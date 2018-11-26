CEE MARKETS-Hungary government bond yields fall further, Italy helps

* Retreat of Italian yields helps volatile Hungarian bonds * Positioning takes the upper hand in forint, crown trade * Moody's keeps Hungary's rating, outlook unchanged (Recasts with continuing fall of Hungarian government bond yields) By Sandor Peto and Alicja Ptak BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Hungarian government bond yields set new multi-month lows due to end-of-year positioning amid expectations for slower economic growth and fewer interest rate rises around the world, market participants said. Hungary's debt market and currency are more vulnerable to a rise in yields elsewhere as the country's central bank is unlikely to increase its benchmark interest rate in the coming months, which is the lowest in Central Europe at 0.9 percent. Its yields have been more tightly correlated with Italian yields, which have jumped in past months due to Rome's debate with the European Union over Italy's budget deficit, than with Poland's much more stable yields. Italy's 10-year bond yield plunged by 16 basis points to below 3.25 percent after government sources said Italy may reduce its budget deficit target for 2019 to appease the EU. Hungary's corresponding yield was fixed lower by 11 basis points at 3.26 percent, its lowest level since July, while Poland's yield rose by one basis point to 3.1765 percent. The spread of the Hungarian yield over Poland was the narrowest since July. "The expectations of interest rates increases are weaker globally and that has a positive impact on bonds," said Miroslaw Budzicki, strategist at PKO BP, adding though that yields were unlikely to drop before a bond auction in Warsaw on Thursday. In Hungary, only one bond auction is left for the year. Its government bonds have been also helped in the past weeks by expectations that an inflow of European Union funds could pick up late this year, cutting the government's funding needs. Traders said yields in interest rate swaps continued to fall sharply, also pushing down government bond yields. The yield on 5-year swaps was bid at 1.91 percent, a 3-month low, down four basis points. Hungarian yields, which have declined more than 50 basis points since early October, dropped further even though Moody's did not upgrade Hungary's Baa3 credit rating, nor its stable outlook on Friday despite some expectations that it could do so. The forint underperformed regional peers, easing by 0.2 percent to 322.74 against the euro by 1445 GMT, still near its strongest levels since August. Position closings ahead of the year-end after a hectic year are increasingly driving Central European currency movements, dealers said. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1545 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.9200 25.9250 +0.02% -1.46% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 322.7400 322.2000 -0.17% -3.66% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2926 4.2901 -0.06% -2.71% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6595 4.6599 +0.01% +0.43% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4300 7.4325 +0.03% +0.00% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.4200 118.4200 +0.00% +0.07% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1063.90 1062.420 +0.14% -1.32% 0 Budapest 39453.60 39379.78 +0.19% +0.19% Warsaw 2214.92 2225.39 -0.47% -10.01% Bucharest 8482.32 8522.78 -0.47% +9.40% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 818.39 822.42 -0.49% +1.49% > Zagreb 1735.61 1729.34 +0.36% -5.82% Belgrade <.BELEX1 749.38 743.29 +0.82% -1.37% 5> Sofia 585.61 588.93 -0.56% -13.56% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.7200 0.1520 +235bps +15bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8550 0.0080 +208bps -1bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.0980 0.0070 +174bps -2bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5940 0.0150 +223bps +1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.4600 0.0350 +268bps +2bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.1950 0.0400 +283bps +2bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.22 2.33 2.42 2.02 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.30 0.51 0.81 0.13 Poland 1.76 1.79 1.84 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto, Editing by David Goodman, William Maclean)