CEE MARKETS-Hungarian long-term debt yields slide further on growth fears

* Hungary's 10-year bond sale draws strongest demand in 11 years * Fall in Hungary's IRSs, growth worry support long-term CEE bonds * Polish assets ease, central bank chief to be questioned (Recasts with Hungarian auction results, trader comments) By Sandor Peto and Alicja Ptak BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Hungary's long-term government bond yields dropped to new multi-month lows on Thursday as expectations for slower growth and lower inflation and interest rates in the world boosted demand at the country's first bond auction in 2019. "That is coupled with the a plunge in (Hungarian) interest rate swaps at the end of last year," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. "That has made asset swap packages, that is government bond buying hedged through interest rate swaps, very attractive," the trader added. Demand soared for long-term bonds. Together with a top-up auction, the government sold 108.5 billion forints ($384.6 million) worth of 3-, 5-, and 10-year papers, above its 70 billion forint offer which was already high relative to the past months' auctions. Bids for the 10-year bond totalled 127.7 billion forints, the highest since 2008. The paper was sold at an average 2.76 percent, its lowest yield in eight months, down 10 basis points from Wednesday and by half a percentage point since the middle of December. Long-term bond yields in the United States, Germany and the biggest Central European economy, Poland, have also declined in the past weeks. That trend got support on Wednesday from weak manufacturing data released in the biggest emerging economy, China, and also in Poland and the Czech Republic. Poland's 10-year bond yield, however, took a breather on Thursday after the past weeks' sharp decline, just like its German peer, and rose one basis point to 2.77 percent. "The rise in (Polish bond) yields could have something to do with the rising oil prices in the past two days, which translates into moves on core markets and Polish bonds," said Rafal Benecki, chief economist of ING in Poland. The corresponding Czech yield, meanwhile, continued to fall, and set a one-year low at 1.66 percent. Global growth worries, also fuelled by a revenue warning from Apple have weighed on Central European currencies in the first days of the year and caused jitters in the region's stock markets as holidays kept turnover thin. On Thursday, regional markets were mixed. The zloty eased 0.1 percent versus the euro, but trading at 4.2979 at 1446 GMT it rebounded from early lows on the weaker side of the 4.3 line. The Czech crown, meanwhile, firmed a quarter of a percent to 25.706. Warsaw's bluechip equity index fell 2.1 percent, piercing its 90-day moving average. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1546 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.7060 25.7760 +0.27% +0.00% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 322.0000 322.2500 +0.08% -0.28% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2979 4.2925 -0.13% -0.19% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6650 4.6576 -0.16% -0.24% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4330 7.4200 -0.17% -0.31% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.2600 118.4000 +0.12% +0.03% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 992.37 989.3700 +0.30% +0.59% Budapest 39851.52 39734.06 +0.30% +1.82% Warsaw 2252.75 2301.62 -2.12% -1.05% Bucharest 7477.99 7383.68 +1.28% +1.28% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 803.77 804.26 -0.06% -0.06% > Zagreb 1724.15 1729.39 -0.30% -1.41% Belgrade <.BELEX1 731.79 761.69 -3.93% -3.93% 5> Sofia 586.08 586.12 -0.01% -1.41% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.5470 0.0190 +216bps +3bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.6400 -0.1090 +198bps -10bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.7220 -0.0750 +155bps -7bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.4360 0.0710 +205bps +8bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.2780 0.0680 +261bps +8bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.7910 0.0430 +262bps +4bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.08 2.08 2.08 2.01 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.29 0.51 0.76 0.13 Poland 1.76 1.75 1.77 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* ($1 = 282.1400 forints) (Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague Editing by Richard Balmforth)