +0.02% +0.36% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1080.74 1077.280 +0.32% +0.24% 0 Budapest 36603.16 36606.38 -0.01% -7.05% Warsaw 2243.38 2234.52 +0.40% -8.85% Bucharest 8270.72 8257.51 +0.16% +6.67% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 890.99 897.59 -0.74% +10.49% > Zagreb 1831.48 1827.25 +0.23% -0.62% Belgrade <.BELEX1 729.81 732.51 -0.37% -3.95% 5> Sofia 629.85 629.59 +0.04% -7.03% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.1040 -0.0030 +172bps +0bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.5720 0.0470 +170bps +3bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1390 0.0140 +163bps +0bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6030 0.0050 +222bps +1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.4700 -0.0130 +260bps -3bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2720 -0.0140 +277bps -3bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.19 1.35 1.47 0.92 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.29 0.45 0.18 0.12 Poland 1.75 1.77 1.83 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto, editing by Ed Osmond)