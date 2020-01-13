CEE MARKETS-Inflation buoys crown, stocks up on US-China deal

By Radu-Sorin Marinas BUCHAREST, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Central European shares edged up, mirroring a global mode as investors awaited the signing of a Sino-U.S. trade deal later this week, while the Czech crown got a boost from a pick-up in inflation. By 0950 GMT the crown firmed 0.1% to 25.24 to the euro, holding near a 23-month high hit at the start of this year. Other regional currencies were mostly flat, while the forint edged 0.3% down on the day. Czech inflation accelerated in December though most analysts expected the bank would continue to hold steady on rates despite ongoing debate over a hike, which was voted down at the last three meetings. Inflation was outside the upper end of the central bank's tolerance range around its 2% target for a second straight month. "Whether the central bank will further raise rates will mainly depend on economic development abroad," ING economist Jakub Seidler said. Markets have priced out chances of a rate cut over the next year period in recent weeks. Some analysts still see chances a hike could come some time this year if the global outlook improves. On stock markets, Bucharest's blue chip BETI led regional gains with a 0.5% rise, close to a year high of 10,012, with heavyweight investment fund Fondul Proprietatea trading 1.7% up on the day. Poland's market came second with 0.3%. "Fondul's (share) buyback programme unveiled last week continues to prop up the stock, and there's also the background of a long awaited deal between China and the United States that should happen this week," said a Bucharest-based trader. CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1100 CET CURRENCIE S Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 Czech 25.2490 25.2640 +0.06% +0.72% crown Hungary 335.0000 333.8000 -0.36% -1.15% forint Polish 4.2379 4.2358 -0.05% +0.44% zloty Romanian 4.7800 4.7791 -0.02% +0.17% leu Croatian 7.4430 7.4425 -0.01% +0.03% kuna Serbian 117.5400 117.5800 +0.03% +0.03% dinar Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 Prague 1137.07 1133.670 +0.30% +1.92% 0 Budapest 45553.83 45364.14 +0.42% -1.15% Warsaw 2177.92 2167.91 +0.46% +1.29% Buchares 9998.96 9952.83 +0.46% +0.22% t Ljubljan 972.82 965.30 +0.78% +5.07% a Zagreb 2037.89 2036.45 +0.07% +1.01% Belgrade 795.96 805.40 -1.17% -0.71% Sofia 578.54 579.24 -0.12% +1.83% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year 1.7100 0.0200 +230bps +1bps 5-year 1.4430 -0.0340 +194bps -4bps 1.6590 0.0210 +188bps +1bps 10-year Poland 2-year 1.5660 0.0330 +216bps +2bps 5-year 1.9960 0.0490 +249bps +4bps 2.2960 0.0300 +251bps +2bps 10-year FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech <PR 2.26 2.27 2.32 2.17 Rep IBOR=> Hungary <BU 0.26 0.35 0.43 0.16 BOR=> Poland <WI 1.76 1.77 1.80 1.71 BOR=> Note: are for ask prices FRA quotes **************************************************** ********** (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)