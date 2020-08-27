CEE MARKETS-Hungary forint extends losses as eyes on Powell speech

By Radu-Sorin Marinas BUCHAREST, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint extended losses on Thursday, trading around two-month lows and lagging its regional peers as investors looked ahead to a speech by the U.S. Fed chair expected to unveil a new strategy for price stability. Central Europe's worst-performing currency, having lost more than 7% of its value against the euro this year, the forint has been under recent pressure from dismal Hungarian GDP data, high inflation and loose monetary policy. This week, the National Bank of Hungary kept its base rate unchanged and announced an increase in weekly bond purchases. That had driven yields lower, traders noted. By 1000 GMT, the forint was down 0.1%, trading at 356.02 against the euro. Equilor analysts said earlier that if the 355.86 resistance level was breached, "the 360-level could be reached in one wave." . The Romanian leu was flat at 4.8425 per euro while the zloty was 0.3% up at 4.4064 and the Czech crown up 0.1% at 26.2727. Czech bond yields were a touch lower, with supply remaining limited after debt managers easily sold offered amounts at an auction on Wednesday. "The average price was somewhat higher than our expectations, especially for the 2040 bond, which confirms our view that the finance ministry is able to follow a very moderate pace of issuance due to a lower-than-expected budget deficit," said Komercni Banka trader Marek Lesko. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1150 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 Czech 26.2890 26.3000 +0.04% -3.26% crown Hungary 356.200 355.8800 -0.09% -7.03% forint 0 Polish 4.4092 4.4222 +0.29% -3.47% zloty Romanian 4.8425 4.8405 -0.04% -1.12% leu Croatian 7.5250 7.5263 +0.02% -1.06% kuna Serbian 117.500 117.6000 +0.09% +0.06% dinar 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 Prague 908.56 908.5700 -0.00% -18.56% Budapest 35760.2 35915.81 -0.43% -22.40% 1 Warsaw 1839.81 1848.35 -0.46% -14.43% Buchares 8878.74 8835.85 +0.49% -11.01% t Ljubljan 854.14 854.48 -0.04% -7.75% a Zagreb 1613.43 1614.17 -0.05% -20.03% Belgrade <.BELEX15 690.92 691.97 -0.15% -13.82% > Sofia 432.05 437.61 -1.27% -23.95% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 0.1690 -0.0250 +084bp +0bps > s 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.6730 -0.0530 +134bp -1bps > s <CZ10YT=R 1.0310 -0.0180 +149bp +3bps 10-year R> s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 0.1430 -0.0200 +081bp +0bps > s 5-year <PL5YT=RR 0.7530 -0.0210 +142bp +2bps > s <PL10YT=R 1.3490 0.0000 +181bp +5bps 10-year R> s FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech < 0.37 0.38 0.42 0.34 Rep PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.76 0.84 0.90 0.62 BUBOR=> Poland < 0.24 0.24 0.24 0.23 WIBOR=> Note: are for ask prices FRA quotes *********************************************** *************** (Additional reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; editing by John Stonestreet)