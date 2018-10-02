CEE MARKETS-Hungary's short-term yield slips into negative again

* Hungarian yield drops into the red for first time in 8 months * Forint, zloty leads easing, but stay near multi-week highs * Czech crown rebound from two-month low, leu resumes easing (Recasts with Treasury bill auction) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Hungary sold 3-month Treasury bill yields at a negative yield on Tuesday as market players expect that the government might cut debt issuance in the rest of the year and the Hungarian central bank keeps interest rates low. Some central banks in the European Union's eastern wing, also including Poland, have defied the trend led by the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes. The Hungarian central bank (NBH) revamped its toolkit last month, saying that it was now prepared for tightening its policy if inflation trends make it necessary. But it kept its dovish bias and held its main interest rate at 0.9 percent, a record low and Central Europe's lowest level, below 1.5 percent in Prague and Warsaw, and 2.5 percent in Bucharest. The government debt agency AKK sold 3-month Treasury bills worth 25 billion forints at an average yield of -0.05 percent at an auction on Tuesday, a record low last touched in February. It did not increase its offer despite the low yield and a huge demand worth 124 billion forints. "Some market players were unable to reinvest their money after a large expiry last week," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said, adding that positioning for the end of the year may have also increased demand. "I do not think that next week's auction will be as robust as this one," the trader said. Erste analyst Orsolya Nyeste said the AKK may be curbing its issuance in order to keep the year-end level of state debt lower, after increased sales in the past months as delay in European Union funding inflows opened a wide gap in the state budget. A eurobond issue last week and other sales have created a big buffer to finance that gap, AKK chief executive Gyorgy Barcza told Reuters on Monday. After a rise in Czech interest rates in the past year, Hungary is the only country in the region with negative short-term interest rates. "Fundamentals (trade and current account surpluses) make the forint undervalued, but low interest rates mean it is unlikely that it can strengthen," Nyeste said. The forint eased 0.1 percent against the euro to 323.35 by 1318 GMT. But it was off early lows at 324.10, and its fall was caused by international factors rather than the low short-term market interest rates, market participants said. Some Central European currencies and stocks eased on Tuesday as comments from a senior Italian official fuelled worries over the country's euro zone membership, sending jitters through European markets. The zloty eased a quarter of a percent to 4.2933 versus the euro, while the leu shed 0.1 percent, to trade at 4.6675, approaching the 3-month lows set last week. The Czech crown set a 2-month low early at 25.875 in the session, before recovering to 25.8. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1518 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.8000 25.8000 +0.00% -1.00% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 323.3500 322.9000 -0.14% -3.85% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2933 4.2833 -0.23% -2.72% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6675 4.6625 -0.11% +0.26% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4295 7.4300 +0.01% +0.01% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.4500 118.4100 -0.03% +0.04% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1101.71 1098.210 +0.32% +2.18% 0 Budapest 36826.36 36883.49 -0.15% -6.48% Warsaw 2274.19 2284.01 -0.43% -7.60% Bucharest 8507.05 8441.26 +0.78% +9.72% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 835.33 840.99 -0.67% +3.59% > Zagreb 1781.32 1781.36 -0.00% -3.34% Belgrade <.BELEX1 729.98 726.86 +0.43% -3.92% 5> Sofia 626.04 625.74 +0.05% -7.59% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.4520 0.0070 +202bps +1bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8240 -0.0120 +199bps +1bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1620 -0.0090 +171bps +1bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5620 -0.0080 +213bps -1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5550 0.0240 +272bps +4bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2680 0.0580 +282bps +8bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.96 2.10 2.22 1.73 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.38 0.67 0.93 0.16 Poland 1.76 1.78 1.85 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest, Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Ed Osmond)