CEE MARKETS-Hungarian forint weakens on poor Q2 GDP data, zloty firms

By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were mixed with the Hungarian forint sliding more than half a percent on Monday as investors reacted to a plunge in economic activity in the region caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The forint was trading 0.55% down at 348.30 per euro. "The forint is being hit because of the weak GDP number from Friday," an FX trader in Budapest said. "The jump in public debt does not look good, either." Hungary's GDP dropped by 13.6% year-on-year, the worst in the region, in the second quarter. The country's public debt jumped to 71.9% of GDP as the pandemic hit, the central bank said on Monday. Elsewhere, the Polish zloty firmed 0.31% to 4.3870 per euro. The currency was helped by a better-than-expected, 8.2% annual drop in GDP in the second quarter, an FX trader in Warsaw said. Higher-than-expected inflation could put the Hungarian forint and the Polish zloty under pressure and makes investors closely watch communication by the Hungarian (NBH) and Polish (NBP) central banks, analysts say. "Medium-term risks for the zloty still remain: a monetary policy that is possibly too expansionary in the long run on the backdrop of current inflation rates," Commerzbank said. Poland's central bank is due to release July net inflation data at 1200 GMT. The NBP has cut rates three times, to 0.1%, this year and launched large-scale bond purchases. Investors will also be eyeing the NBH's steps, Commerzbank said, because "while the slump in growth argues for a continued expansionary or even more expansionary monetary policy, rising inflation rates tend to require a restrictive signal". Headline inflation in Hungary accelerated to an annual 3.8% in July. The NBH targets 3% headline inflation with a tolerance band of a percentage point on either side. The bank is holding its next rate-setting meeting on Aug. 25. The NHB cut its base rate in June and July by a total of 30 basis points, to 0.6%, and started a bond-buying programme. Elsewhere, the Romanian leu and the Czech crown were little moved. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1111 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 EURCZK= Czech <EURCZK 26.1120 26.1000 -0.05% -2.60% crown => EURHUF= Hungary <EURHUF 348.300 346.4000 -0.55% -4.93% forint => 0 EURPLN= Polish <EURPLN 4.3870 4.4008 +0.31% -2.98% zloty => EURRON= Romanian <EURRON 4.8335 4.8350 +0.03% -0.94% leu => EURHRK= Croatian <EURHRK 7.5300 7.5255 -0.06% -1.12% kuna => EURRSD= Serbian <EURRSD 117.480 117.6000 +0.10% +0.08 dinar => 0 % Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 .PX Prague 911.80 913.0600 -0.14% -18.27 % .BUX Budapest 36489.9 36591.83 -0.28% -20.82 0 % .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 1845.41 1856.56 -0.60% -14.17 > % .BETI Bucharest 8749.59 8733.63 +0.18% -12.31 % .SBITOP Ljubljana <.SBITO 863.84 860.69 +0.37% -6.70% P> .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 1596.79 1602.57 -0.36% -20.85 > % .BELEX1 Belgrade <.BELEX 666.49 667.27 -0.12% -16.86 5 15> % .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 433.14 433.21 -0.02% -23.76 > % Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT=R 2-year <CZ2YT= 0.1410 0.0030 +080bp +1bps R RR> s CZ5YT=R 5-year <CZ5YT= 0.6780 -0.0330 +132bp -3bps R RR> s CZ10YT= 10-year <CZ10YT 0.9860 -0.0100 +141bp -1bps RR =RR> s Poland PL2YT=R 2-year <PL2YT= 0.1700 0.0050 +082bp +1bps R RR> s PL5YT=R 5-year <PL5YT= 0.7230 0.0210 +136bp +3bps R RR> s PL10YT= 10-year <PL10YT 1.3230 0.0210 +175bp +3bps RR =RR> s FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech Rep <CZKFRA 0.33 0.33 0.43 0.34 ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.77 0.81 0.87 0.60 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 0.23 0.23 0.24 0.23 ><WIBOR => Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices ********************************************** **************** (Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, editing by Ed Osmond)