CEE MARKETS-Hungarian bond yields set multi-month lows ahead of Moody's review

* Hungarian bond prices extend gain ahead of Moody's review * Some market participants expect Moody's to upgrade Hungary * Polish stocks give up some ground after rebound By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Hungarian government bonds traded at multi-month lows on Friday ahead of a review of the country's credit rating by Moody's which may bring an upgrade. The agency rates Hungary Baa3 with stable outlook and said in August that tighter mortgage lending rules launched by the Hungarian central bank were credit positive. It is expected to announce the result of the rating's regular review after markets close in Central Europe. Hungary's falling public debt, current account surplus and a fall in bad loans in its banking sector could earn it a one-notch upgrade, Raiffeisen analyst Gintaras Slizhyus said in a note. One Budapest-based currency dealer said only part of the market expected an upgrade. The forint eased slightly against the euro to 321.85, still near its strongest levels since early August. "This means, an upgrade could strengthen the forint, but it is unlikely to strengthen much beyond 320 even in that case," the dealer said. Hungarian government bond yields dropped 1-2 basis points further from Thursday's multi-month lows, partially helped by the expectations for an upgrade. "If the upgrade does not come, yields might rise a bit," one fixed-income trader said. The yields have come down by about 50 basis points since early October, with the pace of the decline picking up in the past week. Hungary's 1.36 trillion forint budget deficit in the first ten months of the year was well above the full-year target. But expectations have strengthened since last week that much of delayed European Union funds worth billions of euros will flow in late this year, cutting the deficit and the government's financing needs. That expectation has helped buoy government papers. The Hungarian government bond holding of foreign investors has increased by 6 percent since early October to above 4 trillion forints, its highest level in more than three years. Buying by some big foreign investors pushed the 5-year forint interest rate swap yields sharply down before Thursday's government bond auction, the last but one this year. That also pulled down spot bond yields, another fixed income trader said. Elsewhere in Central Europe, Polish government bond yields also dropped by 1-2 basis points, giving up the modest gains they posted on Thursday. The yields rose on Thursday after the minutes of the Polish central bank's November meeting showed that some rate setters suggested possible rate hikes in the coming quarters. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki appointed a new head of financial market regulator KNF on Friday, after the former head resigned last week amid corruption allegations. The scandal has shaken the Polish stock market, mainly bank stocks. Warsaw's bluechip index <.WIG20) has rebounded this week, but gave up some ground on Friday. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1150 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.9730 26.0100 +0.14% -1.66% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 321.8500 321.2100 -0.20% -3.40% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2980 4.2960 -0.05% -2.83% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6590 4.6595 +0.01% +0.44% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4300 7.4320 +0.03% +0.00% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.3000 118.3600 +0.05% +0.17% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1063.96 1065.640 -0.16% -1.32% 0 Budapest 39357.78 39489.38 -0.33% -0.05% Warsaw 2223.67 2236.35 -0.57% -9.65% Bucharest 8475.96 8514.96 -0.46% +9.31% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 822.54 819.35 +0.39% +2.00% > Zagreb 1715.08 1722.34 -0.42% -6.93% Belgrade <.BELEX1 745.67 744.97 +0.09% -1.86% 5> Sofia 584.42 587.87 -0.59% -13.73% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.6630 0.1020 +231bps +11bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8630 0.0210 +210bps +4bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.0880 0.0140 +174bps +4bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6160 0.0020 +226bps +1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.4840 0.0030 +272bps +2bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2110 -0.0230 +286bps +0bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.22 2.33 2.41 2.01 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.30 0.55 0.86 0.13 Poland 1.77 1.80 1.86 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto)