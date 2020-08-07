CEE MARKETS-Hungary's stock market outperforms region as OTP Bank jumps on Q2 profit

Bonds News
    BUDAPEST, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Most Central European assets
moved sideways on Friday with Hungary's stock market bucking the
trend, driven higher by shares of OTP Bank which
reported a profit for the second quarter and was upbeat about
the economic recovery.
    Budapest's stock index gained 1% as OTP surged 2.9%
by 0916 GMT, after it posted a profit of 78.7 billion Hungarian
forints ($269.06 million) in Q2 and said risks costs would fall
in the second half of the year.
    Other bourses in the region fell slightly or moved sideways
as U.S.-China tensions weighed on sentiment after U.S. President
Donald Trump issued bans on popular Chinese apps. Warsaw
 slid 0.33% by 0930 GMT.
    The Czech crown extended its losses after the
central bank's decision on Thursday to keep rates unchanged. The
currency was 0.18% down on the day at 26.312 per euro, off the
maximum below 26.100 reached earlier this week. 
    Governor Jiri Rusnok mentioned uncertainty surrounding the
growth outlook and said it was hard to see a return to
tightening policy before the middle of next year. 
    "Rusnok's statement suggested that it is essentially an
optimistic scenario, which may point to future reluctance to
tighten policy," Komercni Banka said. 
    Elsewhere, the Hungarian forint edged down 0.04%
to 346.25 versus the common currency.
    "Recently published economic data in the U.S., Germany and
Hungary have been better than expected, but infection numbers
are going up," an FX trader in Budapest said.
    "This, combined with thin summer trade, has led to the
forint being stuck between 344 and 347 per euro for more than a
week." 
    The Polish zloty was little moved, trading at
4.4100 to the euro. The Romanian leu was also stable,
trading at 4.8375 per euro after the central bank unexpectedly
cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.50% on
Wednesday.
    A Reuters poll on Thursday forecast most currencies in the
region would gain in the coming year as worries about a rise in
new coronavirus cases diminish and hopes for economic recovery
grow.     

            
                     CEE       SNAPSHO   AT                     
                     MARKETS   T        1041              
                                        CET               
                               CURRENC                          
                               IES                        
                               Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                        s                 
                               bid      close    change   in
                                                          2020
 EURCZK=  Czech      <EURCZK=  26.3120  26.2650   -0.18%  -3.34%
          crown      >                                    
 EURHUF=  Hungary    <EURHUF=  346.250  346.100   -0.04%  -4.36%
          forint     >               0        0           
 EURPLN=  Polish     <EURPLN=   4.4100   4.4108   +0.02%  -3.48%
          zloty      >                                    
 EURRON=  Romanian   <EURRON=   4.8375   4.8360   -0.03%  -1.02%
          leu        >                                    
 EURHRK=  Croatian   <EURHRK=   7.4590   7.4613   +0.03%  -0.18%
          kuna       >                                    
 EURRSD=  Serbian    <EURRSD=  117.500  117.600   +0.09%   +0.06
          dinar      >               0        0                %
          Note:      calculated from             1800           
          daily                                  CET      
          change                                          
                                                                
                               Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                        s                 
                                        close    change   in
                                                          2020
 .PX      Prague                908.23  906.520   +0.19%  -18.59
                                              0                %
 .BUX     Budapest             35768.7  35427.8   +0.96%  -22.38
                                     2        2                %
 .WIG20   Warsaw               1817.14  1818.64   -0.08%  -15.49
                                                               %
 .BETI    Bucharest            8583.85  8586.78   -0.03%  -13.97
                                                               %
 .SBITOP  Ljubljana  <.SBITOP   836.84   839.32   -0.30%  -9.61%
                     >                                    
 .CRBEX   Zagreb               1593.55  1589.98   +0.22%  -21.01
                                                               %
 .BELEX1  Belgrade   <.BELEX1   667.68   667.92   -0.04%  -16.72
 5                   5>                                        %
 .SOFIX   Sofia                 434.53   433.08   +0.33%  -23.52
                                                               %
                                                                
                               Yield    Yield    Spread   Daily
                               (bid)    change   vs Bund  change
                                                          in
          Czech                                           spread
          Republic                                        
 CZ2YT=R    2-year   <CZ2YT=R   0.0710   0.0250   +077bp   +2bps
 R                   R>                                s  
 CZ5YT=R    5-year   <CZ5YT=R   0.3430  -0.0110   +106bp   -1bps
 R                   R>                                s  
 CZ10YT=    10-year  <CZ10YT=   0.8270   0.0140   +136bp   +2bps
 RR                  RR>                               s  
          Poland                                                
 PL2YT=R    2-year   <PL2YT=R   0.1270   0.0000   +082bp   -1bps
 R                   R>                                s  
 PL5YT=R    5-year   <PL5YT=R   0.6600  -0.0080   +138bp   -1bps
 R                   R>                                s  
 PL10YT=    10-year  <PL10YT=   1.2750  -0.0010   +181bp   +1bps
 RR                  RR>                               s  
                     FORWARD                                    
                               3x6      6x9      9x12     3M
                                                          interb
                                                          ank
          Czech Rep               0.33     0.33     0.35    0.34
                     <PRIBOR=                             
                     >                                    
          Hungary                 0.62     0.60     0.60    0.60
                                                          
          Poland                  0.18     0.16     0.15    0.23
                                                          
          Note: FRA  are for ask                                
          quotes     prices                               
          **********************************************        
          ****************                                
     

($1 = 292.5000 forints)

 (Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by
Krishna Chandra Eluri)
