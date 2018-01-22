FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2018 / 11:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

CEE MARKETS-Hungary's 10-year bonds erase two months of gains

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

    * Hungarian bonds extend losses on disappointing IRS tender
    * Hungary's 10-year yield back at Nov levels, off record
lows
    * Czech central bank chief sees Feb. 1 rate hike
    * Leu approaches record lows on political, economic concerns

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Hungarian government bonds
extended losses on Monday as investors continued to close
positions after a disappointing interest rate swap (IRS) auction
last week.
    The central bank's auction of five- and 10-year IRSs on
Thursday was the first in a programme announced two months ago
with the aim of pushing long-term interest rates down.
    But the bank (NBH) allocated a smaller-than-expected amount
and the IRSs were not as cheap as banks had hoped for.
    The programme and the NBH's rhetoric on its wish to steepen
the yield curve generated strong expectations for a big drop in
yields and the bank could have met those expectations only by
frontloading the scheme, analysts said.
    "Their tender offer was time-proportionate... They just did
not think that the market would overreact the way it did," said
Peter Virovacz, analyst of ING in Budapest.
    "They should have cooled the expectations."
    The yield on 10-year bonds rose 3 basis points from Friday's
fixing to 2.2 percent. 
    It has jumped 27 basis points from levels before the IRS
tender and is back where it was when the IRS scheme and linked
mortgage note programme was announced.
    Analysts saw little chance that the bi-weekly IRS tenders
can lead long-term yields back to the record lows reached in the
past weeks.
    Ten-year interest rate swaps were quoted at 1.95/1.99
percent, after dipping below 1.5 percent before the
tender.
    After the dust settles, some decline in spot and IRS yields
is possible, but a rise in interest rates on the horizon in
Europe and in the United States will increasingly limit the
NBH's capacity to push yields lower, analysts said.
    The Czech central bank is likely to continue to increase
interest rates at its meeting on Feb. 1, its governor, Jiri
Rusnok, was quoted as saying on Monday.
    That would be its third hike since August. It also plans to
put a brake on mortgage lending, just the opposite of the NBH's
plans which is less concerned over inflation.
    The crown firmed after Rusnok's comments, which
came as no surprise, to 25.391 against the euro by 1034 GMT,
approaching five-year highs set last week.
    The leu, meanwhile, eased 0.1 percent to 4.665,
touching its weakest levels this year and approaching record
highs set at the end of 2017.
    Romanian assets have been depressed by concerns that the
economy is overheating and uncertainty over domestic politics.
Tens of thousands of people protested in Bucharest on Saturday
against corruption and attempts by the ruling Social Democrats
to weaken judicial independence.
    
            CEE       SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS             1134 CET            
                      CURRENCI                              
                      ES                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                      bid       close     change    in 2018
 Czech      <EURCZK=   25.3910   25.4010    +0.04%    +0.59%
 crown      >                                       
 Hungary    <EURHUF=  309.3000  309.3700    +0.02%    +0.52%
 forint     >                                       
 Polish     <EURPLN=    4.1708    4.1745    +0.09%    +0.13%
 zloty      >                                       
 Romanian   <EURRON=    4.6655    4.6605    -0.11%    +0.30%
 leu        >                                       
 Croatian   <EURHRK=    7.4329    7.4345    +0.02%    -0.03%
 kuna       >                                       
 Serbian    <EURRSD=  118.5100  118.4500    -0.05%    -0.01%
 dinar      >                                       
 Note:      calculated from               1800 CET          
 daily                                              
 change                                             
                                                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                close     change    in 2018
 Prague                1125.57  1123.620    +0.17%    +4.40%
                                       0            
 Budapest             40440.69  40021.89    +1.05%    +2.70%
 Warsaw                2607.74   2601.82    +0.23%    +5.95%
 Bucharest             8396.01   8361.95    +0.41%    +8.28%
 Ljubljana  <.SBITOP    830.78    832.69    -0.23%    +3.03%
            >                                       
 Zagreb                1869.06   1873.74    -0.25%    +1.42%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX1    776.37    775.29    +0.14%    +2.18%
            5>                                      
 Sofia                  708.61    711.69    -0.43%    +4.60%
                      BONDS                                 
                      Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                      (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year   <CZ2YT=R    0.5400   -0.0130   +114bps     -2bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <CZ5YT=R    1.0540    0.0260   +118bps     +0bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <CZ10YT=    1.7570   -0.0390   +117bps     -6bps
            RR>                                     
 Poland                                                     
   2-year   <PL2YT=R    1.5640    0.0010   +216bps     -1bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <PL5YT=R    2.6550    0.0120   +278bps     -2bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <PL10YT=    3.3350    0.0160   +275bps     -1bps
            RR>                                     
            FORWARD   RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                T                   
                      3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                    interban
                                                    k
 Czech Rep                1.01      1.19      1.35      0.77
            <PRIBOR=                                
            >                                       
 Hungary                  0.11      0.12      0.10      0.02
                                                    
 Poland                   1.76      1.77      1.87      1.72
                                                    
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                              
 quotes                                             
 *************************************************          
 *************                                      
 
 (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by
Susan Fenton)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
