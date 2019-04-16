CEE MARKETS-Hungarian bond yields retreat on ECB growth worries

* Forint briefly firms through 100-day moving average * Hungarian bond yields track Bund yields fall, stay lower * Polish fiscal measures support bond yield decline (Recasts with impact of report on ECB rate setter worries, quotes) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, April 16 (Reuters) - Hungarian government bond yields retreated from multi-week highs on Tuesday as worries over economic slowdown in the European Union's main economies nudged Central European yields lower. The region's yields typically rose in the past few days, tracking Bunds. Mainly Hungarian government bonds were hit as the country's central bank late last month dropped its guidance of gradual policy tightening, and annual inflation rose near the top of the bank's 2.4 percent target range in March. Bund yields fell on Tuesday due to reports that several European Central Bank policymakers regarded the bank's economic projections as too optimistic. The comments, which suggested that monetary policy in the euro zone could remain loose longer, triggered a downwards correction in Hungarian yields. They did not fully track a later rebound in Bund yields. "Understanding the meaning of the ECB story was a far cry and Bund yields rebounded. But Hungarian yields remained lower (than yesterday)," one Budapest-based trader said. Hungary's 10-year yield remained below 4-month highs set on Monday, trading at 3.23 percent, while 5- and 3-month yields were off multi-week highs. TAKEN STRENGTH The forint, which had taken strength from the previous surge in yields, also retreated. It joined a moderate easing of other Central European currencies, returning behind the 320 psychological line against the euro, off a 3-week high set in early trade beyond its 100-day moving average of 319.5. Dealers said technical factors kept the currency near 320. The Hungarian 10-year yield's spread over the corresponding Polish bond was still the highest in more than a month. The Polish yield continued to decline, trading at 2.85 percent, down 2 basis points from Monday and 5 basis points from Friday. Polish bond yields declined on Monday after the government, gearing up for elections late this year, announced new measures to stimulate the economy and generate revenues. The measures include transferring all state-guaranteed private pension funds to individual retirement accounts. "The prospect of GDP growth close to 4 percent and budget deficit seemingly under control could well prove sufficiently attractive for foreign investors to look beyond domestic political ploys and directly at high yielding opportunities in Poland," Rabobank analyst Piotr Matys said in a note. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1611 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.6750 25.6360 -0.15% +0.12% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 320.2500 320.1500 -0.03% +0.26% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2733 4.2718 -0.04% +0.38% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7610 4.7586 -0.05% -2.25% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4385 7.4360 -0.03% -0.38% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.0000 117.9300 -0.06% +0.25% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1094.24 1103.020 -0.80% +10.91% 0 Budapest 42765.09 42815.92 -0.12% +9.26% Warsaw 2367.42 2358.19 +0.39% +3.99% Bucharest 8242.52 8271.75 -0.35% +11.63% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 879.45 882.58 -0.35% +9.35% > Zagreb 1806.24 1817.12 -0.60% +3.28% Belgrade <.BELEX1 739.31 740.59 -0.17% -2.94% 5> Sofia 575.36 575.43 -0.01% -3.21% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.8350 0.0070 +242bps +1bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.6910 0.0100 +207bps +1bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.8490 0.0010 +179bps -1bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6060 -0.0210 +219bps -2bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.2100 -0.0070 +259bps -1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.8730 -0.0200 +281bps -3bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.16 2.20 2.20 2.02 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.36 0.51 0.71 0.16 Poland 1.74 1.75 1.75 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Alicja Ptak in Warsaw, Editing by Ed Osmond)