CEE MARKETS-Hungarian bond yields fall on euro bond issue prospect

* Hungary may issue euro bond, local bond yields drop * Polish government bond yields track Bunds higher (Recasts with government bond markets, Hungary's euro bond issue plan) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Hungarian long-term government bond yields dropped on Monday as the state prepared for a rare euro-denominated bond issue which could allow it to sell less paper in the domestic market. The debt agency AKK mandated three banks for a not yet specified foreign currency debt issue and to arrange an investor conference call on Monday. A benchmark 7-year offering could follow, the IFR financial news service said, based on market sources. Hungary rarely issues bonds in foreign currencies. Its strategic goal has for several years been to cut reliance on financing from abroad. The yield curve of bonds issued in forints flattened, with 3-year paper trading steady at 1.8 percent, while the 10-year yield dropped 7 basis points from Friday's fixing to 3.53 percent. "The euro bond issue is partly causing the fall," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said, adding a drop in long-term yields was timely after a jump in the past months. The 10-year yield is near its highest levels in the past three years and more than 150 basis points above its early-year record lows. Czech 10-year yields, bid at 2.2 percent near a 4-and-1/2-year high, also reflect increased concerns over a rise in inflation across Central Europe in the past two years. The Czech central bank is expected to increase interest rates further on Wednesday and once again by the end of 2018, a Reuters poll of analysts showed on Monday. The Hungarian central bank (NBH) has been less worried by inflation. A revamp of its toolkit announced last week prepares it to start to tighten its ultra loose policy, but it is unlikely to do that before well into next year, dealers said. The bank has stuck with its dovish bias. The 3-month BUBOR interbank rate dropped 2 basis points after the announcement on Tuesday to 0.19 percent. The NBH lifted its offer at an auction of FX swaps to a total of 462 million from 385 million euros. Elsewhere in Central Europe, Polish government bonds tracked a jump in Bund yields after comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on a pick-up in wages and vigorous inflation. The 10-year Polish yield was bid at 3.3 percent for the first time in two weeks, approaching 3-month highs. "As reflation trades are well entrenched in the rates markets in Czechia and Hungary, investors may turn to Poland as the next candidate," Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts wrote. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1522 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.6200 25.6000 -0.08% -0.30% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 323.5000 323.7500 +0.08% -3.89% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3006 4.3020 +0.03% -2.89% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6570 4.6555 -0.03% +0.49% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4275 7.4265 -0.01% +0.04% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.1000 118.2000 +0.08% +0.34% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1096.34 1101.710 -0.49% +1.69% 0 Budapest 35693.38 35783.48 -0.25% -9.36% Warsaw 2273.02 2257.47 +0.69% -7.65% Bucharest 8385.02 8382.72 +0.03% +8.14% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 857.65 860.20 -0.30% +6.36% > Zagreb 1811.49 1803.76 +0.43% -1.70% Belgrade <.BELEX1 730.56 733.02 -0.34% -3.85% 5> Sofia 623.48 623.48 +0.00% -7.97% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.5430 0.0830 +207bps +6bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8530 0.0050 +196bps -5bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1980 0.0020 +169bps -5bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.4070 -0.1690 +193bps -20bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5770 0.0430 +268bps -1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.3030 0.0760 +279bps +3bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.95 2.14 2.26 1.56 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.40 0.62 0.88 0.19 Poland 1.78 1.81 1.86 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto)