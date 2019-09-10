CEE MARKETS-Hungarian forint slips after lower-than-expected CPI

By Alan Charlish WARSAW, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint softened on Tuesday after a lower than expected inflation reading confirmed the country's central bank can maintain its loose policy and left investors to focus on likely monetary easing by the ECB later this week. Hungary's headline inflation slowed to an annual 3.1% in August, below analyst forecasts for 3.2%, after hitting a seven-year-high of 3.9% in May. Czech consumer prices rose 2.9% in August, remaining near the top of the central bank's target range. At 0839 GMT the Hungarian forint was 0.38% weaker against the euro at 331.20. The Czech crown and Polish zloty were broadly flat at 25.86 and 4.3345 respectively. "The recent lower than expected headline inflation might have an effect on the forint...(It) means that the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) can move its focus to the global central banks," said Peter Virovacz, Senior Economist, Hungary at ING. "I'm not saying that the next move of the NBH will be an easing, but with the lowering inflation and of course other central banks doing easing..., it increases the chance that the next move by the NBH will be rather a dovish one." The European Central Bank (ECB) is widely expected to introduce a package of monetary easing and stimulus measures on Thursday to offset the effects of an ongoing U.S.-Sino trade war and a global economic slowdown. The U.S. Federal Reserve is also widely expected to cut interest rates next week as policymakers race to shield the global economy from risks, which include Britain's planned exit from the European Union. Poland's Monetary Policy council will meet on Wednesday and is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate at a record low of 1.5%. The Czech inflation figure was mainly influenced by housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, reflecting the tight housing market, the country's statistics office said. "Although the domestic economy is a proinflationary factor and as such it would be a reason strong enough to hike interest rates, the Czech National Bank will remain cautious and it will stay in the wait-and-see mode due to the risks in global economy," Ceska Sporitelna/Erste said in a note. Bond yields across Europe rose after Reuters reported that Germany was considering setting up independent public agencies that could take on new debt to invest in the country's flagging economy without falling foul of strict national spending rules. Polish bond yields ticked higher across the curve, with 10-year yields up 2 basis points at 2.1070%. In the Czech Republic the yield on 10-year paper rose 5 basis points to 1.3180% but 2-year and 5-year yields fell. Stocks were mainly lower as investors stuck to the sidelines ahead of the ECB's monetary policy meeting. Budapest's main index was down 1.02% and Prague's PX index slid 0.39%. Warsaw's WIG 20 index was almost flat. CEE SNAPSH AT MARKETS OT 1039 CET CURREN CIES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.860 25.8500 -0.04% -0.59% crown > 0 Hungary <EURHUF= 331.20 329.950 -0.38% -3.05% forint > 00 0 Polish <EURPLN= 4.3345 4.3345 +0.00% -1.04% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7315 4.7295 -0.04% -1.64% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.3940 7.3985 +0.06% +0.22% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.50 117.530 +0.03% +0.68% dinar > 00 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2019 Prague 1029.4 1033.49 -0.39% +4.34% 1 00 Budapest 40071. 40484.7 -1.02% +2.38% 05 5 Warsaw 2175.7 2174.41 +0.06% -4.43% 4 Bucharest 9248.1 9234.57 +0.15% +25.25 3 % Ljubljana <.SBITOP 847.83 847.45 +0.04% +5.42% > Zagreb 1877.0 1866.96 +0.54% +7.33% 0 Belgrade <.BELEX1 750.86 753.14 -0.30% -1.42% 5> Sofia 573.24 573.70 -0.08% -3.57% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.2140 -0.0420 +204bp -4bps R> s 5-year <CZ5YT=R 0.9770 -0.0130 +184bp -2bps R> s 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.3180 0.0510 +189bp +4bps RR> s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5990 0.0040 +243bp +1bps R> s 5-year <PL5YT=R 1.8830 0.0100 +275bp +0bps R> s 10-year <PL10YT= 2.1070 0.0190 +268bp +1bps RR> s FORWARD RATE AGREEME NT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech Rep 2.10 2.00 1.85 2.14 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.32 0.35 0.38 0.23 Poland 1.74 1.72 1.71 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices ********************************************* ***************** (Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Robert Muller in Prague and Krisztina Than in Budapest Editing by Mark Heinrich)