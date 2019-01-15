CEE MARKETS-Hungarian bond yields fall, forint tests 4-week low on CPI decline

* Hungarian Dec CPI drops below forecasts, central bank target * Hungarian bond yields hit 8-month low, Polish yields at multi-year lows * Core inflation rise to come under increasing scrutiny -analysts * Bucharest stocks hit new 2-year low on tax worries (Adds forint, leu weakening, new analyst comment) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Hungarian government bond yields fell to their lowest levels in about eight months on Tuesday and the forint weakened after local and Slovak data confirmed that inflation fell more than expected in December across central Europe. The 10-year Bund yield dropped 3 basis points to 0.2 percent, after weak German economic output data. Its Polish peer shed 5 basis points to 2.677 percent, after touching its lowest level since August 2016 at 2.665 percent. Hungary's corresponding yield was fixed at 2.68 percent , down 10 basis points, after December data showed a fall in annual inflation from 3.1 percent in November to 2.7 percent, below analysts' 3 percent forecast in a poll. Neighbouring Slovakia also posted inflation figures below expectations on Tuesday, just as Czech and Polish data released earlier had done. Poland's headline inflation, at 1.1 percent, is well below the middle of the central bank's 1.5-3.5 percent goal. Hungary's figure also came in below the central bank's 3 percent long-term goal. A decline in crude oil prices has helped inflation retreat in the past months, and coupled with weakening expectations for Federal Reserve rate hikes, has led to a slump in government bond yields in central Europe. Hungary's 10-year yield has declined by 124 basis points since a peak in early October. Years of wage rises in the region, however, have started to feed into an increase in core inflation, including the price of services and processed food. Hungary's core inflation could rise above 3 percent this month and could nudge the central bank (NBH) towards tighter policy, ING analyst Peter Virovacz said in a note. Analysts expect the bank to let forint liquidity tighten slowly and allow short-term interbank interest rates to rise gradually. "(But) we still do not expect a hike in the (0.9 percent NBH) base rate this year or interbank interest rates to reach the base rate before 2020," said Orsolya Nyeste, Budapest-based analyst of Erste, in a note. The forint underperformed Central European peers, but stopped short of entering 4-week highs beyond 323 versus the euro. At 1357 GMT it traded at 322.95, weaker by 0.4 percent. The leu touched its weakest level in seven months for the second time within a few days at 4.69 against the euro, to recover to 4.682 later. Bucharests's stocks index also recouped most of its early loss, after falling by about 2 percent to a new 2-year low due to worries over 2019 tax increases on the bank and energy sectors. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1457 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.5700 25.5600 -0.04% +0.54% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 322.9500 321.7100 -0.38% -0.58% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2910 4.2915 +0.01% -0.03% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6820 4.6812 -0.02% -0.60% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4300 7.4348 +0.06% -0.27% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.4000 118.4000 +0.00% -0.08% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1002.49 1001.150 +0.13% +1.61% 0 Budapest 40459.91 40667.65 -0.51% +3.38% Warsaw 2331.93 2327.66 +0.18% +2.43% Bucharest 6876.39 6934.35 -0.84% -6.87% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 818.34 811.10 +0.89% +1.75% > Zagreb 1742.24 1734.34 +0.46% -0.38% Belgrade <.BELEX1 697.73 693.40 +0.62% -8.40% 5> Sofia 565.94 568.05 -0.37% -4.80% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.8900 0.1950 +250bps +21bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.6810 -0.0520 +204bps -3bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.7860 -0.0680 +158bps -4bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.3310 -0.0020 +194bps +1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.1100 -0.0510 +247bps -3bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.6970 -0.0380 +249bps -1bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.15 2.19 2.20 2.01 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.26 0.41 0.61 0.13 Poland 1.73 1.71 1.68 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest; Editing by David Evans/Keith Weir)