CEE MARKETS-Hungarian bond yields hit 8-month low on CPI decline

    * Hungarian Dec CPI drops below forecasts, central bank
target
    * Hungarian bond yields hit 8-month low, Polish yields at
multi-year lows
    * Core inflation rise to come under increasing scrutiny
-analysts
    * Bucharest stocks hit new 2-year low on tax worries

    BUDAPEST, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Hungarian government bond
yields fell further to their lowest levels in about 8 months on
Tuesday after local and Slovak data confirmed that inflation
fell even more than expected in December across Central Europe.
    International sentiment was supportive to bonds.
    Figures in Germany, the region's main export market, showed
the weakest annual economic growth in 5 years at 1.5 percent in
2018.
    The 10-year Bund yield dropped about 3 basis
points to almost 0.2 percent, and its Polish peer 
tracked it, shedding 5 basis points to 2.6705 percent, its
lowest level since August 2016.
    The corresponding Hungarian yield traded at 2.68 percent,
down 10 basis points from Monday's fixing, after December data
showed a fall in annual inflation from 3.1 percent in November
to 2.7 percent, below analysts' 3 percent forecast in a poll.
    Neighbouring Slovakia also posted inflation figures below
expectations on Tuesday, just as Czech and Polish data released
earlier showed.
    Poland's headline inflation, at 1.1 percent, is well below
the middle of the central bank's 1.5-3.5 percent goal. Hungary's
figure also came in below the central bank's 3 percent long-term
goal.
    A decline in crude prices has helped inflation retreat in
the past months, and coupled with weakening expectations for
Federal Reserve rate hikes, has led to a slump in government
bond yields in Central Europe.
    Hungary's 10-year yield has declined by 124 basis points
since a peak in early October, while corresponding Polish paper
shed 65 basis points.
    Years of wage rises in the region, however, have started to
feed into an increase in core inflation, including the price of
services and processed food.
    That trend will be increasingly monitored in Hungary, where
core inflation adjusted for the effects of indirect taxes, the
central bank's (NBH) closely-watched measure, rose to 2.9
percent in December from 2.7 percent in November, analysts said.
    "Currently, the headline figure steals the show in the
market, but analysts are obviously deep into gauging both
headline and core figures," one Budapest-based trader said.
    ING analyst Peter Virovacz said in a note that core
inflation could exceed 3 percent in January and stay above that
level in 2019.
    "All that could encourage the NBH to start a normalisation
of monetary policy (tightening) in the foreseeable future," he
said.
    In other markets, Romanian shares continued to plunge,
shedding almost 2 percent by 1041 GMT, hitting a new 2-year low.
They have been knocked down by worries over 2019 tax increases
on the bank and energy sectors.
     
            CEE       SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS             1141 CET            
                      CURRENCI                              
                      ES                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                      bid       close     change    in 2019
 Czech      <EURCZK=   25.5590   25.5600    +0.00%    +0.58%
 crown      >                                       
 Hungary    <EURHUF=  321.8500  321.7100    -0.04%    -0.24%
 forint     >                                       
 Polish     <EURPLN=    4.2908    4.2915    +0.02%    -0.03%
 zloty      >                                       
 Romanian   <EURRON=    4.6835    4.6812    -0.05%    -0.63%
 leu        >                                       
 Croatian   <EURHRK=    7.4300    7.4348    +0.06%    -0.27%
 kuna       >                                       
 Serbian    <EURRSD=  118.4000  118.4000    +0.00%    -0.08%
 dinar      >                                       
 Note:      calculated from               1800 CET          
 daily                                              
 change                                             
                                                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                close     change    in 2019
 Prague                1002.81  1001.150    +0.17%    +1.65%
                                       0            
 Budapest             40606.96  40667.65    -0.15%    +3.75%
 Warsaw                2332.63   2327.66    +0.21%    +2.46%
 Bucharest             6804.32   6934.35    -1.88%    -7.85%
 Ljubljana  <.SBITOP    813.22    811.10    +0.26%    +1.11%
            >                                       
 Zagreb                1738.97   1734.34    +0.27%    -0.56%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX1    696.23    693.40    +0.41%    -8.59%
            5>                                      
 Sofia                  566.04    568.05    -0.35%    -4.78%
                      BONDS                                 
                      Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                      (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year   <CZ2YT=R    1.8660    0.1710   +247bps    +18bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <CZ5YT=R    1.7040   -0.0290   +206bps     -1bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <CZ10YT=    1.8350   -0.0180   +163bps     +1bps
            RR>                                     
 Poland                                                     
   2-year   <PL2YT=R    1.3090   -0.0240   +191bps     -2bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <PL5YT=R    2.1190   -0.0420   +247bps     -2bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <PL10YT=    2.6680   -0.0670   +247bps     -4bps
            RR>                                     
            FORWARD   RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                T                   
                      3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                    interban
                                                    k
 Czech Rep                2.15      2.19      2.20      2.01
            <PRIBOR=                                
            >                                       
 Hungary                  0.26      0.51      0.63      0.13
                                                    
 Poland                   1.73      1.71      1.66      1.72
                                                    
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                              
 quotes                                             
 *************************************************          
 *************                                      
 
 (Reporting by Sandor Peto; editing by David Evans)
