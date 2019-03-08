CEE MARKETS-Hungary's inflation rise refuels forint's gains

* Hungary's core inflation exceeds central bank threshold * Forint rebounds, CPI fuels expectation for tighter policy * Dovish ECB comments had put a brake on forint strengthening By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, March 8 (Reuters) - The forint gained on Friday after a report showed inflation rose more than expected in February, making it more likely the Hungarian central bal bank will tighten monetary policy late this month. Annual inflation rose to 3.1 percent from 2.7 percent, and the National Bank of Hungary's main core inflation gauge picked up to 3.2 percent. The central bank indicated early this year that it might tighten policy if the core figure reached or exceeded 3 percent, the midpoint of its 2 to 4 percent target. Expectations of for tighter policy made the forint the region's best-performing currency this year. It has gained almost 2 percent gain versus the euro. The forint traded at 315.6 to the euro by 0937 GMT, after weakening to 316.5, driven by Thursday's dovish comments from the European Central Bank. The European Central Bank decision on Thursday to put off raising interest rates until 2020 complicated Hungary's monetary policy outlook. The Hungarian central bank has been encouraging Hungarians to increase borrowing, which had declined after the 2008-2009 global crisis. Hungary's five-year bond yield, trading at 2.25 percent, regained the 5 basis points shed on Thursday after the ECB's moves. Corresponding German and Polish bonds were little changed after declining in the previous session. Erste analyst Orsolya Nyeste said the core inflation rise may prompt an increase in Hungary's -0.15 percent overnight deposit rate at the central bank's March 16 meeting, and the bank may detail plans to cut liquidity provided by its FX swaps. "Given adjusted forward guidance of the ECB as well as considerable declines of German Bund yields, we think that the monetary tightening would be a slow and gradual process," she said in a note. The three-month BUBOR interbank rate, set at 0.14 percent on Friday, could approach the level of 0.9 percent main policy rate only late this year, she added. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1037 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.6250 25.6290 +0.02% +0.32% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 315.6000 315.8500 +0.08% +1.74% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3060 4.3120 +0.14% -0.38% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7420 4.7420 +0.00% -1.86% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4130 7.4145 +0.02% -0.04% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.9500 118.0500 +0.08% +0.30% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1065.38 1067.670 -0.21% +7.99% 0 Budapest 40583.51 40625.30 -0.10% +3.69% Warsaw 2299.45 2308.48 -0.39% +1.00% Bucharest 7879.91 7868.03 +0.15% +6.72% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 869.90 869.00 +0.10% +8.16% > Zagreb 1766.55 1767.53 -0.06% +1.01% Belgrade <.BELEX1 688.56 693.48 -0.71% -9.60% 5> Sofia 583.34 584.09 -0.13% -1.87% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.9340 0.1490 +248bps +15bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8500 0.0430 +225bps +4bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.9090 -0.0130 +185bps +0bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6130 0.0100 +216bps +1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.2150 -0.0130 +261bps -1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.8820 0.0150 +283bps +3bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.21 2.28 2.32 2.03 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.42 0.62 0.81 0.14 Poland 1.73 1.73 1.73 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto, editing by Larry King)