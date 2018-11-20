CEE MARKETS-Hungarian bond yields drop, central bank holds fire

* Hungary's central bank gives no signal on tightening * Says annual inflation could retreat * Hungarian bond yields set multi-month lows * Moody's may upgrade Hungary's credit rating on Friday * Polish markets take a breather after slump on bank scandal (Recasts with Hungarian central bank meeting, bonds) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Hungarian government bond yields fell to multi-month lows on Tuesday after the central bank gave no indication that interest rates could rise soon. The bank kept Central Europe's lowest benchmark interest rate on hold at 0.9 percent as expected, and said at its policy meeting that annual inflation could retreat after a rise to 3.8 percent, near the top of its 2-4 percent target, by October. Some investors had expected the bank to hint at future interest rate hikes, but it gave no such signal. This means that it could keep domestic markets awash in money, and domestic bonds also benefited from a drop in bond yields in most of Europe except for Italy, and the strength of the forint, one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. The forint was slightly weaker at 321.47 against the euro at 1512 GMT, but still close to three-month highs. Hungary's 10- and 5-year government bond yields were down almost 10 basis points, at 3.46 and 2.94 percent, respectively, setting 10-week lows. The 3-year yield at 1.56 percent was near its lowest level since early August. "As the year-end approaches, some investors need to buy bonds to close underweight positions," the trader said, adding that only two primary bond auctions remained for the rest of the year. Another trader said the bonds were also helped by hopes for an upgrade in the country's sovereign rating when Moody's reviews its stance on Hungary on Friday. Polish bond yields also dropped, with the 10-year paper trading at 3.194 percent, down 3 basis points. While a rebound of the dollar against the euro weakened most Central European currencies, the zloty firmed a third of a percent against the euro to trade at 4.317. Mateusz Sutowicz, financial market analyst at Bank Millennium, said the move was technical, after the zloty approached the weakest level of the past few weeks around 4.34. It was also helped by data showing a 7.4 percent annual surge in Poland's industrial output. Polish markets were broadly firmer after a week-long slump due to a corruption scandal which hit bank shares. Central European currencies, backed by robust economic growth, face several risk factors in the short-term, including the Polish scandal, Italy's tension with Brussels over its budget plans and Britain's talks on its exit from the European Union, Rabobank analysts said in a note. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1612 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 26.0410 26.0280 -0.05% -1.92% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 321.4700 321.3000 -0.05% -3.28% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3170 4.3320 +0.35% -3.26% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6655 4.6640 -0.03% +0.30% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4240 7.4275 +0.05% +0.08% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.3900 118.2700 -0.10% +0.09% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1061.34 1079.180 -1.65% -1.56% 0 Budapest 38974.59 39323.01 -0.89% -1.02% Warsaw 2154.20 2189.73 -1.62% -12.47% Bucharest 8521.17 8566.30 -0.53% +9.90% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 814.82 817.66 -0.35% +1.05% > Zagreb 1734.14 1747.23 -0.75% -5.90% Belgrade <.BELEX1 741.69 744.87 -0.43% -2.38% 5> Sofia 587.08 592.68 -0.94% -13.34% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.5190 0.0190 +217bps +3bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8390 0.0010 +208bps +2bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.0900 0.0000 +175bps +3bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5820 -0.0210 +223bps -1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.4540 -0.0200 +270bps +0bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2170 -0.0180 +287bps +1bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.22 2.36 2.46 2.00 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.28 0.52 0.84 0.13 Poland 1.76 1.80 1.84 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague and Alicja Ptak in Warsaw, editing by Larry King and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)