CEE MARKETS-Hungarian bond yields up as surprise CPI rise causes worry

* Hungary's CPI unexpectedly rises in Oct, lifting yields * Forint briefly touches 3-month high vs euro after CPI data * Polish yields rise further slowly after CPI forecast rise * Serbian central meets, seen holding fire By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Hungarian long-term government bond yields rose and the forint reversed a firming on Wednesday after inflation unexpectedly rose in October. The rise is unlikely to trigger policy tightening from the Hungarian central bank (NBH) this year, but makes next year's outlook uncertain, analysts said. The central bank of Poland, Central Europe's biggest economy, increased its own inflation forecasts on Wednesday, but kept its loose policy stance. Hungary's annual inflation rose to 3.8 percent, near the top of the NBH's 2-4 percent target range, even though analysts had predicted an unchanged rate from October's 3.6 percent. The forint firmed to a 3-month high of 320.9 against the euro just after the figures were published, but retreated to 321.58 by 0927 GMT, down 0.1 percent from Wednesday, in line with a weakening of the zloty and the leu "It may have firmed initially because the figures may make the NBH think," one Budapest-based currency dealer said. The dealer added, though, that any monetary policy tightening was unlikely this year. One Budapest-based fixed income trader agreed. The trader said inflation concerns caused a 7 basis point rise in the yield of 10-year Hungarian government bonds in the secondary market to 3.62 percent, while low NBH rates prevent a rise at the short end of the yield curve. "At today's auctions, the bonds on offer could be sold at the current (increased) secondary market yields," the trader said. "The NBH is unlikely to overreact the figures, and this makes the yield curve steeper." Underlying inflation measures showed a pick-up in October, the bank said on its website, adding that volatile fuel and unprocessed food prices and a tobacco excise duty rise fuelled a pick-up in inflation in the autumn. ING analyst Peter Virovacz said a rise in the price of durable consumer goods was the biggest in more than two years. "It can easily happen that core inflation will reach the target line (of 3 percent) earlier than the NBH had predicted (for the middle of 2019)," he said in a note. The Polish central bank blamed power prices for the inflation rise, while its Governor Adam Glapinski repeated that record low interest rates were unlikely to rise next year, and possibly even longer. Polish bond yields extended a rise after his comments on Wednesday, and continued to rise slowly on Thursday, with the 5-year paper trading at 2.48 percent, up one basis points. Elsewhere in the region, the dinar firmed a shade as the Serbian central bank met. It is expected to keep its benchmark rate on hold at 3 percent. Regional stock indices were mixed, driven by earnings reports. Weaker than expected results drove Hungarian pharmaceuticals Richter down by about 3 percent, while oil group MOL gained 1.7 percent and Czech lender Komercni Banka firmed by 2.3 percent. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1027 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.8530 25.8810 +0.11% -1.20% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 321.5800 321.4000 -0.06% -3.32% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2930 4.2885 -0.10% -2.72% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6631 4.6605 -0.06% +0.36% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4318 7.4343 +0.03% -0.02% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.2400 118.3600 +0.10% +0.22% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1088.18 1075.790 +1.15% +0.93% 0 Budapest 38199.43 38198.00 +0.00% -2.99% Warsaw 2271.52 2276.65 -0.23% -7.71% Bucharest 8681.80 8671.98 +0.11% +11.97% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 810.05 807.33 +0.34% +0.46% > Zagreb 1784.48 1783.95 +0.03% -3.17% Belgrade <.BELEX1 747.61 747.15 +0.06% -1.60% 5> Sofia 594.20 592.62 +0.27% -12.29% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.6760 0.2010 +229bps +20bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8710 0.0420 +201bps +3bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1450 0.0270 +169bps +1bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5910 0.0440 +221bps +4bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5020 0.0370 +264bps +3bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2300 0.0040 +277bps -1bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.11 2.20 2.45 1.97 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.33 0.61 0.97 0.16 Poland 1.78 1.84 1.93 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto)