Bonds News
February 14, 2019 / 3:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

CEE MARKETS-Hungarian bonds draw robust buying after strong GDP data

Sandor Peto

8 Min Read

    * CEE growth slows despite Hungarian strength
    * Hungary auctions bonds in one of its biggest ever sales
    * Warsaw leads stock falls after poor U.S. retail sales data

 (Recasts with government bond auctions in Budapest and
Bucharest, dealer comments, impact of U.S. retail sales figures)
    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Hungarian government bonds drew
robust demand at an auction on Thursday, while a pick-up in the
country's economic growth to its fastest since 2004 failed to
lift the forint.
    Central European currencies came under pressure from the
dollar's strength early in the session, and from weak U.S.
retail sales data later.
    The largest drop in U.S. retail sales in almost a decade hit
stocks in Europe, with Warsaw's bluechip index dropping
to a one-month low as it shed about 1 percent by 1445 GMT.
    Budapest's index fell almost half a percent and
danced around the 40,000-point line, even though Hungary
reported a pick-up in economic output growth to an annual 5
percent in the last quarter of 2018.
    That was its strongest since 2004, when the region's states
joined the European Union.
    It bucked a slowdown in Poland, Romania and Slovakia, which
still had robust levels well outpacing euro zone peers, led by
4.9 percent growth in Poland.
    The forint led a mild easing of regional
currencies and shed 0.1 percent against the euro to trade at
319.38 despite the strong output data.
    The U.S. figures underpinned that worries over an economic
slowdown could keep interest rates low in the world, also
increasing the odds that the National Bank of Hungary will not
start to tighten policy soon.   
    Czech and Hungarian inflation figures released earlier
surprised on the upside, adding arguments to expectations that
the Hungarian central bank could start tightening soon and its
Czech counterpart will continue its own tightening.
    Hungary's bi-weekly government bond auction and top-up
tender, including a new 10-year paper, drew robust demand from
home and abroad, which led to one of the biggest ever domestic
sale, worth 115 billion forints.
    "Even the new bond, unpriced earlier, was bought in a
frenzy," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said.
    "Hungarian (macroeconomic) figures and their structure is
good, hence the interest from buyers," the trader said.
    In neighbouring Romania, stocks reversed an early
rise which followed comments from senate speaker Calin Tariceanu
who said the government could scrap a 2 percent tax on energy
companies' turnover.
    This year's tax increases, including a tax on bank assets to
finance wage rises and other spending, have been widely
criticised by industry and the central bank.
    Romania's economic output data showed a slowdown in annual
growth to 4.1 percent in the fourth quarter from 4.4 in the
third quarter, underpinning worries that the draft 2019 budget
was based on overly optimistic revenue assumptions.
    The government sold a higher than planned 320 million lei
($76 million) worth of 5-year bonds at an average yield of 4.29
percent, two percentage points above Hungary's corresponding
paper.    
            CEE       SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS             1545 CET            
                      CURRENCI                              
                      ES                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                      bid       close     change    in 2019
 Czech      <EURCZK=   25.8100   25.7940    -0.06%    -0.40%
 crown      >                                       
 Hungary    <EURHUF=  319.3800  319.0700    -0.10%    +0.53%
 forint     >                                       
 Polish     <EURPLN=    4.3380    4.3366    -0.03%    -1.12%
 zloty      >                                       
 Romanian   <EURRON=    4.7425    4.7421    -0.01%    -1.87%
 leu        >                                       
 Croatian   <EURHRK=    7.4060    7.4060    +0.00%    +0.05%
 kuna       >                                       
 Serbian    <EURRSD=  118.0500  118.1400    +0.08%    +0.21%
 dinar      >                                       
 Note:      calculated from               1800 CET          
 daily                                              
 change                                             
                                                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                close     change    in 2019
 Prague                1049.52  1058.060    -0.81%    +6.38%
                                       0            
 Budapest             40045.07  40221.18    -0.44%    +2.32%
 Warsaw                2322.00   2346.39    -1.04%    +1.99%
 Bucharest             7662.13   7678.92    -0.22%    +3.77%
 Ljubljana  <.SBITOP    834.08    831.34    +0.33%    +3.71%
            >                                       
 Zagreb                1751.42   1755.28    -0.22%    +0.15%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX1    697.78    702.19    -0.63%    -8.39%
            5>                                      
 Sofia                  579.81    573.94    +1.02%    -2.46%
                      BONDS                                 
                      Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                      (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year   <CZ2YT=R    1.9450    0.1680   +251bps    +17bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <CZ5YT=R    1.7510    0.0900   +215bps    +11bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <CZ10YT=    1.8210    0.0670   +173bps    +10bps
            RR>                                     
 Poland                                                     
   2-year   <PL2YT=R    1.5490   -0.1030   +211bps    -10bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <PL5YT=R    2.1670   -0.0090   +256bps     +1bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <PL10YT=    2.7080   -0.0140   +262bps     +2bps
            RR>                                     
            FORWARD   RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                T                   
                      3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                    interban
                                                    k
 Czech Rep                2.08      2.11      2.13      2.00
            <PRIBOR=                                
            >                                       
 Hungary                  0.37      0.58      0.79      0.15
                                                    
 Poland                   1.72      1.72      1.72      1.72
                                                    
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                              
 quotes                                             
 *************************************************          
 *************                                      
 
 (Reporting by Sandor Peto
Editing by David Goodman)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below