Bonds News
January 3, 2019 / 3:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

CEE MARKETS-Hungarian long-term debt yields slide further on growth fears

Sandor Peto, Alicja Ptak

7 Min Read

    * Hungary's 10-year bond sale draws strongest demand in 11
years 
    * Fall in Hungary's IRSs, growth worry support long-term CEE
bonds
    * Polish assets ease, central bank chief to be questioned

 (Recasts with Hungarian auction results, trader comments)
    By Sandor Peto and Alicja Ptak
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Hungary's long-term
government bond yields dropped to new multi-month lows on
Thursday as expectations for slower growth and lower inflation
and interest rates in the world boosted demand at the country's
first bond auction in 2019.
    "That is coupled with the a plunge in (Hungarian) interest
rate swaps at the end of last year," one Budapest-based fixed
income trader said.
    "That has made asset swap packages, that is government bond
buying hedged through interest rate swaps, very attractive," the
trader added.
    Demand soared for long-term bonds. Together with a top-up
auction, the government sold 108.5 billion forints ($384.6
million) worth of 3-, 5-, and 10-year papers, above its 70
billion forint offer which was already high relative to the past
months' auctions.
    Bids for the 10-year bond totalled 127.7 billion forints,
the highest since 2008.
    The paper was sold at an average 2.76 percent, its lowest
yield in eight months, down 10 basis points from Wednesday and
by half a percentage point since the middle of December.
    Long-term bond yields in the United States, Germany and the
biggest Central European economy, Poland, have also declined in
the past weeks.
    That trend got support on Wednesday from weak manufacturing
data released in the biggest emerging economy, China, and also
in Poland and the Czech Republic.
    Poland's 10-year bond yield, however, took a breather on
Thursday after the past weeks' sharp decline, just like its
German peer, and rose one basis point to 2.77 percent.
    "The rise in (Polish bond) yields could have something to do
with the rising oil prices in the past two days, which
translates into moves on core markets and Polish bonds," said
Rafal Benecki, chief economist of ING in Poland.   
    The corresponding Czech yield, meanwhile, continued to fall,
and set a one-year low at 1.66 percent.   
    Global growth worries, also fuelled by a revenue warning
from Apple have weighed on Central European currencies
in the first days of the year and caused jitters in the region's
stock markets as holidays kept turnover thin.
    On Thursday, regional markets were mixed.
    The zloty eased 0.1 percent versus the euro, but
trading at 4.2979 at 1446 GMT it rebounded from early lows on
the weaker side of the 4.3 line.
    The Czech crown, meanwhile, firmed a quarter of a
percent to 25.706.
    Warsaw's bluechip equity index fell 2.1 percent,
piercing its 90-day moving average.    
            CEE       SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS             1546 CET            
                      CURRENCI                              
                      ES                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                      bid       close     change    in 2019
 Czech      <EURCZK=   25.7060   25.7760    +0.27%    +0.00%
 crown      >                                       
 Hungary    <EURHUF=  322.0000  322.2500    +0.08%    -0.28%
 forint     >                                       
 Polish     <EURPLN=    4.2979    4.2925    -0.13%    -0.19%
 zloty      >                                       
 Romanian   <EURRON=    4.6650    4.6576    -0.16%    -0.24%
 leu        >                                       
 Croatian   <EURHRK=    7.4330    7.4200    -0.17%    -0.31%
 kuna       >                                       
 Serbian    <EURRSD=  118.2600  118.4000    +0.12%    +0.03%
 dinar      >                                       
 Note:      calculated from               1800 CET          
 daily                                              
 change                                             
                                                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                close     change    in 2019
 Prague                 992.37  989.3700    +0.30%    +0.59%
 Budapest             39851.52  39734.06    +0.30%    +1.82%
 Warsaw                2252.75   2301.62    -2.12%    -1.05%
 Bucharest             7477.99   7383.68    +1.28%    +1.28%
 Ljubljana  <.SBITOP    803.77    804.26    -0.06%    -0.06%
            >                                       
 Zagreb                1724.15   1729.39    -0.30%    -1.41%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX1    731.79    761.69    -3.93%    -3.93%
            5>                                      
 Sofia                  586.08    586.12    -0.01%    -1.41%
                      BONDS                                 
                      Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                      (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year   <CZ2YT=R    1.5470    0.0190   +216bps     +3bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <CZ5YT=R    1.6400   -0.1090   +198bps    -10bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <CZ10YT=    1.7220   -0.0750   +155bps     -7bps
            RR>                                     
 Poland                                                     
   2-year   <PL2YT=R    1.4360    0.0710   +205bps     +8bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <PL5YT=R    2.2780    0.0680   +261bps     +8bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <PL10YT=    2.7910    0.0430   +262bps     +4bps
            RR>                                     
            FORWARD   RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                T                   
                      3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                    interban
                                                    k
 Czech Rep                2.08      2.08      2.08      2.01
            <PRIBOR=                                
            >                                       
 Hungary                  0.29      0.51      0.76      0.13
                                                    
 Poland                   1.76      1.75      1.77      1.72
                                                    
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                              
 quotes                                             
 *************************************************          
 *************                                      
 ($1 = 282.1400 forints)

 (Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague
Editing by Richard Balmforth)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below