CEE MARKETS-Hungarian bond yields rise again on US rate hike expectations

* Hungarian yields rise again after slump, tracking Treasuries * Hungarian bonds might remain jittery in next months * Romanian bonds draw strong demand at increased yield (Recasts with rise in Hungarian bond yields, Romanian bond auction, stocks and currencies) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Hungarian government bond yields reversed their earlier decline on Thursday, tracking a renewed increase in U.S. Treasury yields after the Federal Reserve's minutes signalled more increases in interest rates. Hungary's 10-year yield rose 3 basis points from early trade to 3.76 percent. Poland's corresponding yield first rose 2 basis points, then returned to Wednesday's close of 3.19 percent. The Hungarian yield is still down by about 15 basis points from Tuesday's peak. Its retreat was caused by a return of buyers after a rally of about 40 basis points earlier this month, when U.S. yields were also rising. Hungarian long-term government debt is particularly vulnerable because of inflation worries, coupled with the lowest short-term interest rates in the eastern European Union, market participants said. Upwards pressure on long-term Hungarian yields is likely to return in the coming months. During periods of calm in developed markets, investors could find the yields attractively high, said Gergely Palffy, a Budapest-based analyst at Raiffeisen. "The 4 percent level could be approached again later this year, and that could trigger inflows from abroad," he said. In neighbouring Romania, a rise in inflation to above 5 percent by the middle of this year has also boosted government bond yields. As inflation is expected to retreat in coming months, 3-year Romanian bonds offered at an auction on Thursday attracted healthy demand. The finance ministry sold bonds worth 888.4 million lei ($219.52 million), compared with its 500 million lei original plan, at an average yield of 4.5 percent, up from 4.19 percent at a tender held seven weeks ago. "(Romanian government bonds) come out good on our real yield measures in the short to medium term," Raiffeisen analyst Stephan Imre said in a note. "We nevertheless reiterate looming fiscal risks that should finally increase the pressure on the central bank to recommence rate hikes in 2019," he added. While Central Europe's high-yielding bonds remained attractive, a rebound in equities in the region lost steam as their Asian and Western European peers were pushed lower by expectations for a continuing rise in Fed interest rates. While the main stock indices if Budapest and Prague were steady at 1301 GMT, Warsaw shed 0.2 percent and Bucharest eased half a percent. The region's main currencies eased 0.1-0.2 percent against the euro, led by Poland's zloty which traded at 4.2976. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1501 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.8610 25.8470 -0.05% -1.23% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 322.5000 322.0800 -0.13% -3.59% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2976 4.2890 -0.20% -2.82% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6682 4.6655 -0.06% +0.25% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4190 7.4160 -0.04% +0.15% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.5500 118.4000 -0.13% -0.04% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1088.29 1087.860 +0.04% +0.94% 0 Budapest 37409.87 37399.11 +0.03% -5.00% Warsaw 2194.61 2199.53 -0.22% -10.83% Bucharest 8631.09 8670.30 -0.45% +11.32% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 814.11 813.42 +0.08% +0.96% > Zagreb 1775.36 1778.05 -0.15% -3.66% Belgrade <.BELEX1 743.92 735.33 +1.17% -2.09% 5> Sofia 610.08 610.26 -0.03% -9.94% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.6030 0.0740 +223bps +9bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8500 -0.0020 +199bps +1bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1650 0.0020 +171bps +1bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5720 0.0030 +220bps +2bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5030 -0.0090 +264bps +0bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.1920 0.0040 +274bps +1bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.05 2.24 2.37 1.76 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.39 0.65 1.01 0.16 Poland 1.78 1.81 1.87 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto; editing by Kirsten Donovan, Larry King)