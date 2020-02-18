Bonds News
CEE MARKETS-Hungary's interbank market rate rise grabs attention

Jason Hovet, Anita Komuves

    PRAGUE/BUDAPEST, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint held near a four-week high on Tuesday while
interbank market rates continued their steep climb after the central bank's hawkish turn on inflation
last week.
    Other central European currencies gave up some gains after hitting highs in the previous week,
including the Czech crown's rise to its strongest level since October 2012 after the central bank
delivered what was likely the last rate hike in a tightening cycle dating back to 2017.
    The forint's rebound from record low was sparked last Thursday by the central bank's pledge to
deploy its full monetary arsenal if needed to rein in inflation.
    The effect has also been seen in interbank markets, where the 3-month Bubor has risen
over 20 basis points since the bank's pledge as liquidity contracts.
    "Bubor rates have started climbing upwards, tracking derivatives and FX swaps and the implied
rates, so banks have pulled the quotes upwards," a dealer in Budapest said. 
    Two market sources told Reuters that the central bank would hold a meeting with banks on
Wednesday related to Bubor rates. The central bank confirmed the meeting, but said it was a "regular
meeting". 
    "The pace (of the rise) is already slowing down, probably this has been overdone a bit," a second
dealer said. 
    "With all three-day-wonders, this will also pass, we expect things to calm down now."
    The average yield on 3-month treasury bills rose to 0.38% at an auction on Tuesday, from 0.07% a
week earlier.
    Headline inflation accelerated to 4.7% in January, prompting Deputy Governor Marton Nagy to say
last week that the bank would use all its tools if needed.
    The central bank, which has the lowest policy rate in the region and had been the most dovish in
tone before last week, on Monday accepted bids from banks for swaps, providing forint liquidity,
below its original offer. It had rejected bids at the previous two tenders.
    Elsewhere, the crown and the Polish zloty both lost around 0.3%. The crown
has bid down at 24.859, staying on the strong of the psychological 25 level it passed when the
central bank raised rates by 25 basis points on Feb. 6 to fight inflationary pressures.
    
                                CEE MARKETS        SNAPSHOT                              
                                                   CURRENCIES                            
                                                   Latest      Previous        Daily     Change
                                                   bid         close           change    in 2020
 EURCZK=    Czech crown                            24.8590     24.8270         -0.13%    +2.31%
 EURHUF=    Hungary forint                         334.8500    335.9050        +0.32%    -1.11%
 EURPLN=    Polish zloty                           4.2750      4.2575          -0.41%    -0.44%
 EURRON=    Romanian leu                           4.7796      4.7795          -0.00%    +0.18%
 EURHRK=    Croatian kuna                          7.4410      7.4445          +0.05%    +0.06%
 EURRSD=    Serbian dinar                          117.4900    117.5550        +0.06%    +0.07%
            Note: daily change  calculated from                                1800 CET  
                                                                                         
                                                   Latest      Previous        Daily     Change
                                                               close           change    in 2020
 .PX        Prague                                 1095.09     1097.4500       -0.22%    -1.84%
 .BUX       Budapest                               45346.08    45338.26        +0.02%    -1.60%
 .WIG20     Warsaw                                 2115.62     2121.14         -0.26%    -1.60%
 .BETI      Bucharest                              10112.70    10108.05        +0.05%    +1.36%
 .SBITOP    Ljubljana                              982.40      978.70          +0.38%    +6.11%
 .CRBEX     Zagreb                                 2024.05     2027.62         -0.18%    +0.33%
 .BELEX15   Belgrade                               815.55      817.49          -0.24%    +1.73%
 .SOFIX     Sofia                                  554.85      560.47          -1.00%    -2.34%
                                                                                         
                                                   Yield       Yield           Spread    Daily
                                                   (bid)       change          vs Bund   change in
            Czech Republic                                                               spread
 CZ2YT=RR   2-year                                 1.7770      -0.0030         +243bps   +0bps
 CZ5YT=RR   5-year                                 1.5960      -0.1010         +222bps   -9bps
 CZ10YT=RR  10-year                                1.5840      -0.0010         +201bps   +3bps
            Poland                                                                       
 PL2YT=RR   2-year                                 1.5750      -0.0150         +223bps   -1bps
 PL5YT=RR   5-year                                 1.8260      -0.0410         +245bps   -3bps
 PL10YT=RR  10-year                                2.1620      -0.0450         +259bps   -2bps
                                FORWARD                                                  
                                                   3x6         6x9             9x12      3M interbank
            Czech Rep                              2.39        2.34            2.27      2.39
            Hungary                                0.84        0.97            1.06      0.63
            Poland                                 1.72        1.71            1.72      1.71
            Note: FRA quotes    are for ask prices                                       
            **************************************************************
                                                                                         
     
    

 (Reporting by Anita Komuves and Krisztina Than in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
