CEE MARKETS-Hungarian yield hits 3-year high, Romanian CPI surprises

* Hungarian 10-year bond yield is highest since mid-2015 * Romania Sept CPI at 5 pct vs 4.8 pct analyst forecast * Analysts split over Romanian inflation trends By Sandor Peto and Luiza Ilie BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Hungary's 10-year government bond yield hit a 3-year high on Wednesday as a rise in U.S. Treasuries yields caused concerns in the country which has Central Europe's lowest short-term interest rates. The middle rate of bids and asks for the Hungarian 10-year yield reached 3.9 percent, the highest level since mid-2015, up 6 basis points from Tuesday's fixing. The corresponding U.S. Treasuries traded around 3.217 percent, near seven-year highs. Worries over Italy's budget deficit also kept euro zone bond markets under pressure, even though the Italian 10-year yield was slightly off 4-1/2-year highs. The global rise also pushed Poland's 10-year yield to its highest level since May, but in the region Hungarian bonds were the worst hit. "Because the central bank (NBH) efficiently keeps short-term rates low, all tension appears in long maturities," one Budapest-based trader said. The trader added that he could not remember the spread between short-term market interest rates, which are near zero, and long-term yields ever being as wide. The NBH said last month it was prepared to start monetary tightening if inflation trends justified such action. But it has kept its base rate at 0.9 percent, a record low and the region's lowest level, and has not tightened liquidity in domestic markets. "Market confidence that the bank will react (to a possible further rise in inflation) in time has evaporated. It is pricing in the chance that it will not and whenever sentiment worsens, our (bond) market gets a beating," the trader said. Hungary on Tuesday reported a surprise pick-up in annual inflation to 3.6 percent for September, and Romania on Wednesday published a 5 percent reading which was also above forecasts which were pegged at 4.8 percent. Romanian government bonds were mixed, with the 10-year paper's yield bid at 5.05 percent, even though the country's inflation remains the highest in the region and near its highest level in almost six years. Analysts were split on whether the inflation figures would nudge the Romanian central bank, which has kept market liquidity relatively tight, towards an interest rate increase after three hikes this year. Ciprian Dascalu, ING's chief economist in Romania, said that was unlikely to happen. "It would be hard for the central bank to revise its inflation forecast upward based on an upward surprise from volatile food prices for one month," he said. But Erste analyst Dorina Ilasco said the bank might consider possible future hikes at its Nov. 6 meeting, where it is due to discuss its new inflation report. "In view of today's reading, we revise our inflation forecast for December 2018 to 3.8 percent y/y, from 3.5 percent y/y," she said in a note. The leu traded steady at 4.664 against the euro at 1419 GMT, while the forint <EURHUF=< shed 0.3 percent, the zloty 0.2 percent and the Czech crown 0.1 percent. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1619 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.8450 25.8110 -0.13% -1.17% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 325.3000 324.4000 -0.28% -4.42% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3140 4.3050 -0.21% -3.19% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6644 4.6650 +0.01% +0.33% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4080 7.4200 +0.16% +0.30% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.2700 118.4900 +0.19% +0.19% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1095.60 1095.780 -0.02% +1.62% 0 Budapest 36926.56 37109.24 -0.49% -6.22% Warsaw 2194.42 2251.32 -2.53% -10.84% Bucharest 8528.31 8545.34 -0.20% +9.99% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 830.31 836.56 -0.75% +2.97% > Zagreb 1770.15 1775.19 -0.28% -3.95% Belgrade <.BELEX1 732.50 730.75 +0.24% -3.59% 5> Sofia 617.42 617.13 +0.05% -8.86% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.5040 -0.0290 +205bps -3bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8690 0.0180 +195bps +0bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1720 0.0070 +161bps -1bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6270 0.0080 +217bps +0bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.6110 0.0160 +269bps +0bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.3090 0.0200 +275bps +0bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.02 2.20 2.33 1.75 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.49 0.81 1.17 0.17 Poland 1.78 1.82 1.88 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Ken Ferris)