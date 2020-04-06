Bonds News
April 6, 2020 / 12:50 PM / in an hour

CEE MARKETS-Hungary's forint pares gains after PM unveils stimulus plan

Anita Komuves

8 Min Read

 (Recasts with Hungarian economic programme, updates prices)
    By Anita Komuves
    BUDAPEST, April 6 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint gave up
some of its early gains versus the euro by Monday afternoon
after Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced details of a $30
billion economic stimulus package.
    Orban said Hungary would raise this year's budget deficit to
2.7% of economic output from 1% to help finance a package
amounting to between 18% and 20% of gross domestic product
(GDP), including the central bank's programmes.
    The measures will include subsidised loans to Hungarian
companies, Orban said. The government was also ready to pay some
of the wage costs of companies in case they are forced to cut
working hours, among other measures.
    Some of the forint's early gains melted away after Orban's
statement, leaving the currency up 0.65% at 365.50 by 1133 GMT,
having been up more than 1% earlier in the session. 
    "Orban's message was somewhat confusing by not making clear
the difference between the monetary and the fiscal measures and
by not stressing that this is not a 18%-20% loosening of fiscal
policy," a Budapest-based trader said, also noting a rise in
government bond yields.
    "Fifteen- to 20-year government bond yields are up by 15
basis points today while all other tenors are up 4 basis points,
with very little trade going on," the trader said. The Hungarian
government agency responsible for bonds only updates its site on
Eikon once a day.
    The forint plunged last week to record lows near 370 to the
euro on a number of factors including a government move to
secure open-ended emergency powers to fight the coronavirus. 
    It regained some strength after the central bank on
Wednesday announced a new one-week deposit tender available to
banks at its 0.9% base rate, which some analysts called an
implicit rate hike.
    Central European currencies and stock indexes firmed on
Monday, with Prague's equities leading gains as a slowdown in
the growth of the coronavirus over the weekend lifted the mood
in major markets around the world. 
    Warsaw's blue chip index strengthened 3.1% and
Bucharest gained 2.5%.
    The Polish zloty was up 0.42% at 4.5600 versus the
euro, while the Romanian leu was stable.
    The Czech crown gained 0.72% and stocks were
up 3.35% as the country reported a slower daily percentage rise
in confirmed coronavirus cases. 
    Czech bond yields have stabilised, with dealers saying
demand is still strong for the country's paper on secondary
markets, boosted by risk-on sentiment in markets. 
    The Finance Ministry has sold a large amount of bonds and
treasury bills in primary auctions in recent weeks and has also
been selling some in the secondary market. 
    The Polish Finance Ministry will offer T-bills worth between
2.0 and 4.0 billion zlotys at tender on Monday.
    
                   CEE      SNAPSHO   AT                      
                   MARKETS  T        1333              
                                     CET               
                            CURRENC                           
                            IES                        
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                            bid      close    change   in 2020
 EURCZK  Czech     <EURCZK  27.6000  27.8000   +0.72%   -7.86%
 =       crown     =>                                  
 EURHUF  Hungary   <EURHUF  365.500  367.800   +0.63%   -9.40%
 =       forint    =>             0        0           
 EURPLN  Polish    <EURPLN   4.5600   4.5790   +0.42%   -6.66%
 =       zloty     =>                                  
 EURRON  Romanian  <EURRON   4.8310   4.8310   +0.00%   -0.88%
 =       leu       =>                                  
 EURHRK  Croatian  <EURHRK   7.6255   7.6305   +0.07%   -2.36%
 =       kuna      =>                                  
 EURRSD  Serbian   <EURRSD  117.440  117.520   +0.07%   +0.11%
 =       dinar     =>             0        0           
         Note:     calculated from            1800            
         daily                                CET      
         change                                        
                                                              
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                                     close    change   in 2020
 .PX     Prague              800.29  774.340   +3.35%  -28.27%
                                           0           
 .BUX    Budapest           32797.2  32265.9   +1.65%  -28.83%
                                  4        2           
 .WIG20  Warsaw    <.WIG20  1553.37  1506.48   +3.11%  -27.75%
                   >                                   
 .BETI   Buchares           7710.96  7525.60   +2.46%  -22.71%
         t                                             
 .SBITO  Ljubljan  <.SBITO   736.71   716.62   +2.80%  -20.43%
 P       a         P>                                  
 .CRBEX  Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1582.99  1504.98   +5.18%  -21.53%
                   >                                   
 .BELEX  Belgrade  <.BELEX   664.25   645.32   +2.93%  -17.14%
 15                15>                                 
 .SOFIX  Sofia     <.SOFIX   427.28   423.34   +0.93%  -24.79%
                   >                                   
                                                              
                            Yield    Yield    Spread   Daily
                            (bid)    change   vs Bund  change
                                                       in
         Czech                                         spread
         Republic                                      
 CZ2YT=    2-year  <CZ2YT=   1.0120   0.0480   +166bp    +4bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ5YT=    5-year  <CZ5YT=   1.2030   0.0060   +181bp    +0bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ10YT            <CZ10YT   1.4970   0.0820   +192bp    +7bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
         Poland                                               
 PL2YT=    2-year  <PL2YT=   0.9850  -0.0940   +163bp   -10bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL5YT=    5-year  <PL5YT=   1.3440   0.0520   +195bp    +4bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL10YT            <PL10YT   1.6750  -0.0070   +210bp    -2bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
                   FORWARD                                    
                            3x6      6x9      9x12     3M
                                                       interba
                                                       nk
         Czech     <CZKFRA     0.35     0.37     0.47     1.01
         Rep       ><PRIBO                             
                   R=>                                 
         Hungary   <HUFFRA     1.12     1.05     1.14     0.93
                   ><BUBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Poland    <PLNFRA     0.59     0.41     0.41     1.17
                   ><WIBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Note:     are for ask                                
         FRA       prices                              
         quotes                                        
    
    
    

 (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan
Charlish in Warsaw
Editing by David Holmes
)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below