CEE MARKETS-Hungary's inflation rise refuels forint's gains

    * Hungary's core inflation exceeds central bank threshold
    * Forint rebounds, CPI fuels expectation for tighter policy 
    * Dovish ECB comments had put a brake on forint
strengthening

    BUDAPEST, March 8 (Reuters) - The forint gained on Friday
after a report showed inflation rose more than expected in
February, making it more likely the Hungarian central bal bank
will tighten monetary policy late this month.
    Annual inflation rose to 3.1 percent from 2.7 percent, and
the National Bank of Hungary's main core inflation gauge picked
up to 3.2 percent.
    The central bank indicated early this year that it might
tighten policy if the core figure reached or exceeded 3 percent,
the midpoint of its 2 to 4 percent target.
    Expectations of for tighter policy made the forint the
region's best-performing currency this year. It has gained
almost 2 percent gain versus the euro.  
    The forint traded at 315.6 to the euro by 0937
GMT, after weakening to 316.5, driven by Thursday's dovish
comments from the European Central Bank.
    The European Central Bank decision on Thursday to put off
raising interest rates until 2020 complicated Hungary's monetary
policy outlook. The Hungarian central bank has been encouraging
Hungarians to increase borrowing, which had declined after the
2008-2009 global crisis.
    Hungary's five-year bond yield, trading at 2.25 percent,
regained the 5 basis points shed on Thursday after the ECB's
moves. Corresponding German and Polish bonds were little changed
after declining in the previous session.
    Erste analyst Orsolya Nyeste said the core inflation rise
may prompt an increase in Hungary's -0.15 percent overnight
deposit rate at the central bank's March 16 meeting, and the
bank may detail plans to cut liquidity provided by its FX swaps.
    "Given adjusted forward guidance of the ECB as well as
considerable declines of German Bund yields, we think that the
monetary tightening would be a slow and gradual process," she
said in a note. 
    The three-month BUBOR interbank rate, set at 0.14 percent on
Friday, could approach the level of 0.9 percent main
policy rate only late this year, she added.          
    
            CEE       SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS             1037 CET            
                      CURRENCI                              
                      ES                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                      bid       close     change    in 2019
 Czech      <EURCZK=   25.6250   25.6290    +0.02%    +0.32%
 crown      >                                       
 Hungary    <EURHUF=  315.6000  315.8500    +0.08%    +1.74%
 forint     >                                       
 Polish     <EURPLN=    4.3060    4.3120    +0.14%    -0.38%
 zloty      >                                       
 Romanian   <EURRON=    4.7420    4.7420    +0.00%    -1.86%
 leu        >                                       
 Croatian   <EURHRK=    7.4130    7.4145    +0.02%    -0.04%
 kuna       >                                       
 Serbian    <EURRSD=  117.9500  118.0500    +0.08%    +0.30%
 dinar      >                                       
 Note:      calculated from               1800 CET          
 daily                                              
 change                                             
                                                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                close     change    in 2019
 Prague                1065.38  1067.670    -0.21%    +7.99%
                                       0            
 Budapest             40583.51  40625.30    -0.10%    +3.69%
 Warsaw                2299.45   2308.48    -0.39%    +1.00%
 Bucharest             7879.91   7868.03    +0.15%    +6.72%
 Ljubljana  <.SBITOP    869.90    869.00    +0.10%    +8.16%
            >                                       
 Zagreb                1766.55   1767.53    -0.06%    +1.01%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX1    688.56    693.48    -0.71%    -9.60%
            5>                                      
 Sofia                  583.34    584.09    -0.13%    -1.87%
                      BONDS                                 
                      Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                      (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year   <CZ2YT=R    1.9340    0.1490   +248bps    +15bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <CZ5YT=R    1.8500    0.0430   +225bps     +4bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <CZ10YT=    1.9090   -0.0130   +185bps     +0bps
            RR>                                     
 Poland                                                     
   2-year   <PL2YT=R    1.6130    0.0100   +216bps     +1bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <PL5YT=R    2.2150   -0.0130   +261bps     -1bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <PL10YT=    2.8820    0.0150   +283bps     +3bps
            RR>                                     
            FORWARD   RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                T                   
                      3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                    interban
                                                    k
 Czech Rep                2.21      2.28      2.32      2.03
            <PRIBOR=                                
            >                                       
 Hungary                  0.42      0.62      0.81      0.14
                                                    
 Poland                   1.73      1.73      1.73      1.72
                                                    
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                              
 quotes                                             
 *************************************************          
 *************                                      
 
 (Reporting by Sandor Peto, editing by Larry King)
