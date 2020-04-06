CEE MARKETS-Hungary's forint pares gains after PM unveils stimulus plan

(Recasts with Hungarian economic programme, updates prices) By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, April 6 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint gave up some of its early gains versus the euro by Monday afternoon after Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced details of a $30 billion economic stimulus package. Orban said Hungary would raise this year's budget deficit to 2.7% of economic output from 1% to help finance a package amounting to between 18% and 20% of gross domestic product (GDP), including the central bank's programmes. The measures will include subsidised loans to Hungarian companies, Orban said. The government was also ready to pay some of the wage costs of companies in case they are forced to cut working hours, among other measures. Some of the forint's early gains melted away after Orban's statement, leaving the currency up 0.65% at 365.50 by 1133 GMT, having been up more than 1% earlier in the session. "Orban's message was somewhat confusing by not making clear the difference between the monetary and the fiscal measures and by not stressing that this is not a 18%-20% loosening of fiscal policy," a Budapest-based trader said, also noting a rise in government bond yields. "Fifteen- to 20-year government bond yields are up by 15 basis points today while all other tenors are up 4 basis points, with very little trade going on," the trader said. The Hungarian government agency responsible for bonds only updates its site on Eikon once a day. The forint plunged last week to record lows near 370 to the euro on a number of factors including a government move to secure open-ended emergency powers to fight the coronavirus. It regained some strength after the central bank on Wednesday announced a new one-week deposit tender available to banks at its 0.9% base rate, which some analysts called an implicit rate hike. Central European currencies and stock indexes firmed on Monday, with Prague's equities leading gains as a slowdown in the growth of the coronavirus over the weekend lifted the mood in major markets around the world. Warsaw's blue chip index strengthened 3.1% and Bucharest gained 2.5%. The Polish zloty was up 0.42% at 4.5600 versus the euro, while the Romanian leu was stable. The Czech crown gained 0.72% and stocks were up 3.35% as the country reported a slower daily percentage rise in confirmed coronavirus cases. Czech bond yields have stabilised, with dealers saying demand is still strong for the country's paper on secondary markets, boosted by risk-on sentiment in markets. The Finance Ministry has sold a large amount of bonds and treasury bills in primary auctions in recent weeks and has also been selling some in the secondary market. The Polish Finance Ministry will offer T-bills worth between 2.0 and 4.0 billion zlotys at tender on Monday. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1333 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2020 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 27.6000 27.8000 +0.72% -7.86% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 365.500 367.800 +0.63% -9.40% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.5600 4.5790 +0.42% -6.66% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.8310 4.8310 +0.00% -0.88% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.6255 7.6305 +0.07% -2.36% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.440 117.520 +0.07% +0.11% = dinar => 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2020 .PX Prague 800.29 774.340 +3.35% -28.27% 0 .BUX Budapest 32797.2 32265.9 +1.65% -28.83% 4 2 .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 1553.37 1506.48 +3.11% -27.75% > .BETI Buchares 7710.96 7525.60 +2.46% -22.71% t .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 736.71 716.62 +2.80% -20.43% P a P> .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 1582.99 1504.98 +5.18% -21.53% > .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 664.25 645.32 +2.93% -17.14% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 427.28 423.34 +0.93% -24.79% > Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 1.0120 0.0480 +166bp +4bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 1.2030 0.0060 +181bp +0bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 1.4970 0.0820 +192bp +7bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 0.9850 -0.0940 +163bp -10bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 1.3440 0.0520 +195bp +4bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 1.6750 -0.0070 +210bp -2bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 0.35 0.37 0.47 1.01 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 1.12 1.05 1.14 0.93 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 0.59 0.41 0.41 1.17 ><WIBOR => Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw Editing by David Holmes )