CEE MARKETS-Hungarian yields rebound after auction, tracking euro zone bonds

By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, April 11 (Reuters) - Hungarian government bond yields rose as the government held its bi-weekly auction on Thursday, tracking euro zone yields. Safe-haven German yields also edged up after European Union leaders gave Britain a six-month extension to leave the bloc, meaning it will not crash out on Friday without a withdrawal deal. Hungarian yields rose by 3-4 basis points across the curve. The 5-year paper was sold at an average yield of 2.09 percent at the auction which drew healthy demand, and the government sold more papers than its original offer. For most of the week, Hungarian bond yields traded near multi-week highs, before dovish comments from the European Central Bank late on Wednesday knocked Hungary's yield curve down by 5-6 basis points. The forint gave up some ground against the euro zone, in line with its regional peers, after a strengthening in the previous session partly due to figures showing a pick-up in inflation in the region. Comments from the ECB and the Fed signaling no tightening in policy also made the region's currencies and bonds relatively more attractive, but also fueled worries over economic growth. While Czech government bond yields were mostly flat, Romanian yields continued to rise. The 10-year yield rose 6 basis points to 4.95 percent, its highest level since late January. Romania's spiraling inflation, which reached 4 percent according to March data released on Wednesday, and imbalances in its economy draw concern, weighing on its bond prices, Raiffeisen analyst Gintaras Shlizhyus said in a note. "With domestic economy likely on its way to a slowdown another (central bank) rate hike may be unhelpful, so the regulator would be likely to direct its attention to RON (leu) liquidity controls, which can negatively affect ROMGBs," he said. The leu eased slightly to 4.7595 against the euro by 0953 GMT. The ROBOR overnight interbank interest rate was slightly lower, at 3.17 percent. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1153 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Hungary <EURHUF= 321.3000 321.1500 -0.05% -0.07% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2810 4.2800 -0.02% +0.20% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7595 4.7556 -0.08% -2.22% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4290 7.4270 -0.03% -0.26% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.9000 118.0500 +0.13% +0.34% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1088.07 1086.270 +0.17% +10.29% 0 Budapest 42389.51 42225.87 +0.39% +8.31% Warsaw 2384.59 2391.80 -0.30% +4.74% Bucharest 8301.39 8304.90 -0.04% +12.43% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 880.52 874.33 +0.71% +9.48% > Zagreb 1806.58 1805.33 +0.07% +3.30% Belgrade <.BELEX1 737.65 739.29 -0.22% -3.16% 5> Sofia 582.14 583.32 -0.20% -2.07% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.6530 -0.1610 +224bps -16bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.6910 -0.0050 +216bps -1bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.8110 0.0000 +184bps -1bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6430 -0.1240 +223bps -12bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.2140 -0.0070 +268bps -2bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.9050 0.0000 +293bps -1bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.15 2.19 2.18 2.02 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.34 0.50 0.68 0.16 Poland 1.74 1.73 1.74 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto, editing by Mike Harrison)